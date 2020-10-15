In which savvy Savva and the bromancer stuff the pond's Thursday stocking ...

Poor old Gladys, poor old savvy Savva ... elsewhere in the lizard Oz, at the top of the digital page, the reptiles were saying goodby, and the headline in the tree killer edition didn't look good ...
Here at the pond the main news was that there was a leader of the opposition, and an opposition party. Who knew? But it wasn't any sense of consolation for a sobbing Savva ...
The pond is distinctly uncomfortable with all this personal stuff, but became even more uncomfortable when confronted by the downright weird cult master illustration the reptiles lobbed at the next Savva soap gobbet ...
Why do they keep doing that, all that useless padding? Now back to details the pond didn't want to know, didn't want to hear: TM(F)I ...
Lordy, lordy, but the milk has been spilled, the egg cracked, no omelette in the offing, and with the arm-breaker hovering into view, and never mind that the Liberals had been doing a dance with the arm-breaker and pandering to a bill designed to appease fundamentalist bigots, and TG phobes in NSW ... (and it naturally had the support of the Sydney Anglicans, never content with just having a complimentary woman to serve their cheese and cucumber sandwiches) ...
And maybe the weight of cartoons will prove too much, with the immortal Rowe at work, and offering more weight here ...
And so to the bromancer for the day, and a curious reptile phenomenon not limited to the bromancer, but at peak saturation level in his paranoid, hysterical form...
The reptiles frequently scribble furiously about Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it's nothing, nothing the pond tells ya, compared to the ADS - Ardern derangement syndrome - suffered by the bromancer and other reptiles ...
Remember, the bromancer is in love with the Donald, and while he's always prepared to blame a Cuomo, he never mentions the gigantic fuck-up the Donald has made of things ...
It's part of the general derangement syndrome, and it's really quite weird, and if the pond didn't sometimes take a scientological view on psychology, there might be someone out there capable of analysing the deep emotional traumas that made the bromancer go totally weird from an early age ... but meanwhile, back to the cathartic carry-on. Perhaps it's the accent, and the refusal of the bromancer to eat fush and chups?
Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu? The pond advised that it was going to get deeply weird, deeply psychologically disturbed ... all because the bromancer got triggered by the news that Ardern was likely to get returned, and with a greenie tinge to the new government ... yet strangely he never gets triggered by the Donald ...
Well it's been fun, this furious foaming at Kiwis, but now the bromancer has reached his final gobbet of bile ...
The best of them will come here? What, the reptiles have changed their minds about pesky, difficult furriners with funny, indecipherable, inexplicable accents turning up to ruin our lifestyle? Dame Groan will have words to say about that ...
Never mind, if some New Zealanders try to get through the mutton Dutton's iron claw, and aren't then promptly deported back for thought crimes, they can easily be replaced by the best of the best from the United States ...
Now there's some weird shit, and there's a lot more in that February 2018 piece at the Graudian here ...
The pond knows an American who fled the US and landed right in the middle of passionfruit wine country, and talk about a transformation, but never mind, the pond now must turn to its bonus reptile offering ...
It is of course sublimely irrelevant to any devotee of the reptiles, this tykish talk of the euthanasia debate.
The pond has read its Killer Creighton, and his acolytes, and Miranda the Devine, and knows what must happen to old folks. They must die, so that young folk and reptiles can roam the planet wild and free and unburdened by selfish oldies hoarding their wealth...
Deeper understanding and engagement? What's he on? Get out of the way, selfish, neurotic old farts ...
More at Junkee here, but there's a tyke with the right mindset, instead of the usual Catholic bleating ...
Um, could the pond raise a few other matters, perhaps by way of a cartoon?
No? Ah well, it's probably not the time for the pond to declare that it would like the right to decide if it can no longer tolerate an excruciating life, and would like some say in the ending of it, or even worse, the resolution of some fiendish set of circumstances that saw the pond end up enduring an endless hell in a Catholic aged care home where discrimination against gays and TG folk is a way of life ...
Not that the pond wants to go by way of virus and reptile quick Devine despatch, right now the pond wants to live, without Killer Creighton doing his worst, but options, please, a few options might be kept to hand ... so let's wrap this up quickly ...
Ensure a full life? Tell that to Killer Creighton and the Devine, happy to see useless lives end so that the economy might live ...
And so to end this day, as often happens, the pond turned the infallible Pope for a wrap, and what a brain teaser wrap it turned out to be...
Perhaps the pond could help ...
