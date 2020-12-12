In which nattering "Ned" and the dog botherer become fodder for avant-garde pond modernism, 1950s style ...

Surely it's a slow day at Snake Gully, and at News Corp too, and the pond fell to thinking, was there any way to survive nattering "Ned" so far up SloMo that no light was visible, and came up with an impeccable answer - the dog botherer up himself so far that no light was visible.
Some might think this is a rough equivalent to the amusement in The Wild Bunch ... scorpion v. ants.
That raises the tricky question of who is the scorpion, and who might win. The answer's obvious enough if you think of a relentless torrent of arse-licking words as ants...
Others might think that as the reptiles, and the pond, wind down for the year, this sort of entertainment is a bit like the one for which Joe was celebrated in Steele Rudd's book (Gutenberg here):
There had been a long stretch of dry weather, and we were cleaning out the waterhole. Dad was down the hole shovelling up the dirt; Joe squatted on the brink catching flies and letting them go again without their wings—a favourite amusement of his; while Dan and Dave cut a drain to turn the water that ran off the ridge into the hole—when it rained. Dad was feeling dry, and told Joe to fetch him a drink.
Joe said: "See first if this cove can fly with only one wing." Then he went, but returned and said: "There's no water in the bucket—Mother used the last drop to boil th' punkins," and renewed the fly-catching. Dad tried to spit, and was going to say something when Mother, half-way between the house and the waterhole, cried out that the grass paddock was all on fire. "So it is, Dad!" said Joe, slowly but surely dragging the head off a fly with finger and thumb.
Well here are the flies, so let's get on with the chores ...
Already the pond could feel the mind-numbing tedium setting in, and thought it only fair to confuse and conflate "Ned's" natter with the dog botherer blowing hard ...
And how about some cartoons, to remind us where we might have landed ...
Now back to Ned, with a snap of deep thinkers in deep thought ...
And now to do that Burroughs thing, and cut and paste in the first dog botherer image, and a cartoon to remind us where we might have been ...
Luckily the dog botherer is still warming up, girt by inanity and state premiers as he is ...
Meanwhile, Ned is off to a roaring start, but the few remaining folk at News Corp realised that without cartoons, they either needed some video clips or some headings to help make things seem organised ... because when you're a cheerleader blathering on, you need a little help ...
Well it's past time for the dog botherer to sally forth and deliver a salvo, along with a cartoon to remind us where we might have been ...
Oh that's an unfortunate choice. The dog botherer hears three fifths of fuck all at any time ... and so back to "Ned", nattering away with another header to help keep things organised ...
But what sayeth the dog botherer, and is there another cartoon to remind us where we might have been?
Oh come on, that's hardly fair ... a choice between a geeky nerd dog botherer in a trekkie fantasy, and a dumber than dumb and dumber movie choice ...
Back to "Ned's" copious portentous verbiage, bloviating arse-licking of the kind the world rarely sees, outside reptile HQ ...
Things aren't going well for the dog botherer - Ned's surely on top, with so many words, pouring out like frenzied fire ants, but the scorpion's not done yet, and he has the cartoons on his side ... and perhaps the reptiles will help him out with a snap of a wretched state premier ...
But let's face it, nothing can help the dog botherer and his blather up against the ever-flowing river ... even the stupidest, most stubborn rock must get worn down ...
The pond gets the sense that the dog botherer is running out of steam, and so are the cartoonists ...
And look, by some miracle, we have reached penultimate Ned ...
Oh fuck, is it possible to have too much of the glories of SloMo? No, no, we must have a giant slurpy of SloMo, and a last gulp of the dog botherer ...
Happy Xmas? Oh go and get fucked, you useless loon ... and anyway, shouldn't it be "merry"? Have you suddenly tried to crank up the war on Xmas?
Well as predicted, "Ned" would outlast any reptile, and so he gets the final uxorious word ...
Why did the pond bother?
A reptile so far up Josh and SloMo no light was visible; a dog botherer so up himself no light was visible?
Well, like Everest, it was there, and besides, it's no worse than picking the wings off flies, and with a bit of luck, the pond's cut and paste method has so conflated and confused and bewildered possible readers that they dropped away like flies ... which might have helped save their wings, or at least their sanity.
And best of all, at the end of the tedious journey, the pond is sometimes lucky enough to share a reading or a video with the infallible Pope ... careful with that mute button ... but do enjoy the taste of crispy fried koala ...
