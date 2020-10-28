In which the reptiles realise Dame Slap isn't up to it anymore, and bring back Capt'n Flint, reporting for dooty me hearties ...

The pond likes to live a rich fantasy life ... perhaps not as rich as Rudy or Toobin, but still, as the pond looked over the lizard Oz offerings today, it began to wonder ...
Sure there was simplistic Simon doing his usual monumental suck, and sure, early in the morning, there was the lizard Oz trying to boost the content by highlighting the lizard Oz editorialist ... but wonders of wonders, had the pond's trip off to the Speccie mob reminded the lizard Oz that Flinty still existed, and surely was the right man for the hour, especially as Dame Slap simply refuses to acknowledge the existence of the Donald? Did the pond have that much influence in the heartland? Oh please indulge the fantasy life, and indulge our Flinty, me hearties ...
That's it? Talk of the long march, and then the pure gold of The Donald "... is a law-abiding president."
Oh well, can't complain, must feel blessed, must now slip in a Rowe cartoon, with more Rowe here, before moving on ...
What do you know? It turned out that the pond felt blessed doubly this day, because the reptiles had taken the trouble to introduce some relatively new and obscure blood ...
An awareness of global issues? Why that's profoundly disturbing. The pond assumes Mr Fahey is talking in code of alarming things like fake faux false climate science, and such like matters, the sort of outrageous nonsense to be found in 'Sleeping giant' Arctic methane deposits starting to release, scientists find ...
What we really need is to get back to talking about the empire, the stump-jump plough, and why terra nullius has been has been unfairly stigmatised, scorned, slurred, defamed, discredited and pilloried by those long marchers through the institutions ... but alas and alack, after a serving of hour long boiled peas (remember to throw in bicarb of soda to keep the green look) and a greasy chop and fried egg, Mr Fahey too delivered a short second gobbet ...
Yes, yes, we should embrace the Stalinist habit of teaching students what to think. None of this giving themselves airs and fancying that they might think for themselves ... and none of this awful progressive globalism. We need the world to fry, and the sooner the better, if we're going to be able to fry an egg on the bonnet of a car in mid-winter, in the Tamworth way ...
This was all good stuff, and much appreciated by the pond, but when it came to the bonus, the pond was confronted by an awful dilemma, a real Sophie's choice ...
The Caterists have issued a report? "Ned" insisting that Labor must?
There was something about "Ned's" mustiness that got to the pond, because whenever the pond hears anyone say that the pond must, the pond goes all rebellious and global awareness and such like civil disobedience ... the pond blames it on a traditional education.
But then Dame Slap has been a big disappointment of late, with her resolute refusal to write about the Donald, such that the reptiles have been forced to import Flinty to do her duties for her.
Instead she shows no global awareness at all, except for a belief that Victoria is a foreign country, and they do things differently there ...
What a choice for the bonus, but in the end, the cult master whispered to the pond, and the choice was made ...
Please don't ask the pond to make any sense of that cult master effort, be content with splendid mystification, or the opinion of experts if they should happen to turn up in the comments.
Is that sign pointing to St Kilda a hint that SloMo is a North Fitzroy bat who refuses to cross the river? But what of the blue water? It can't be the mighty Yarra, because that's a mighty, muddy brown, can it? Is it the bay? But why then the sign and the land beyond? And why does the bat have a fin? Is it the sort of gummy shark you can catch off the Prom - very tasty, if a transgressive eat - and that explains the gummy mouth?
Mystery upon talking in tongues like a Barrett mystery, upon sublime transubstantiation mystification if only he wasn't an evangelical awaiting the rapture, upon cult master transformation of a confusing kind ...
Oh dear, that last barb about the sharks was cruel, and perhaps explains the cult master, since even the pond is aware that the thugby leaguers were losers, suckers and dropkicks, a bit like the bunnies, though the pond blames that on Rusty needing the cash and appearing in Unhinged, which was so bad the pond began to feel some sympathy for Rusty, so low has he sunk since his high-handed artistic days when he dismissed the likes of Jocelyn Moorhouse out of hand ...
But the pond digresses, as Putin mandates face masks and the Donald surges and how cruel of Obama to suggest he was jealous of COVID's media coverage, and stories of the White House Declares Pandemic Over As it Cites Renowned Scientist Ivanka Trump kind... and all Dame Slap can do is slag off SloMo, while defending the corporate rich, as a good IPA stooge must do ...
Yes, it's pleasing that Dame Slap clearly loathes SloMo, he must really be getting up IPA noses, but the pond doesn't have much time for him either, so what's the point?
A little more global awareness from Dame Slap might have helped sort out this domestic bickering, but alas, we are no longer allowed to be aware of global issues or global crusades.
Perhaps then, as a closer, a local crusade, as celebrated by the infallible Pope, with a terrific Don Quixote and a most excellent Sancho Panza ...
