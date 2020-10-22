In which the pond shows a lack of courage and settles for the safety of the savvy Savva ...

The pond was outraged when it stumbled on this advice in The Atlantic (think carefully before wasting a click heading back to 2014 here) ...
No mention of how to deal with the reptiles? Bemused resignation is the best there is? But then surely 'Sisyphus' is simple enough and well understood enough to explain the pond's daily duties, without resorting to visual gibberish of the nerdy netspeak kind?
Like today, when the pond reeled back like a startled gazelle ...
That classic Barners narcissist thinks Gladys is all about him, and then comes to the completely wrong conclusion, as only a Barners narcissist could?
And Bjorn approves of Biden's plan, which automatically means that it's a waste of time and money, and we're all doomed?
There's your Sisyphean task for the day, right there ... for anyone silly enough to undertake it.
Even the pond isn't that dumb or foolhardy brave. Is it any wonder that the pond fled to the safety of the savvy Savva? Sure it'll be dull and tedious, but some days the pond must take a break ...
You see? The reptiles must have felt the same way because they awarded the savvy Savva the distinction of a cult master illustration. What did it mean? The pond didn't have a clue, but bemusement, befuddlement and mystification are entirely the point each reptile day ...
Sure, it's just a rehash of past events; sure, it's not standard reptile fare, what with the slashing at the Donald, and the benign acceptance that the cardigan wearers are a bunch of greenies.
But it's better than another bout with Barners ... and the pond is still feeling faint at the thought of Bjorn on board with Biden ...
The pond always enjoys the way that the savvy Savva verges on reptile heresy, but always offers hope to both sides ... though in the end her hostility to SloMo will emerge, as it does in the last line of the last gobbet ...
SloMo's in charge? Whoever would have guessed?
But at least the pond had taken a break from the likes of the bromancer and Killer Creighton and the dog botherer and the Major, and the Oreo - yesterday outraged at the Chinese, but possibly also upset her brand of reformed recovering feminism hadn't resulted in a chair at Melbourne University - and all the other reptiles that make the pond envy Sisyphus for the life of indolence he led ... by golly if he'd had to deal with the task of pushing reptile shit up hill each day, he'd have wondered how the pond managed it ...
So the pond could pause for the Rowe of the day in good spirits, knowing there was always more redemptive Rowe here ...
But where are the loons, some readers might ask? Just because the pond is jaded and weary, there must be loons. Send in the loons, it'd be wrong for the pond to lose its timing at this point in its career ...
And so just for the fun of it ...
Um, the pond loves scribblers, who pose as experts, deploring experts; academics, who surely must be expert, berating other experts ...
It gets even richer when this alleged academic expert opens with the Great Barrington Declaration in a way that, by way of comparison, even a reading of its wiki might offer up a tad more insight ...
The World Health Organization and numerous academic and public-health bodies have stated that the proposed strategy is dangerous, unethical, and lacks a sound scientific basis. They say that it would be impossible to shield all those who are medically vulnerable, leading to a large number of avoidable deaths among both older people and younger people with underlying health conditions, and they warn that the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still not fully understood. Moreover, they say that the herd immunity component of the proposed strategy is undermined by the limited duration of post-infection immunity.
The more likely outcome, they say, would be recurrent epidemics, as was the case with numerous infectious diseases before the advent of vaccination. The American Public Health Association and 13 other public-health groups in the United States warned in a joint open letter that the Great Barrington Declaration "is not a strategy, it is a political statement. It ignores sound public health expertise. It preys on a frustrated populace. Instead of selling false hope that will predictably backfire, we must focus on how to manage this pandemic in a safe, responsible, and equitable way."
The Great Barrington Declaration was authored by Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford, Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, and Martin Kulldorff ofHarvard University. The costs were paid for by the American Institute for Economic Research, a libertarian think tank that is part of a Koch-funded network of organizations associated with climate change denial. (with all the usual tedious wiki footnotes and justifications for the wiki police here).
Sheesh, not the Koch boys, and there's Bjorn approving of Biden, and the wonder why the pond put out a call for its meds today ...
But back to our expert academic Babones dissing experts and science and scientists, thanks to his expert scientific background ...
The pond loves it when academic experts talk dirty ... you know, like pretending they's common folks from up Tamworth way by talk of "splainin" ... followed by an immensely stupid line of argument that imagines science has something to do with the size of endowments or the state of academic tenure ...
Why, turns out, reptile articles are just like a box of Tamworth chocolates ... stale, over-heated in the dry slopes and plains climate, and you never know what you're gunna get ...
The pond began to wonder, just who was this loon, and had to resort to Google cache to discover this ...
The pond was none the wiser, and couldn't work out why he could only be found in cache, here.
Things got a little clearer at the official website - all big headlines and attention-seeking .... the sort of rank amateur layout you might expect from an academic expert berating other academic experts ...
But it was the wiki here that really gave the game away ...
Babones has offered a reformulation of world-systems analysis that distinguishes five core elements of the perspective from ancillary theories that have been promulgated within that perspective. He added to these five core elements the "strong theorem" that the core-periphery hierarchy of the modern world-economy could best be understood in terms of state strength and cultural integration. He began to use the historical Chinese concept of tianxia ("all under heaven") to describe the structure of the millennial world-system as an American tianxia that has endogenized the entire world-economy under a single, American-dominated political system. He also writes on quantitative methodology for the social sciences.
He's an expert bullshit artist, an academic adept at blather ... though it helped splain to the pond why he felt so confident, so assured in his ability to scribble on science and all that jazz ... he's a latter-day Caterist of the sociological kind...
But to be fair, and the pond is always fair, at least he kept it short ... and he did deliver an expert "billy goat buttism", with "none of this should be taken to minimise the importance of science."
The pond immediately understood that everything that had gone before, and was to follow, was meaningless gibberish done for the sake of a sociological argument ...
Oh that's grand, that it is, a series of simplistic trolling rhetorical questions of the moronic reptile kind ... coral or coal?
Everybody can play that game. Life or death, Tamworth chocolates or sociological gibberish, reptile crocodile stew or reptile cheese fondue ...
And so on, but at least the pond had done its duty, the pond had served up a desperate, attention-seeking academic loon, and thrown in a great deal of satisfying verbiage to boot ... and hopefully someone in the comments section would enjoy at least this portion of the meal ...
Meanwhile, it was left to the infallible Pope to make an observation on a topic you will rarely find discussed at the lizard Oz, and as usual, the infallible Pope manages to say in one image what a Babones couldn't manage to ask, not even with a zillion trolling rhetorical questions of the simplistic kind ...
