In which the pond isolates our Gracie for fear of spreading deeply contaminating heresy ...

Shocked, devastated, appalled. The pond struggled to find the right word to describe its feelings as it toggled between NZR and Newshub on YouTube, pausing occasionally to dip into the ABC coverage of the Canberra council election.
Apart from thinking that Antony Green could learn a few things from the Kiwis - what about a clown nose to go with the clown shoes while calling the numbers? - the pond was plunged into complete despair.
It could hear the yowling and the howling from Killer Creighton, the sobbing of the bromancer, the keening and wailing of the reptiles, even though the distance between Surry Hills and Camperdown is considerable.
Those damned Kiwis had decided to reward that wretched woman - the pond can't bring itself to type out her indecipherable millennial-style name - simply because she'd stopped a few Kiwis from dying. Apparently the Kiwis thought this a good thing, when everyone knows that it's right and proper for zillions to die, in approved reptile style, during a global pandemic.
And those bloody cardigan wearers had endorsed the long Marxist march through the institutions, even worse with a greenie tinge.
It set the pond to wondering what had set the Kiwis off on this benighted path, this almost Xian concern for life. Had Xi been active, or Vlad the impaler?
And then the pond realised that the heresy was coming from inside the reptile house itself …
Now the pond has already covered that wretched Angelic one - she lives in Canberra, say no more - but what of our Gracie?
Sadly the infection was so dangerous that the pond had to isolate her in a late Sunday slot to limit the spread of her heretical ideas …
Ah the Great Barrington Declaration, put together by the usual Kochian climate science denying suspects, and the source of rich comedy as you can read in Herd immunity letter signed by fake experts including 'Dr Johnny Bananas':
Hmm, the pond has always fancied its expertise in Mongolian khoomii singing, but sadly, even with all this comedy, the pond had became so deeply embedded Gracie's heretical thinking that there was nothing left for the pond to do, but run the final gobbet of Gracie, though who knows where it might lead, what further tragic results it might produce …
Oh Gracie, Gracie, how could you? Why do you still dwell amongst the reptiles? What do they make of your heresies? And there are so many other questions to ponder … like, will the sheep of America line-up and produce the right result, so that the Donald might return and continue to his killing ways, to the rapturous approval of the Murdochians?
And would the reptiles then be able to forget the Kiwis, that dreadful woman and her dreadful heresies, and dance once more with killer joy? Repent, Gracie, repent, forget all this talk of living and science, learn to prance upon the graves ...
Apropos of Katrina Gracies point, I have mentioned 'magnified minority' before, haven't I ? Well the Barrington Declaration is a blatantly amateurish example of it. So amateurish that only a Trumpian could believe it, and every single one of them will. Yoo hoo, are you there Killer C ? Anyway, here's how it works against climate science:ReplyDelete
"Magnified Minority: Though 3% of experienced climate scientists disagree with the consensus, media often give pseudo-skeptics 50% screen time. There is another small minority of scientists, and perhaps the occasional climatologist, who believe there will be much more warming than typically thought — we might call these “alarmists”. But some media treats the consensus position itself as “alarmist”, so instead of pitting “contrarians” against “alarmists”, it’s “contrarians” versus “mainstream scientists whom we call alarmists to discredit them”."
https://skepticalscience.com/print.php?n=4074
But the key point of Gracies post is the one made by Prof Stephen Griffin; now this is a major point that the "let's learn to live with it" morons never grasp:
"Basing risk primarily upon risk of death completely ignores the profound morbidity associated with the pandemic, including what we now term as 'long COVID', plus the criteria by which one or more risk factors might predispose towards severe disease remain both uncertain and incredibly diverse."
In short, if you have a "co-morbidity" and you catch COVID it can easily kill you. Now how do the Barrington folks suggest that we might find all the people - across the complete age range from 0 - 100 - who have a sufficient co-morbidity for an attack by COVID to kill them or seriously disable them ? Or are they just ignorant and scientifically incompetent and/or, like Killer Creighton, they just don't care.