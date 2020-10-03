In which three reptiles enter a pub, the bromancer, the dog botherer and nattering "Ned", and begin talking about the Donald ... and ... sorry, it's a shaggy hair story, and there is no punchline, just endless tedium ...

Please, stay calm. In the pond's experience, a settling Rowe, a dash of bleach, and a feast of reptile stew will sort out most anxieties, calm down grumbly tums, and remember, it is what it is, with more settling Rowe here ...
Yes, the pond decided to dedicate today to the Donald, but then what choice did it have, as all the reptile heavyweights have piled on. So, in order of debate, we have the bromancer, the dog botherer, and then to send everyone back to sleep, a dose of nattering "Ned" which is better, in the pond's mind, than any prescription medicine to be found anywhere in the land ...
Of course irony and talk of karma is lost on the reptiles, so we'll have none of that here, and if you want any sensible insights, please stop immediately, and go elsewhere. For braver souls, the bromancer at least seems to have caught up with the news, if only to dismiss it as a trifle ...
What is needed is a cool mind, able to deal with the situation as it presents itself, and see opportunity at every corner ...
Oh what a tease he is, only two, and without any hint of drama, even as the pond was preparing an idea for a pitch for an outline for a series for Netflix?
What a third act. The man who mocks the virus gets nailed by the virus, and Killer Creighton is sent into a tizz, along with the markets. Please, Netflix, pay attention ...
Never mind, relax, the bromancer is here to dispel the furies ...
Sheesh, that's weird. The pond distinctly remembers the bromancer celebrating the Donald's debating style ... what a style it is ...
... and calling him a winner (check the pond just a few days ago)...
But that was yesterday, and the virus seemed so far away, and Killer Creighton was at play, and the bromancer was making Donald hay, and now the virus seems like it's here to stay ...
Indeed, indeed ... what a campaign it was, the pond goes all misty-eyed with the bromancer thinking about it, but how strange he seems to think the rationale has gone away, when really it's just been more of the same ... dealing with the foreigners and the gangsters undermining the American way of life ...
But the pond must be cautious about over-use of cartoons and should finish off the bromancer, because the dog botherer is impatiently waiting in the wings with his chainsaw ...
Now the dog botherer is a proud boy, and a full Trumpian, so naturally the reptiles did him proud, with a tremendous illustration ...
What a relief it is, because it removes the need of the pond to start with a graphic. We can just plunge straight into the dumpster fire of dog botherer thinking ...
Indeed, indeed, what a splendid place it is, though QAnon and the Donald himself seem not to be so sure ...
Well it is the country that gave the world Scientology, the KKK, the proud boys, Fox and Friends, and assorted other forms of lunacy, and naturally the dog botherer is fine with all of that ...
Indeed, indeed, why would the dog botherer find any issue with someone who is aggressive, narcissistic, self-centred, uncultured, crude and bombastic? Why it's the dog botherer to a T, though the pond thinks he's underestimating himself and the Donald by trotting out the notion of "almost monosyllabic." The reality is, neither the Donald nor the dog botherer can shut up, even when invited to do so ...
The good news is that there's just another dog botherer gobbet to go ... but the pond can't hep but notice a certain karma, a certain irony, in that it seems that the doggie fucker filed before the word had spread, and so he could talk, in relation to the matter of the virus, of a penchant for pragmatism being replaced by nanny-state preferences ... and we know where that sort of talk can lead ...
Yes on any other day Melania saying what a fucking bore Xmas is would have been front and centre in the pond's irony "to do" list, but it seems god is an even bigger bitch than the pond realised, and She will not be denied her idle cruelties and rampant ironies, and so the dog botherer must blather on about a penchant for pragmatism just so the pond can suffer a laughing fit, and roll Jaffas down the aisle ...
Here's the thing. The dog botherer makes a living as a member of the chattering classes. All he does is chatter on endlessly, tedious fart and bore that he is ... but he's a genuine lightweight up against nattering "Ned", who this day shows how to bore the socks off everyone ...
That headline gives it away. "Ned" is going to indulge in a bout of hand-wringing and Chicken Little both siderism, without the style of the dog botherer, who naturally wants the person who most resembles himself to win ...
Alas and alack, the pond will run out of cartoons long before "Ned" finishes ...
Why? Please "Ned", just look to the dog botherer and the bromancer above!
Don't you ever read the lizard Oz? Have you stopped drinking the kool aid, perhaps because you're working from home? Now please, get on with your both siderism, so the few remaining pond readers can get back to their naps ...
But what of chairman Rupert in this? What of Fox News? What of Fox and Friends? Who lit the match that started the dumpster fire?
Yes, it was Fox that presided over the dumpster fire, and it's Fox that originally set the dumpster on fire ... but "Ned" knows nothing of any of that, so it's on with the both siderist scribbling ...
Strange how that talk of a dumpster fire fired the imagination of cartoonists, yet invariably it seemed there was only one dumpster on fire ...
But back to "Ned", still wringing his hands, apparently unaware that he's a kissing cousin of the bromancer, the dog botherer and Fox and Friends ...
Indeed, indeed, but what's Biden's biggest crime? Why he accepts climate science, when every reptile in the land knows that it's a hoax and a fraud, and what an unnecessary problem it will cause SloMo, who deep down knows that the rapture will come before the world fries ...
Well that's the end of "Ned's" natter, and the pond congratulates anyone who made it this far without throwing the cat outside, or worse throwing something at the cat, or even worse, putting butter on the cat's paws, because it never works, so don't even think about putting butter on reptile paws. For all "Ned's" tedious guff, they'd be happy for a narcissist con artist and snake oil selling clown to win, because nothing says winning like catching a hoax and having to go into hiding ...
Instead allow the pond to end with a beguiling Pope. Some might find it a little ineluctable, a little baffling, a tad mystifying, but please allow the pond to fantasize that the Devil has just finished reading the pond's idea for a pitch for an outline for its Netflix series (though Stan, if you're listening, the pond will accept bids) ...
