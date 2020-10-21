In which "Ned" natters, and the Caterist emits gas ...

It takes a particular kind of perversity to watch nattering "Ned" writhe in the turbo-charged BBQ oven of Murdochian love for the Donald, but the pond has always had a streak of kink in it ...
"Ned", if he had the guts to go against the reptile propaganda line, would likely declare himself a never Trumper, but instead, such is the shallow and callow way of this old fogey down from the attic yet again, that he must borrow his routines, his clothing and his words, from a wretch at the WSJ:
Indeed, indeed, as we turn on the spit, it's all the changed world's fault. It's nothing to do with Fox News, the WSJ, the Murdochians or any of that ...
What a fine, elegant Pilate "Ned" would make, how he'd call for the bowl of water in regal style, and explain with a sorrowful sigh that it was all the doing of history, predestination rampant, no exercise of will ...
At the opposite extreme is the notion of double predestination, commonly identified with Calvinism and especially associated with the Synod of Dort(1618–19) and appearing also in some of the writings of St. Augustine andMartin Luther and in the thought of the Jansenists. According to this notion, God has determined from eternity whom he will save and whom he will damn, regardless of their faith, love, or merit or lack thereof. (here)
Yes, yer honour, the pond must keep up its theological as well as its reptile studies ... you see, it was all inevitable, and the result theologically predictable ...
Of course the pond was going to insert a few cartoons. How else to get through "Ned"?
Amazing really, "Ned's" ability to imitate wise men describing a camel, and yet somehow managing to leave out the two humps of Fox and Murdochianism ...
Even now, the Republicans and the Murdochians are all in on the Donald, and yet "Ned" somehow manages to sound as if he's aloof from the common herd, above the plebeian fray ...
The decent thing would have been to admit the role that the Murdochians played, and continue to play ... but "Ned" has all the awareness and courage of a man holding up a fish for the pond to contemplate ...
Oh what the heck, even Ramirez shows signs of weakening, and where's the harm in a few more cartoons?
And so, having cartoon cleansed "Ned" from mind, it's time for a little climate science denialism with the Caterist ...
What with the lure of the Donald, the reptiles - and so the pond - have been neglecting climate science denialist duties, but never the government cash in the paw Caterist, who knows what side his denialism is buttered on ...
The story so far ... SloMo has abandoned coal, dropped it like a hot potato, and never mind all those photos showing his love for it, it was a dud girlfriend, and anyway SloMo is inclined to be fickle and flighty ... and so the obsession is with gas, by any means, preferably by fucking the environment, so that the planet might continue to be fucked ... now, read on ...
Indeed, indeed, sacred sites are protected across the land. Why only the other day, the pond heard about the splendid effort by Rio Tinto, devotedly protecting an ancient sacred site ... and what do you know, Rio Tinto still has 1,780 approvals to destroy Aboriginal sacred sites, Juukan Gorge inquiry told ...
But that's an aside. It's worth doing a google (US Justice Department permitting) to see the many stories that are out there that tell a different story to the one being told by the government cash in the paw man ...
And so on, and on, but meanwhile, the Caterist is as expert in gas and gaseous emissions, as he is in the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
Starved of the benefits of modernity? What an elegant way to talk of fucking the planet ...
And so to a pond explanation. Usually Wednesday is Dame Slap day, but the Dame in recent times has shown a marked reluctance to discuss the Donald in any way, shape or form, and her ability to do climate science denialism and conspiracy theories has dropped off since she and "Lord" Monckton parted ways ...
Instead this day she resorted to the usual comrade Dan bashing, a sport beloved of reptiles keen to emulate the UK, Europe's and the US's success in battling the virus, and determined, whatever it takes, not to follow those dreadful Kiwis ...
The pond refuses to indulge the reptiles in their comrade Dan bashing, and so was left with no choice, but the pond does think that nattering "Ned" and the Caterist filled the Dame Slap hole nicely ... and now having mentioned Dame Slap, the pond also feels free to run a few cartoons on the topic, with more Rowe here as always ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.