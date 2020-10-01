In which the Donald hogs the bromancer limelight, but the pond finds room for an extended Caterist carbon emission ...

The pond thought that the best comment by far - yes it has seen Fantastic Four, but no, the pond didn't watch.
When confronted by such challenges, the pond always sits down to watch that scene in Clockwork Orange where Malcolm McDowell's Alex has his eyes prised open. Yes, there are better ways to watch television than sit and watch the Donald and Joe go at it for an hour and a half ...
Inevitably however the reptiles were in attendance, especially the bromancer, who went, as is his nature, full Trumpian ... oh there was the usual hedging, and talk of rudeness and brashness, but the bromancer called it for the Donald ...
Of course the pond got some idea of what went on by watching Colbert, and a little of NBC News, and catching up on the measures to be taken for the next debate, if there is to be one ...
And that's going to be the pond strategy this day. Cartoon and gobbet of reptile mirth, showing cartoonists how feeble they are up against lizard Oz comedy stylings ... and so back to the bromancer ...
The bromancer is in the extreme minority? Whoever would have guessed? In the spirit of the Donald's nuanced, subtle debating style, the pond might even call him barking mad ... but the pond digresses, when there's comedy afoot ...
Now back to the bromancer, polishing the Trumpian turd in genuine reptile style ...
But what about the constant lying on view, mainly by the Donald, in his usual way, sending fact checkers into a kind of dementia?
Please, don't worry about any of that. It didn't trouble the bromancer, it's what he expects, it's what he likes ... because apparently, it was Fox News and Wallace that helped save Biden from a total shellacking ...
Say what? As legitimate a subject as Trump's taxes? What trouble with Trump's taxes? The pond has been assiduously reading the bromancer and the reptiles in general, and that's the first it's heard that there might be some trouble with the Donald's taxes. What on earth could he be talking about?
Oh right, the things of which the reptiles dare not speak ...
And so to other reptile reactions, and strangely, Cameron Stewart refused to go with the bromancer's Trump derangement syndrome ...
That header struck the pond as ominous. The bromancer had already advised the pond that the descent into chaos only helped one contender in the 2020 race, and that was the Donald. Surely Stewart wasn't going to refuse to drink the reptile kool-aid, surely he wasn't going to upset the lizard Oz apple cart ...
Oh that's not right, that's not right at all, the bromancer said so, and the pond is standing by, as instructed by the Donald and the bromancer, still anxious to get on side with Franco and win the civil war ...
But back to Stewart's strange report. Does he live on another planet to the bromancer, or does the bromancer live in his own little world?
Well that's a nice picture of the finger-pointing Donald, but the pond prefers its own portrait ...
And so to the final gobbet of a very disappointing contribution ...
How disappointing is that? Why, both siderism is the sort of thing a Richard Nixon might embrace ...
And so to the final gobbet by the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Say what? It wasn't a game changer? Even the lizard Oz editorialist thinks the bromancer is delusional?
And what was that repeat mention of those mysterious taxes that the pond had heard nothing about? Has the lizard Oz editorialist gone mad, with the talk of the Donald only paying US$750? Why, the pond has been a devoted reader of the lizard Oz, and knew the real story ... the Donald was a huge success and a great businessman ...
In search of further insights, the pond even plunged into the comments section below the lizard Oz editorialist, and came up with a kool-aid swilling, Judeo-Xian beauty ...
Sorry, ignore that last comment, the pond doesn't know how it got to tag along, and in any case, the pond was only looking for a little Judeo-Xian filler, a little sea food extender, before it could cut to the infallible Pope for the day ...
And so to other business, and with deep regret the pond won't be travelling with the savvy Savva this day, thanks to pressure of space, and other matters ...
Actually living in the inner west and watching the mountains of the moon grow apace means the pond is very tired of the deifying of Gladys, especially as a stick with which to beat SloMo and comrade Dan, and as previously advised, the pond is so over all the reptile talk of comrade Dan ...
And besides, for some reason, the Caterist has popped up this day, and so he must serve as the bonus ...
What the pond likes is a man who can write about a movie when all he's seen is the trailer, which would be a bit like the pond talking at length of the Donald's performance, but that's the Caterist for you. A trailer is about as long, and as in depth, as he can get ...
Dammit, the Caterist is right. Let's introduce foot rot across the land, and while we're at it, why not a bit of Mad Cow disease, and if that doesn't satiate your taste for blood and chaos, let's run a little mad and kill all the koalas ... not slowly, over time, so their going is barely noticed, but all at once, in a mass slaughter, Caterist style, and by golly, what a good trailer it would make, perhaps with a special guest appearance of the dodo ...
... and an excerpt of an ancient Caterist text ... wherein the Caterist smote mightily all those useless Liverpool plains farmers trying to protect their land from coal mining ...
It turned out that these bloody pinko prevert Commie swine were bloody Trotskyites of the old school, and posed a dire threat to Caterism and Stalinism, and so they deserved a bloody good icepick to the back of the neck ...
And with that sorted, back to the present, and the Caterist sorting out farmers and that whole damn climate change thingie, even though thanks to the bromancer, the lizard Oz and the Donald, we know it's a fraud and a hoax, and for the life of the pond, it can't work out why anyone should be worried about greenhouse gas emissions ...
The pond began to feel incredibly nostalgic and reverted to Guy Rundle at Crikey in 2019 here, paywall affected, for some fond memories ...
As Friday arvo comes on, it’s time for the end-of-the-week news drop, something to be buried in the drinking season. But can anything top last week’s, when a $3.6 million judgment against Nein was announced, for its wholly false story accusing the Wagner farming family of lethal negligence in the Queensland floods?
Of course, mirabile dictu, turns out it wasn’t all against Nein. It was $2.4 million against them, and $1.2 million against Nick Cater, director of the Menzies Research Centre, former News Corp executive editor, and author of the now ironically titled The Lucky Culture. It’s a sizzler of a judgment: Cater was a talking head on the Nein show, and outside of the News Corp orbit, so financially unprotected by both presumably.
Going by our report on Tuesday, the judgment found that Cater actively disregarded the evidence of an eyewitness, which contradicted his false argument that poor flood prevention by the Wagners had created an “inland tsunami”. This news was the opposite of buried: it raced around inner-city pubs where media types gather. The general take was that Cater would now be offered the chance to move out of his salubrious accommodation in Kirribilli and out amongst the suburban culture he has so long celebrated in his writings, but has, for some reason, failed to shift to.
This is, of course, not the first judgment in favour of the Wagners for stories by or involving Cater. The Spectator Australia (circulation: 1800 copies, as evidenced in court) got hit for half a million, the Parrot and Macquarie for $3.6 million for shows on which Cater was a guest. Eight million bucks has gone to the Wagners, who will now be doing their farm fencing in gold leaf and diamond spikes. Could this rank as among the most wanton series of libels in Australian history?
How did Cater get it so wrong? The man has decades of media experience. First, years at the BBC before being shocked, shocked, to find that it was elitist, then at News Corp where he developed a born-again larrakin Aussie spirit… of faithfully towing the company line.
There’s a serious point among this malarkey. Cater was either duplicitous in his conduct, or he so wanted to believe that the Wagners were culpable that it entirely bent his mind out of shape. Why? Well, having a plain old cause of human malfeasance for a major flood removes the possibility that it might be a climate change-related weather event. That can’t be allowed, so human cause must be found.
And for more fun? Try Does climate science denialist Nick Cater know the difference between an ice sheet and sea ice
Perhaps the pond can help here by providing the original text discussed in that link, in three hearty chunks of Caterist gobbets ...
Ah memories, and the rotting carcass only five years old, but what was that about carbon capture and worrying about greenhouse emissions, even though the science is unsettled and deeply flawed, and only the Caterist knows how to work out the movement of flood waters in quarries? The pond should return to the present and finish it off ...
Indeed, indeed, dig the land up for coal, and all will be well, and much great farming will be done, and with that, the pond only needs an immortal Rowe to wrap up a truly splendid, albeit very lengthy day in reptile la la land, with more Rowe as always here ...
