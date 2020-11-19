In which the pond settles for Gina's view and the savvy Savva ...

Every day the pond faces anguished choices - IPA loon versus bromancer loon for starters.
But relax, the bromancer isn't suggesting that we open the floodgates and let in anyone, especially Islamics. He only wants the well-heeled ... who can forget his epic outing many years ago?
That was vintage bromancer, and the pond shed a tear of fond memories before turning to the IPA loon ...
For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?
Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye?
Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye. (KJV, Matthew 7, 1-5)
You see? Paul Kelly as a small l-liberal? Malware as a dripping wet liberal, and the rest a bunch of shockingly leftist ratbags, and only the noble IPA a bastion of free speech, best done by selling off the ABC ...
Yes, it's that old IPA song and dance routine again ... and naturally it finds its natural home in the lizard Oz ...
Ah speaking of chairman Rudd, the reptiles have been on a roll of late with their demonisation campaign.
Yesterday the reptiles, led by simpleton Sharri were wildly excited at alleging there had been some thousand bot or irregular signatures to that wretched petition which is causing much angst around the water cooler in Surry Hills - because you know, who cares about the other 499,000 plus - and today was even better ...
Yes, the hatchet woman was back, in company with Fergo ... but hang on, hang on, don't this choice pair work for a foreign owner, a citizen of another country, a man who happily interferes in every country in which he operates? A man so pungent that even the sensible son couldn't stand the stink?
Why surely they should register as agents of foreign influence, and so should all the lizard Oz journalists, and so should News Corp ...
Oh the rich comedy to flow from an IPA hack ... but sadly we've reached the final gobbet of delusion ... and wouldn't you know it, our Mulholland drives the point home with talk of an "elitist mindset" ...
Look, the pond realises in these troubled coronoavirus times, that any job is worth having. It helps explain why some would sell their soul to the Donald, some to the Chairman, and even lower down the ladder of life, become director of communications for the IPA and blather on about diversity of opinion, when really what that means is the uniformity of Gina's opinion ...
After that sort of dive into the IPA drivel trough, the pond always needs an infallible Pope to help clear the mind ...
Ah that's better, and being Thursday, it must be savvy Savva day, and happily she's turned Albo coach ...
Karen was frustrated? Karen is thinking of a career in the minerals sector? Phew, that's a relief, for a nanosecond the pond thought Karen might be embarking as a career as a climate science expert for the lizard Oz ... what with his love of dinkum, decent, pure, clean, planet-saving Oz coal ...
Indeed, indeed, Albo needs to embrace coal, he needs to deplore renewables, perhaps he should talk about how it's time to do a Killer Creighton and go nuke, and he must point out that in the climate change debate, there are many rooms in the reptile house, and almost all of them have nothing to do with the science ...
Only then will Karen be happy, and there will be peace and coal powered stations in the land, and for fuck's sake, who cares about the planet, that's somebody else's problem and everybody else's fault ..
You see? After all that the savvy Savva thinks SloMo is beatable, entirely forgetting his enormous stature on the world stage, as celebrated by the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ... oh yes, how good is SloMo ...
