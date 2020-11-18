In which Killer strikes again and Dame Slap forgets her love for the pussy groper in chief...

Warning, there will be an excess of cartoons ahead, but first some genuine comedy ... with the Killer doing climate change ...
So how goes the news from Sweden?
The problem of course is that Killer is just following the company line, one featured in gobbets at SBS here ... we all remember the fuss, but perhaps another reminder is in order ...
Of course it's offensive to be quoting Malware, a man who fucked many things, not least the NBN, and it's equally offensive to speak of "Ned" as a great writer and journalist, when really he's just your specialist News Corp hack, but where was "Ned" this day in the lizard Oz?
Ah there he is, just across the way, up SloMo's bum in the usual reptile way, while a short stroll would have led him to bump into the Killer, going nuke in the standard reptile way, when confronted by the obscene Satanic notion of renewables ...
Naturally the infallible Pope was on hand to weave together these assorted ironies ...
And now, oh irony of ironies, the Killer, famous for his Swedish Waterloo, leads off with the pandemic producing a library of wildly wrong expert predictions, while failing to note his famous place in that library ...
Indeed, indeed, and where is nattering "Ned's" natter when it's needed?
And where is the Killer heading with all this?
Yep, that report curiously doesn't mention nuclear power.
This could be, of course, because nuclear has been comprehensively debunked as a solution, or it could simply be that the Killer, expert climate scientist that he is, caught up in the fog of News Corp climate wars, wants to lay out the sort of chaff used to confuse radar back in the old days of aerial combat ...
Yes, yes, go nuke, and by the way, things are going terribly well in Sweden, and there's the Killer at his glorious best ...
And now to a confession. The pond hasn't the slightest interest in the shock and horror that littered the News Corp rags in recent times about a 4 Corners story, but by golly, does it keep reverberating, which is why the pond simply couldn't let Dame Slap go ...
It will be famously remembered that Dame Slap donned a MAGA hat and slipped out into the streets of New York at night to celebrate the elevation of the Donald, what with him being a pussy groper of the first water, and so you might expect Dame Slap to be as expert on workplace bullying as she was devoted to a master pussy groper, the two things going so well together ...
Okay, the pond always shows its workings as it comes to a solution ... and the solution is to run Dame Slap to show the outrage machine at work, but also to celebrate Dame Slap's one-time love of the pussy groper in chief, and where that has led the United States and the world ...
It goes without saying that when it came to the pussy groper in chief, Dame Slap suspended her critical faculties ... so where are we now, apart from that troop drawdown, recently announced?
The pond apologises if this seems a frivolous approach to workplace issues, but the pond sees something akin to the Killer's coming out for nukes in Dame Slap talking of workplace bullying, without the faintest memory of her love for the master pussy groper ...
It will be noted that in all this, Dame Slap is playing the person rather than the issue. The pond is happy to note that this has long been her bullying style, long before she was infatuated with that master bully and pussy groper, now lurking in his bunker as the thousand year reich comes to a grinding halt ...
Frankly cartoons were the only reason the pond could get through its breach of Hunger Games rules and give Dame Slap a platform for her bullying ... with her final gobbet pretending that the Department of Finance was the right body to investigate such matters, a deplorable piece of stupidity down there with the government's incompetence in handling the matter, and ending with the notion that Dame Slap gives a fig or a toss for "genuine cases of bullying", after a career as a bullying commentator ...
After all that has gone down at Fox News in recent years - what a nest of sexist vipers - News Corp is suddenly a haven for those who care about the culture of a workplace?
Is it any wonder that the pond resorted to cartoons? Is it even more amazing that even Ramirez can be making jokes about the Donald?
