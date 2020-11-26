In which the reptiles release the Kroger ...

The pond found Jack Shafer's arguments in support of Fox News at Politico here compelling ...
... Newsmax and OANN may have temporarily outflanked Fox by more perfectly echoing Trump’s contention that the election was stolen from him for days after Fox largely abandoned that line, but what special ingredient do they have now? The downside of news organization embracing disinformation, such as the stolen election story, is that reality has a way of interceding and eventually nullifying it. The easiest path is to devise or adopt another disinformation scramble, a technique Fox has already perfected. You may recall the heavy breathing Fox gave the Benghazi scandal, the Seth Rich murder conspiracy, Obama birtherism, and the hydroxychloroquine hype, just to name a few of its grand scoops that went pfft. If Newsmax and OANN think they can maneuver around the Murdoch empire by promoting grander crackpot stories than Fox, they can expect a surprise. Fox is the master of this type of coverage, and unlike Newsmax and OANN, it knows when to discard a news angle and find a new one.
Yes, nobody does crackpot stories better than the Murdochians, and nobody knows better the right time to move on to the next crackpot, ensuring the mad uncles and aunts in the attic always have something crackers to chew on …
And let's be fair, let's have some parochial pride. The local reptiles also know how to do crackpot.
What to do when your war on the ABC is feeling a little tired and run down, when every reptile has taken a potshot, and then rinsed and repeated, until the spin cycle on the washing machine is always flashing a red light?
Release the Kroger, which is always better than doing a Sidney Powell and releasing a kraken on steroids ...
Even by reptile standards that unleashed Kroger editorial guidelines effort is remarkably stupid, though there's no doubt that Uncle Joe Stalin would love his attempt to produce a new hive mind ...
Such a stupid man, and rounding it off with a reference to our hole in the bucket Henry confirmed his ongoing stupidity ... all that was missing from the column was a decent bucket of hair dye dripping down through the words ...
And now the pond will not be denied. It's done its duty by loonish reptile krakens and has earned a break.
Today is savvy Savva day, one of the reptiles who tries to avoid being part of the hive mind, often by slagging off SloMo, and the reptiles today recognised the importance of her mission by awarding her a cult master illustration ...
And so to a little more frothing and fuming ...
And so the infallible Pope of the day, and such is the pond's remorse at running a truncated Pope, because it was all it had to hand, the pond felt the need to run the full version below the latest outing ...
And so to a small bonus, which features nattering "Ned", and for once the portentous, prolix, bloviator is short and can serve as a reptile treat sounding the usual alarums ...
What a shocking, terrifying vision. A conga line of climate scientists. No wonder "Ned" is quivering in fear ...
And yet what was it that the Chairman said? "We do not deny climate change, we're not deniers" and "there are no climate change deniers around here, I can assure you." (here)
So why is "Ned" doing his usual Chicken Little routine, quivering like a blob of jelly at the thought that Joe has released the Kerry ...?
Well because actually doing anything about climate science is anathema to the reptiles and especially to "Ned" and so naturally he recoils in horror at the Kerry surging up from the ocean depths to haunt him and SloMo ...
Oh the tormenting of the reptiles, will it never end? Climate science denialism was so much easier under the Donald ... but the pond has an even bigger fear.
What on earth will cartoonists do when the Donald returns to private life? Whither the immortal Rowe? How many more days of celebration before the turkey is cooked, eaten, and expelled to join the great manure farms which suggest brave attempts at climate-change action? (Meanwhile, more withering Rowe here).
