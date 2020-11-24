In which the hive mind is at ease and the pond is in a matching mellow mood ...

Today the hive mind seems fairly inert - they even dragged in George Williams to hint that the lizard Oz had some connection to reality.
But last night's Media Watch report on the reptile war involving former chairman Rudd and the Murdochians was a potent reminder of what happens when the hive mind is stirred into action.
The pond likes to think of this as warrior wasp syndrome ...
Synoeca is a genus of eusocial paper wasps found in the tropical forests of the Americas. Commonly known as warrior wasps or drumming wasps, they are known for their aggressive behavior, a threat display consisting of multiple insects guarding a nest beating their wings in a synchronized fashion, and an extremely painful sting. The sting is barbed and if used often kills the wasp, which may be the reason why such a striking defensive display is used. This display escalates from drumming inside the nest to hundreds of wasps moving on to the envelope of the nest and of continuing to drum and only if this does not deter the threat do the wasps begin to sting.
The pond was particularly delighted by this effort by Chris Dore (pdf here), wanker in chief at the lizard Oz, in response to the show:
It's been 10 years now since his own party dumped him and 7 years since he lost office. Covid has been tough on everyone. And while not many Australians can sit in a multi-million dollar beachside mansion or luxury digs on the Brisbane River through this tough time Australians no doubt hope Mr Rudd has the support he needs and can one day find solace. The Australian has no desire to smear Mr Rudd...
Of course that's a selective quote, in the style of the reptiles, but as the last line was just another smear, it seemed better to highlight the post-modern, post-ironic style of the Dore, with no desire to smear while delivering an epic smear ...
Meanwhile, with things quiet, the pond thought it might indulge itself with a sampling of ancient, ruined Troy ...
Perhaps when the posturing is over? A hunger for something more thoughtful and nuanced? What, like the work of warrior wasps, always ready to attack the ABC, climate science and whatever, and pretend that John Bolton is the new normal?
What a comedian the lizard Oz editorialist is. With comedy stylings like that, of course digital media should subsidise them so they can return to handing out their tree killer rags at airports for free ...
What a frabjous day ... even the immortal Rowe seemed a little more relaxed at the prospect of a world in flames ...
Phew, note to self, stay on the immortal Rowe's good side ...
And so, as it's a laid-back, lackadaisical sort of day, on to another treat.
It's not realised that as well as being an expert on how to kill in pandemics, and how to kill with climate science, Killer Creighton is pretty much an expert on everything ... and so he showed a hive mind empathy with the lizard Oz editorialist this day ...
Astonishing insights ... though the pond was disappointed that the reptiles failed to honour Killer's genius with an illustration ... perhaps of someone smashing up a computer as a sign of the ruin it has wreaked on the reptiles' business model ... a celebration of the Luddite way of doing things ...
Ah the Killer has turned meditative and nostalgic, almost Wordsworthian, and yearns for a golden age, and yet, and yet ...
There was a time when meadow, grove, and stream,
The earth, and every common sight,
To me did seem
Apparelled in celestial light,
The glory and the freshness of a dream.
It is not now as it hath been of yore;—
Turn wheresoe'er I may,
By night or day.
The things which I have seen I now can see no more.
And there's a lot more of that here ... but back to the Killer, undone with intimations of mortality by technology ...
Keynes correct in time? How could this be, how could the Killer be so tainted by heresy?
Yes, fewer useless academics, but won't someone think of the reptiles and their business model?
Keynes showed the way forward ... government stimulus, a little wealth redistribution, a hearty subsidy straight to the reptile purse, so that the reptiles might continue to develop their hive mind and sting whoever or whatever happens to pass their way, but not before there's an enormous flapping and drumming and beating of winds ...
And now to wrap up this mellow pond day, an infallible Pope, also pleasantly relaxed ...
What a treat, as the pond's partner heads down south to visit the rellies and welcome back to the fold those hapless Victorians in the grip of comrade Dan, who resolutely refused to produce a killing field of the kind that Killer Creighton and other reptiles so devoutly wanted ...
