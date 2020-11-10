Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Oh there's nothing like a pussy groper to please a reformed, recovering feminist ...

 

 
 
The moment the pond saw the Oreo at the top of the lizard Oz page, it immediately knew the winner for the day. 
 
Sure, it was about the Donald, and the pond is so over the Donald. Sure, it was after the news of the latest petty firing, this time Mark Esper because he refused to go full authoritarian and deploy the military on protestors. Sure, it gave the pond trouble with a header - was something like 'recovering, reformed feminist now in a position to fully approve of pussy-groping by an authoritarian. demagogic, self-confessed pussy-groper' strong enough?


 
 
 
How does this bizarre psychology work, of the kind the pond saw on rampant display on Media Watch last night? BTW, isn't Rowan Dean the weirdest of all the weirdies who accumulate in the Sky News basement?
 
ROWAN DEAN: … I never thought I would see an attempted political coup in the greatest democracy on earth, the USA, yet increasingly that is what it is looking like. - Credlin, Sky News, 6 November, 2020

With those weird staring eyes and that weird paranoia, he surely had to be the winner, which is to say biggest dropkick loser of the mob assembled on the show here ...
 
Luckily, the pond has a cartoon to hand that gets to the heart of the issue, and how a recovering, reformed feminist might become infatuated with a great beast slouching towards the White House, La Belle et la Bête as it were ...
 




 
And that's how you get an Oreo scribbling about Godzilla's many achievements ... and doing so the easy, lazy way ... not by looking at the pussy grabber and his works, but by looking at others and smiting them mightily ...


 

Sad, really, even as the world contemplates the impossible job at hand ...

 


 

The upside? Well there's actually fuck all about the alleged achievements, and so the Oreo piece is short ...


 

Whatever recovering, reformed feminists drink, it must be good stuff. Perhaps extra strength home beer from a Brett Kavanaugh recipe? You'd need it to scribble crap about an independent judiciary and all the rest of the malarkey in that last par ...

On the upside, the recovering feminist keeping it short left room for a few cartoons ...

 





 

 

And it also left enough room for a runner up, and when it's a Dame Groan, what a pleasure to make available her moaning ... 

 

 

These days the reptile taste for visual clichés from a stock image library is getting more remarkable by the day ... but in a way, and to be fair, you need a decent cliché to get things off on the right foot when rolling out Dame Groan ...


 

Not an original thought in that entire gobbet, so vacuous and superficial that the pond was left speechless, and wondering what the fuck was the point of it. 

But soon enough there would come the sting, whereby Dame Groan celebrates her day job as an Uber driver and her night work for Deliveroo, and counts the cash rolling in and leads a sumptuous life of leisure, full of riches beyond measure ... but first, we have to get past Enron, the new standard of American wildfires, climate science, renewable energy, and such other detritus not worthy of Dame Groan's attention ...

Perhaps the infallible Pope might help her focus?

 


 

No? Then, please driver, take the pond to crazyville, and step on the gas...



Here it comes, and remember all the yowling and the howling of the Murdochians about the unfairness of big tech, and its ravishing of traditional media? 

Forget it, it turns out being fucked over is the American and the Dame Groanian way ...



A fair go? Oh so that's why Dame Groan does a little Uber work each day, and can be relied upon to deliver coffees on a Sunday morning for a pittance?

She loves a fair go, and she's an independent contractor who must slavishly follow company orders, or be told to fuck off ... because that's what makes an independent contractor, aka a mug punter caught in a screwing machine in a world full of Groanians that don't care ...

Whatever the reptile brew they deliver to Dame Groan, it must be potent stuff, to make sure that the serfs are invisible as they ride past on their bikes, or offer up their cars as tribute ...

And so to the Rowe of the day, with more Rowe as usual here ...



 

And yes, there is a tweet for every occasion ...

 


So true, Vlad, so true. By the way, got any good neuro toxins handy?  A little Noviochok? Just asking for a friend who's having a hard time getting rid of the rats ...
 


 

