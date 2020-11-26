Thursday, November 26, 2020

In which the reptiles release the Kroger ...

 

 The pond found Jack Shafer's arguments in support of Fox News at Politico here compelling ...

... Newsmax and OANN may have temporarily outflanked Fox by more perfectly echoing Trump’s contention that the election was stolen from him for days after Fox largely abandoned that line, but what special ingredient do they have now? The downside of news organization embracing disinformation, such as the stolen election story, is that reality has a way of interceding and eventually nullifying it. The easiest path is to devise or adopt another disinformation scramble, a technique Fox has already perfected. You may recall the heavy breathing Fox gave the Benghazi scandal, the Seth Rich murder conspiracy, Obama birtherism, and the hydroxychloroquine hype, just to name a few of its grand scoops that went pfft. If Newsmax and OANN think they can maneuver around the Murdoch empire by promoting grander crackpot stories than Fox, they can expect a surprise. Fox is the master of this type of coverage, and unlike Newsmax and OANN, it knows when to discard a news angle and find a new one.

Yes, nobody does crackpot stories better than the Murdochians, and nobody knows better the right time to move on to the next crackpot, ensuring the mad uncles and aunts in the attic always have something crackers to chew on …

And let's be fair, let's have some parochial pride. The local reptiles also know how to do crackpot.

What to do when your war on the ABC is feeling a little tired and run down, when every reptile has taken a potshot, and then rinsed and repeated, until the spin cycle on the washing machine is always flashing a red light?

Release the Kroger, which is always better than doing a Sidney Powell and releasing a kraken on steroids ...

 

 
 
 
Now the reptiles look at the ABC,  and see only its faults and flaws, and of course the released demonic Kroger fits neatly into that approach.
 
From time to time, the pond occasionally worries about the way it caricatures the reptiles, painting them as a hive mind, because every so often there's a token reptile that decides to steer a different course from the rest of the drones ...
 
But your Kroger isn't worried about nuance and perspective, affirming that the pond's sweeping approach to institutions is the correct one ... damn them all to hell, and let the Devil sort them out ...
 

 
 
 
 
What an astonishing and shocking story, and the pond was disturbed to discover that not listening to the parrot was a mortal sin. Why the pond, in its time, has even asked a taxi driver to change the station simply so it could avoid listening to the parrot. 
 
It used to be called an attempt to cling to some sanity, and not worry about the movement of flood waters in Queensland quarries. Apparently not in the world of Kroger ...
 
Of course the only people at the ABC who really have to worry about the parrot are those that were competing with his time slot. Why should anyone else give a flying fuck?

As for a board member attempting to interfere in editorial processes, why that's why you release the Kroger ... who was and perhaps still is perhaps unaware that the ABC actually has lawyers on staff ...


 
 
 
Does it come as a surprise that perhaps the Kroger isn't so much a kraken as a parrot, recycling prattling Polonius? Not really ... you just release the Kroger so everyone can still be astonished that this ancient relic of partisan feuding still exists, and can do his bit to sound dangerously stupid about the threat to human life posed by global warming ...

But that's just an aside, because the Kroger is also hot on imaginary friends in peril ... though it should be understood that there's only one religion that matters, out of all the many gods under the noonday warming sun ...


 
 
 
 
Before getting on to the Kroger listicle, some might care to contemplate a philosophical Kroger conundrum. Being ordinary is apparently the way to go. We must all be humble, in a Uriah Heep or perhaps a Pooterish way, and seek out banality and mediocrity.

But at the same time the ordinary constitutes our greatness. Being cogs in the machine is the way to greatness. So is not the ordinary great? And therefore doesn't the virtue of ordinariness lead to the hubris of greatness? Instead of humble mediocrity, are we not all at risk of megalomaniacal, magnificent, monumental, majestic, sumptuous, resplendent, glorious, ginormous swelled heads? 

The pond was so confused, it had no time left for the Kroger's paranoid musings about the ABC ... though it shares his concerns. When it does watch Landline, the pond is truly astonished at the way that the ABC shows an outrageous contempt for its rustic audience ... feebly attempting to disguise this contempt by pretending to care about the price of wheat and sheep, and putting a broad brimmed hat on its presenter. You're not fooling anyone, especially the Kroger.

The pond has long felt this, ever since the days it endured Blue Hills and Bellbird ... so much contempt for the minds of the rustics ...

And so back to the Kroger for that promised listicle ...

 



 

Even by reptile standards that unleashed Kroger editorial guidelines effort is remarkably stupid, though there's no doubt that Uncle Joe Stalin would love his attempt to produce a new hive mind ...

Such a stupid man, and rounding it off with a reference to our hole in the bucket Henry confirmed his ongoing stupidity ... all that was missing from the column was a decent bucket of hair dye dripping down through the words ...

And now the pond will not be denied. It's done its duty by loonish reptile krakens and has earned a break.

Today is savvy Savva day, one of the reptiles who tries to avoid being part of the hive mind, often by slagging off SloMo, and the reptiles today recognised the importance of her mission by awarding her a cult master illustration ...

 

 
 
 
Say what? Cracks in the Kraken's shorts?
 


 
 
 
Release the inner dag!
 
 

 

And so to a little more frothing and fuming ...

 

 
 
 
Dear sweet long absent lord, what contempt the savvy Savva has for SloMo ... why she'd even prefer that they wheel in the pastie Hastie instead of him ... 



 

And so the infallible Pope of the day, and such is the pond's remorse at running a truncated Pope, because it was all it had to hand, the pond felt the need to run the full version below the latest outing ...




 

And so to a small bonus, which features nattering "Ned", and for once the portentous, prolix, bloviator is short and can serve as a reptile treat sounding the usual alarums ...



What a shocking, terrifying vision. A conga line of climate scientists. No wonder "Ned" is quivering in fear ...

And yet what was it that the Chairman said? "We do not deny climate change, we're not deniers" and "there are no climate change deniers around here, I can assure you." (here

So why is "Ned" doing his usual Chicken Little routine, quivering like a blob of jelly at the thought that Joe has released the Kerry ...?

Well because actually doing anything about climate science is anathema to the reptiles and especially to "Ned" and so naturally he recoils in horror at the Kerry surging up from the ocean depths to haunt him and SloMo ...

 

 

Oh the tormenting of the reptiles, will it never end? Climate science denialism was so much easier under the Donald ... but the pond has an even bigger fear.

What on earth will cartoonists do when the Donald returns to private life? Whither the immortal Rowe? How many more days of celebration before the turkey is cooked, eaten, and expelled to join the great manure farms which suggest brave attempts at climate-change action? (Meanwhile, more withering Rowe here).





