In which the Major and the Caterist jostle for first position ...

It didn't take long for the reptiles to begin to bicker and squabble and fight amongst themselves, what with "Ned" nattering about the long nightmare of the Donald's narcissistic discord being over, and nearby, the bromancer warning of schmaltz overload.
As for the bromancer's talk of caring about three things, the pond doesn't care a fig for what he has to say. Freedom. Huge.
The rest of the motley crew were also looking mottled ...
Jolly Joe talking about soul? Now that's weird, but who cares? Simplistic Simon blathering about stability, still stuck up SloMo's bum? How tiresome, how wearisome ...
The pond had to duck inside the digital edition to discover more crazies to consider for the hunger games ...
That's better. Killer Creighton was on the prowl, apparently unaware that there was an economy outside the stock market ... and the Major was alongside him. What a relief, the pond regularly fears that the Major will disappear as quick as Col Pot ...
And the pond had a feast of left-over choices from the weekend as well ... the Killer had been particularly busy, celebrating the Donald's legacy ... so much killing in the killing fields, of course the Killer loved the legacy ...
So sweet - ruined Troy urging Trumpists to accept defeat, sandwiched between the Killer proclaiming that the Donald's legacy would live for a thousand years, or at least until January, and the dog botherer, in his elite eerie, still managing to work the 'leets into the story ...
So many choices, but only one could make the cut, perhaps supported by an embittered second ...
Yes, in the hunger games of maintaining Donald love, only one can walk down the aisle, and for light relief, the pond went with the Major ...
A few things to bear in mind while beginning the read - for years, the lizard Oz has paid for Newspoll and made it a meaningless feature of its propping up of the coalition government, and for years, the Major has pretended he has the common touch, and a common understanding of Tamworth folk and the like ... oh and by the way, climate science is a hoax ... and did someone mention wealthy elites in big cities, in the usual reptile way?
Yep, the Major remains the archetypal scribbling reptile cliché stereotype, and he rarely disappoints ...
Um, the Donald lost, but that didn't trouble the Donald by way of concession or acknowledgement, and it's business as usual for the Major ...
Now see the Major celebrate, in the Major's ineffable way, how all the reptiles read the runes correctly, while everybody else failed to understand their alternative universe ...
Yes, it's not particularly dangerous unless you happen to be dead in large numbers, or suffering aftereffects that last for months, perhaps years, and don't have any access to a medical system unless you want to sell your house, if you're lucky enough to own one ...
And that says it all about the Major, and his sanguine indifference to what he likes to regard as the common folks, the rustic types, with whom he thinks he mindshares ... he doesn't give much of a fuck if they die, and he certainly wants to keep fucking the planet with fossil fuels ...
As for never letting go of old bullshit stories, it's important to remember that the Major is still searching for that Order of Lenin medal, and now Hunter's laptop has joined his quest, because an old dog never gives up a decent bone (just ask Dean Spaney)...
The pond looks forward to the reptiles axing Newspolls, which the pond routinely ignores, but which the reptiles love ...
Yes, in the pond's dreams, in an alternative reptile dreamworld ...
And now the pond didn't have it in its heart to leave out the grumblebum Caterist, bitching away in his usual manner ...
Of course the pond could have gone to the dog botherer, raising saucy doubts and fears the very moment it seemed like his world was about to change ...
One thing's certain. When it comes to laughable hypocrisy, the dog botherer knows what he's talking about. Libertarian freedom of speech and suing over a cartoon, like a wounded crybaby wanting to be woke ...
But really, fuck him and the ancient chariot he rode in on ... and so to the Caterist ...
Of course, the only suitable illustration to go with the Caterist was of the demonic witch creature, the stuff of reptile nightmares. Joe Biden? Nope. What's he done recently? Jill Biden, a genuinely intelligent woman close to the action (unlike the 'do better dooobydo' fashion model of dubious entry into the US)?
Nope, it must be the demonic witch creature as a way of setting the Caterist mood ... which naturally begins with "woke" because a twit like the Caterist would rather be deep asleep, with some cash in the paw from the federal government ...
Only the Caterist and perhaps the dog botherer and the Major could marvel at the way that the Donald has strengthened the party's reputation by being a reactionary luddite ... and no doubt the gross and bestial displays yet to come will only confirm that Caterist thought, which is why a moron like the Caterist routinely features in the pond.
You don't get them as thick as this particular brick this often ... and so on to more of the same, including Jacobinism and Maoism ... and that alternative reality in which all reptiles must live ...
Shameless really, without any evidence offered, the standard talk of electoral fraud, and all those alleged achievements, and the securing of the middle ground. Surely the pond can break the follow of absence of thought in the Caterist at least a little, with a couple of cartoons celebrating the Donald's singular achievements?
And so to the final Caterist gobbet of meaningless state-sponsored, government-supported, cash in the paw mush ... (just remember who the real 'leets are) ...
What a stupid man. How right it was of the pond to award him a second place in the hunger games. He really should have been first, but the pond decided to fiddle with the vote ... well fiddling is rife, not least the Caterist fiddling in an alternative universe ...
And so to a Rowe celebration ... with more Rowe to celebrate here ... you'll need to go there to be reminded of the contrasting visions of the statue in bed with the beast ...
Astute decision with your rankings today, DP. The Cater is just, so - second rate. 'There is undoubtedly some truth in the allegations of electoral fraud.' The mind of the professional sociologist showing through there.ReplyDelete
And 'the wisdom of the popular vote'. Presumably he needed some extra words to make up the column - never mind if they are not actually appropriate to the discussion.
Seeing those three 'Gang of Six' banners this morning, I was truly flummoxed: do people really pay out good money to peruse such effluvium on every day of the week, including weekends ?ReplyDelete