In which a Mullaley squatter briefly gets in the way of the savvy Savva ...

Why did the pond start with assorted images this day of doctors giving out sage advice?
Well, it wanted to start on a scientific basis, and instill confidence, exactly the sort of thing needed each day when confronted by the loons of lizard Oz (and besides, a correspondent reminded the pond of the fun to be had).
First item on the agenda proving the need for confidence and science is that loon from the bush, John Anderson ...
Fuck the pond dead, just that juxtaposition of a snap of Anderson and some football players taking the knee would be enough to send the pond into a frenzy, but the reptiles were just getting started ...
Okay, at this point, we should note that at this point the reptiles paused for a promo for Anderson, who was plugging a book, which of course immediately led to a loss of faith in the pond in our culture and its institutions, and the hostile social divisions between floggers of horse shit and those who like the quiet life.
In lieu of such plugging, why not a few more images designed to instill a love of science and a confident approach to life?
Okay, that gag has probably gone past its use by date, now for some genuine stupidity ...
The pond invites passing correspondents to examine the contradictions involved in those last three monumentally stupid paragraphs, before passing by or stepping around them... namely postmodernism being something of a Marxist offshoot, but somehow rejecting Marxism ... along with science and reason ... because the pond would like to admire a recent attempt by the coalition to endorse and support scientific thinking, and provide confidence in the future ...
That's in Crikey here for those who can avoid the paywall. There's your science, and your confidence in the future right there in a nutshell, thanks to nutter George ... but back to the lizard Oz loons ...
Fuck it, talk of Bella and easygoing culture, and victim culture being inherently socially divisive, and all, as if the treatment of Aboriginal deaths in custody, or treatment of Aboriginal people in general has been like sunlight shining out of our arses ...
Sorry, the pond doesn't really get roused that often these days, but a gigantic fuckwit of self-satisfied, self-congratulatory Andersonian tribal squatter kind can still get the juices flowing ...
Speaking of the IPA and science and such like, what about the rest of that Crikey story?
Indeed, indeed, but meanwhile, that Andersonian loon is still blathering away ... and what should turn up but the war on China ...
You know, once upon a time, there used to be talk of the benefits of diversity, and of different intellectual traditions, even an acknowledgment of how much Xianity ripped off the pagans of Rome and Greece ... and how there might even be something to learn from Chinese efforts, not least paper, printing and pasta, but your average authoritarian, crypto-fascist loon thinks that we must all think the same way so that we can defeat the authoritarianism currently on view in China.
The only way, it seems, to beat the autocrats, is to join them in autocracy, or at least to join the group think encouraged by Anderson and the reptiles ... talk of Orwell and herd the sheeple into the paddock and give them a lecture about the evils of autocracy ...
They never get tired of the billy goat buttisms, do they? And never mind the stupidity and hypocrisy inherent in the contradictions, the talk of the dangers of taking the knee while marvelling at the abolition of slavery while overlooking the sex workers down the road slaving away, not far from where the pond types and the owner poses in his truly vulgar car, bought by an abundance of blow jobs ...
The pond supposes it's harmless enough. Just another loon on the net, or on YouTube blathering into the void, much like the pond blathering about the reptiles and Andersonian loons, but at least with a screen cap that renders that link to more Anderson nonsense inert and useless ... but how irritating it is to waste an infallible Pope, mangled as usual, so early in the day on this sort of tripe ...
And so, as usually happens on a Thursday, to the savvy Savva. Look, there she is, jostling with news of the war on China, and the fiends on the left blocking a dinkum love of decent, pure, clean, innocent, virginal Oz coal ...
The way this plays out is always simple. The Savva berates SloMo and his minions for assorted stupidities and follies, but is a determined team coach, and points out sensible plays and ploys that they should have followed.
The pond meanwhile sits back and marvels at it all ...
Ah, there you see, a stumble, right at the get go ... though perhaps not so comic as walking up to a plane's front door with toilet paper stuck on the shoe, or tossing an umbrella aside because it's too hard to handle ...
Oh the pond will miss the Donald, but still we have our local loons ...
You see? No great love. A better bolter than Usain. Brilliant at talking the talk. The doing not so much. Misgivings creep in. Climate change ... etc etc ...
And that reminded the pond that the Herald had updated news of that latest folly...
The pond left that pointer to a related article in ... sure, it's a screen cap, so punters will have to google, but as it juxtaposes Josh with Gorgeous George, it reckons it has its own distilled essence of loonatic news value.
Sorry, where were we? That savvy Savva talk of climate distracted the pond ...
A procession of the mute, the halt and the lame!
And that's from the team coach!
Meanwhile, the pond felt the need to finish off that Herald story ...
Wilful blindness?
Sorry, not a patch on the mute, the halt and the lame. Not that the pond means to be politically incorrect on any kind of disability, but golly, sometimes it's hard going, especially with that desire to retain confidence in science and the future of western civilization, or at least as much as will survive climate change ...
But back to the Savva now, for a final gobbet, and, at last, an encouraging word from the team coach ...
Yes Minister. Seize the opportunities. You can do better ... you can do it! Explore another way to fuck climate science. It's the only way to show an Andersonian belief in reason and science as the way forward ...
And just think of the rewards stocking up at Xmas time from someone not afraid to wish you a Merry Xmas ...
Well yes, how thoughtful, how kind, how considerate, because we know how much he loves coal, dinkum, sweet, pure, innocent, sweet, clean, virginal Oz coal ...
Oh my, DP, my once favoured brand: the cigarette with a picture of its factory on the pack. And with a few 'hidden' pictures in the camel:ReplyDelete
And if you look real hard, you can see the lion reclining on the camel's hindquarters. Oh joyous days.