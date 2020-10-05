In which the Oreo sets the pace, the dog botherer offers breathless hysteria, and the Major ... well, he's the Major ...

It should go without the pond saying that the reptiles are devoted to arrogance, ignorance and stupidity, so naturally when those qualities get their just reward, Jolly Joe could see an edge to them.
After all, you don't get to be a prime cigar smoker, deliverer of epic budget failure and aspirer to be PM without a generous serving of said qualities ...
But already the pond is tired of Jolly Joe's weekly attempts to pump up the Donald, and refused to be distracted by Tony Allen-Mills not being scared of the virus - it must help a tad to have a team of doctors and pills not available to your average mug punter, sucker and loser - and instead turned to that famed reformed, recovering feminist for guidance...
All that reminded the pond of a piece by Anthony L. Fisher here:
Whether he was mocking a disabled reporter’s affliction and delighting in Hillary Clinton’s health travails on the 2016 campaign trail or separating migrant children with Down syndrome from their parents and ridiculing Joe Biden’s son’s struggle with drug addiction during his time in office, Trump supporters can’t get enough of the Dear Leader triggering the libs, or really anyone with a conscience.
To his fervent supporters, Trump’s callous viciousness is funny. It’s the humorless politically correct scolds and loser Never Trumper conservatives who need to lighten up, they say.
Now that President Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, Trumpworld has discovered the value of empathy. And they are shocked, shocked!, that some of Trump’s critics have delighted in the irony of Trump’s coronavirus denialism contributing to his own infection.
On Trump’s favourite show, “Fox and Friends,” on Friday morning, the conservative Washington Examiner correspondent writer Byron York said, “This is a time for people to pray for their leaders, to wish them well,” adding that the Trump critics snarking over his illness would likely come to regret being so mean to the president.
The conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who sells “Leftist Tears” cups on his website, sarcastically tweeted Friday: “Looking forward to all the kind-hearted expressions of sympathy to Trump and Melania from the blue-checkmark Left.”
While Shapiro has been cagey in his support for Trump, distinguishing himself from “Never Trump” by calling himself “Sometimes Trump", he’s demonstrated a Trumpian comfortability for mocking the ill, such as when he joked in 2016 that then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who was sick with pneumonia, “should pledge to defeat ISIS by coughing on them.”
The Trumpist podcaster Dan Bongino, who this week praised Trump as “an apex warrior” following his disgraceful debate performance, on Friday tweeted: “This morning is the strongest reminder in a long time about how sick and disgusting the Left is.”
Bongino’s tone-policing is particularly rich given his proclamation in 2018: “My entire life right now is about owning the libs.”
Explicitly laying out his support of “the combative, no-retreat style, of Donald Trump,” Bongino wrote: “We will own the Libs today, we will own the Libs tomorrow, we will own the Libs next month, and next year. We will not be retreating or apologizing anymore.”
Indeed, indeed, and a lot more, which is why the pond has a cup of Oreo's tears handy at all times ...
But back to the recovering, reformed feminist, celebrating ignorance and stupidity ...
The Oreo isn't familiar with the Proud Boys? The Oreo thinks, given her reformed, recovered feminist credentials, that it's right to speculate on the basis of ill-informed, ignorant stupidity that something is improbable?
Might not the Oreo at least have turned to the wiki here, not always the most reliable source, but still with a host of references and links that might be followed, dutifully cut out by the pond to make the opening more readable ...
The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist, fraternal organization affiliated with white supremacists that promotes and engages in political violence. It is based in the United States and also has a presence in Canada. The group originated in the far-right Taki's Magazine in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder and former commentator Gavin McInnes, taking its name from the song "Proud of Your Boy" from the Disney musical Aladdin. Following the 2017 Unite the Right rally, McInnes distanced himself and the group from the alt-right movement, saying his focus was "Western values" while the alt-right's focus was race.
The pond is always delighted to be reminded that the name came from a crappy Disney movie, and so to the final Oreo gobbet ...
An excellent piece, and one that surely would have put Jolly Joe in the shade, and how delightful it is to be reminded where being a reformed, recovering feminist leads you. Get ready for more pussy grabbing for pussies galore ...
And so to the next delight of the day, and the dog botherer needs no introduction to pond readers ...
The pond could go all reflexive and wonder about the dog botherer's breathless hysteria over the media's breathless hysteria, but enough already, let's just get on with the patented brand of DB hysteria ...
1a : one to be relied on especially in emergencies
b : a favorite or reliable choice or resource
2 : one that is held in reserve ready for use
on standby
ready or available for immediate action or use
Proud Boys stand by. Suh!
Dog botherer stand by and proceed to the next stage of your mission.
Suh, and may I kiss the Donald's arse, Suh? And mention fake news, Suh?
That is your mission, dog botherer. Proceed.
Thank you Suh, and may I have another, Suh ...
Indeed, indeed, with some 29 days to go until the election, we can expect the Donald, when (or if) he recovers from his latest bout of arrogance and stupidity to dog whistle many more times to extremists, then do a Carpenter and Walrus retreat, oh what a pretty dance it is, and the dog botherer, being a faithful pup, will hear the whistle, and scribble even more nonsense ...
What's remarkable in this rather breathless analysis is the "President as monarch" style of the dog botherer's scribbling. It's as if nothing else matters, nothing else is of concern than the President, yet a host of Republicans near the centre of the action put themselves into a position where they might get infected, and already there's been an impressive roll-call from the folly of following the maskless macho bully boy narcissist emperor king ... but then, he was only a courtier to Lord Downer ...
Am an attendant lord, one that will do
To swell a progress, start a scene or two,
Scribble an abusive column for the lizard Oz
Advise the prince; no doubt, an easy tool,
Deferential, glad to be of use,
Politic, cautious, and meticulous;
Full of high sentence, but a bit obtuse;
At times, indeed, almost ridiculous—
Almost, at times, the Fool.
And to to a final gobbet from the Fool ...
After all that the pond went looking for a bonus, and had an agonising choice to make ...
Simplistic Simon explaining the wonders and glories of Josh and deficits, or the Major?
Tradition - and being deeply conservative, the pond is inclined to tradition - said it was the Major who must have the bonus say of the day, and bring affairs of state back to the domestic setting ...
It's a hard road to peddle, this selling of the budget. It seems we are all Keynesians now ... even the Major ... with deficits a grand thing ... or at least that we should be all in favour of tax cuts for the idle rich, because that will really fix things ...
If both the second and third phases are brought forward to 2021-22, a person on a very high income will receive a tax cut of $11,505 a year, while a person on the median income receives $380 and a person on the minimum wage gets $110.
The top 20% of taxpayers will get 79% of the benefit of the two phases combined, while the bottom half of taxpayers receives just 3%.
The Australia Institute paper, by senior economist Matt Grudnoff, concluded that bringing forward the income tax cuts was an “ineffective stimulus”.
He cited the “simple fact of economics that high-income earners are more likely to save or pay down debt with the tax cuts, rather than spend the extra funds to help stimulate the domestic economy”.
“A more effective way to stimulate the economy would be to invest heavily in direct employment programs or focus on supporting those who are doing it tough by maintaining or increasing the current rate of the jobseeker supplement.”
No shit, Major Mitchell Sherlock. But it seems Mandurah has always had unemployment woes, and the virus hasn't helped make things better, and it turns out that on the most recent figures, the second worst is in the pond's backyard, with Sydney's inner west recording a sharp rise.
But don't expect the Major to dig up the stats on that, because, remember the reptiles see with only one eye when it comes to Gladys ... instead we'll have to settle for a "we will see ..." line, because who would want to ruin the Major's rhetoric, and careful targeting of victims ...
Indeed, indeed, a post-graduate course in fruit picking should soon sort out vulgar youff and problems faced by farmers ....
Never mind, it'll soon be cricket season, and there will be other ethical challenges and considerations for the reptiles to discuss, with Cathy Wilcox setting the pace early ... oh yes, in the world re-shaped by the Donald, there are cogent matters to consider ...
