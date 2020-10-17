In which the bromancer teaches Troy and the oscillating fan how to be rational, logical and justified ...

The pond likes to play fair with expert herpetologists, who might prefer their own sampling of reptile droppings, examining them with forensic care, with as much devotion as if they'd come across a coprolite ...
Of course on a weekend, it gets trickier for the pond. It usually must save up some reptile offerings for a Sunday meditation ... and as usual a couple of the more exalted reptiles, in this case including nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap, have been lifted out of the commentary ruck and elevated up the page.
Still, it seemed an obvious choice, given the presence of the bromancer, barking mad as always ... this day should be declared Donald day, thereby removing the need for the pond to examine Killer Creighton's Freudian obsession with that dreadful Kiwi woman with the funny accent (a genetic strain of weirdness that runs through the entire reptile tribe ...)
So on with the centrepiece, the bromancer cranking up Donald day ...
Aah, a suitably fitting illustration, God bless the home of the Xian brave, but if the pond might pause for a minute, it seems that headline already gives away the game. "Why Xians will vote for Donald Trump"?
But is the bromancer not a devout Xian? Ergo, (cogito sum if you like), the bromancer would, if he could, vote for the Donald, and so this coprolite must be viewed as the work of a devotee ... and be warned, it's a lengthy devotion, one of those long Catholic masses that used to bore the socks off the pond back in its Tamworth days ...
Indeed, indeed, put it another way, there are good people on both sides, and there were most religiously conscientious and morally scrupulous people who voted for Adolf and Benito ... now is it too early for a religious cartoon?
Of course the pond takes the Donald in the spirit in which he's offered, a variant on the very entertaining Elmer Gantry ... a sociopathic narcissist snake oil selling reality TV show con artist, a large as life variation on the con artists caught up in the hustle in American Hustle ... a perpetual bankrupt keen to do a Micawber on the country ...
The Donald comes from the school of "but the Nazis always had good uniforms" (not to mention the hair), and the pleasure the pond takes in all this reflects a certain tendency to anarchy and nihilism in the pond ... not to mention the deep pleasure to had be in the presence of idiots, believers in imaginary friends, and the bromancer ...
There, you see, talk about transference and projection. The bromancer offers qualified support for the Donald, and in so doing deems himself to be not irrational, illogical or unjustified. This is what usually happens when the barking mad talk to themselves, they can convince themselves of anything ...
Of course the pond was going to break up the ramble with a few more cartoons, but now back to the bromancer wombling free ...
Indeed, indeed, the Catholic church has shown splendid tolerance of gays these past few thousand years, and it goes without saying that the Inquisition showed what a humanitarian and Xian body it was, not to mention the wise practice of banning books and other practices, which might explain the presence of so many hairs on reptile hands ...
By golly, this is turning into a twisting and turning into knots long haul, wouldn't it be simpler if the bromancer applied for American citizenship, and voted for the Donald? Must he demonstrate his barking mad tendencies by deflecting them on to support for barking mad Americans?
The pond should probably confess here that it has been intimately involved in a couple of abortions, and yet for all the agonies involved, the result seemed a better solution than the old Tamworth practice of sending people down to Sydney to have a child born safely out of sight, and then to have it farmed out by the Catholic church, and never to be heard of again, until much later, some lost soul might bob up, still feeling traumatised, lost and abandoned decades later ... a white version of the stolen children generation ...
The pond still feels remembers one such lost soul, an illegitimate child abandoned and scorned by everyone in the family (though it was lucky in a way, because the pond's mother was the only one to stay in touch and scored a tidy inheritance).
But all this is sombre stuff,. and perhaps a cartoon would alleviate the gloom before pressing on to the final gobbet ...
And so to the final bromancer gobbet ...
There he went again, it is not unreasonable, when the whole piece hasn't been about reason, it's been about the right to have imaginary friends, and maintain delusions and illusions, and inflict that nonsense on others ...
The Donald attracts all sorts of weirdos who believe in all kinds of nonsense, and that's why the pond has awarded the bromancer the QAnon cartoon for logic and reason offered up by the immortal Rowe this day, with more Rowe here ...
And so to the losers and dropkick and sucker portion of proceedings, and for some inexplicable reason the reptiles decided to award the oscillating fan an illustration ...
Sure, it's not the cult master, but it is Donald day, and so it should be a Donald hair day ... but as for the rest, the oscillating fan seems determined to prove the point that the entertainment factor entirely resides with the bromancer ...
Talk about entirely missing the point. He's a reality TV star, the entire country is a Truman type show, and that's why stars like Ice Cube are happy to get on the Donald train. Four more years of the Donald might fuck the country and the planet, but what an entertainment, the sort of blockbuster that Hollywood used to deliver, the White House being stormed by foreigners, or the country buckling under extreme weather so that folks must bunker down in a library or watch California sink, or aliens landing to reduce LA to rubble ...
The Donald is just a giant container that's fallen off a hapless ship as the tsunami carries it along ... why there's no need for popcorn, or even cartoons, as the pond scurried through the rest of the oscillating fan's tut-tutting ...
Let's face it, Americans have always been delusional, they've always had their Henry Fords and Charles Lindberghs, and McCarthys and George Wallaces, that's how the United States rolls, just one step away from fascism, and yet so up themselves in their upbeat Norman Vincent Peale, Dale Carnegie way, and that's how we have so much fast food shit in the world, and a fast food, Fox News devouring reality TV president ...
Well no cartoon for the oscillating fan ... the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for loons to scribble for the lizard Oz, and so become close-kissing cousin to the bromancer and Fox News and all that's wondrous in the Murdochian empire ...
And so to Troy, doing his best to predict the fall of the Donald ...
Yes, yes, but what of the entertainment value? Why, we're now in spooky month, the pond has been told - trust Americans to make a day into a month as a way to flog things - and we should always think of the entertainment value ...
The pond can't think why it interrupted Troy's flow ...
Yeah, yeah, yadda yadda, but the MAGA is out of the box now, and the Chairman and his team will have to find something to keep the fires burning and the box office churning, so whoever gets in, the next four years is going to continue the mess, Malware on steroids, chairman Rudd arranging petitions, the Donald going on in full reality TV star mode, anything to avoid time in the clink ...
Why there's even been talk of Tucker Carlson for president, that's how weird and fucked the country is, and that's the way it's going to stay, and we can thank the Chairman and his minions for that, especially including the ones that attempt to give it a thin veneer of reason and sanity, in the Troy and oscillating fan way...
Et tu, Troy? Even the Chairman thinks he's a fucking idiot, a dropkick, a sucker and a loser ...
... as if the past four years and Fox News never happened and Tucker shouldn't be given his shot, and maybe Hannity should instead.
The country's divided, and divided it shall stay, and the chances of putting Humpty Fox Dumpty back together again are slim ...
Oh, the Murdochians might hide, but the pond has always been for loons of the bromancer kind, honestly deluded, proudly barking mad ...
While the oscillating fans and the Troys of this world think they live outside the Murdochian bubble, they're still a part of the same contagious caravan that will go on wrecking the United States ... you'd need to go many more miles to put distance between yourself and the Murdochian Donald machine.
