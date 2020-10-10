In which the bromancer is no Flinty, our Gracie risks being burned at the stake, and the dog botherer is his usual hysterical self ...

After the complete adoration, neigh the sublime adulation, that Flinty offered up to the Donald in these pages only yesterday, the pond felt curiously deflated approaching the bromancer today.
Sure he offers standard adoration, sure he flings around terms like "weaker and more woke", because being a stupefied zombie is infinitely preferable, but he also offers saucy doubts and fears and equivocations.
Granted these are just ways to sell his line of Donald sauce - extra spicy but with a hint of beguiling fear - but really at this late stage is it right and proper for any decent Murdochian reptile to be offering thoughts like "frequent bouts of boorish personal behaviour, and numerous outright mistakes"?
It's an old trick, a way of posing as an even-handed, rational assessor of the truth, but in its own way, it's much more dishonest than Flinty's devoted love, and it's much closer to the bullshit that the Donald himself peddles when selling his patented bleach ...
Indeed, indeed, and what a sublime result for the United States ...
The bromancer shows all the same signs of a fatal infection ...
Oh yes, who cares about climate science or world pandemic or the planet being comprehensively fucked, it's all a hoax anyway ... but did the bromancer start that gobbet by mentioning chicken-counting?
Ah never mind, back to the bromancer taking a serial con artist, carnie showman and narcissist snake oil salesman seriously ...
The development of Quad? But what about more important things, like the development of QAnon, and freedom fighters?
And now, have you ever wondered how to reduce Asian nations to a singular caricature, a kind of blearing of those peculiar folk into one mass, showing the same singular characteristics as the Donald? Why wonder, why not just gasp in awe and admiration as the bromancer shows how it's done? Because when opening a store or a column, always remember the best branding is stereotypes is us ...
And so to the bromancer harping on about coal ...because that's what reptiles do. It wouldn't be a reptile column without China and coal ... and yet we all know climate science is a hoax, thanks to the reptiles, so why do they care so much?
The pond here must confess to a spoiler alert. You see, the great, singular crime unleashed on the world by the Democrats was a monstrous, righteous sandbagging of the onion muncher, whom everyone knows is Australia's greatest export ... and the bromancer's dearest friend ... and responsible for the greatest era in Australian knighthoods since the concept began ...
How sweet to see such unwavering devotion to the bromancer, and what a mind, to believe that the Donald can be retooled into Trump Mark II, and that must be worth a final cartoon before moving on ...
And now the pond must turn to the peculiar problem of our Gracie ...
Please Gracie, just settle, enjoy the spectacle. Don't give up on the joy of easy laughter. Here have a Rowe to help you settle, with more settling Rowe here ...
Doesn't that feel better. Surely you can enjoy the Donald as a kind of Kong?
Oh Gracie, Gracie, that last par ... what were you thinking? Why are you still amongst the reptiles? How did they allow you to get away with so many shocking heresies in such few words? What a conundrum you pose, what a dire mystery ... and it's no good claiming Americans agree with you, not when the bromancer has already done his thing ...
Why next thing you'll be proposing that people prefer to be alive rather than loyal to the Donald and stone cold dead. Here, have a comforting cartoon, before the pond must move on to its bonus ...
Yes, the pond realises its a form of insult to move the dog botherer down the page to a bonus, the kind of supplement you take as a placebo, but the pond is still in a state of shock at the heresies unleashed by our Gracie, and at the least, it should offer as recompense full blown dog bothering hysteria ...
We're sailing into the eye of an unimaginable storm? What like the one the dog botherer helped produce in Iraq way back when? Or merely an unimaginable Utegate storm of a dog botherer kind? Or just the standard click-bait dog botherer trolling storm, which devoted reptile students experience week in, week out?
What to say? The pond has already been subverted by our Gracie ...the dog botherer's bullshit has lost its sting. He can go on to do his Killer Creighton routine, and all the pond can think is how sweet if he came down with the virus because he'd happened to be in the Rose Garden that day ...
What's this? Even the dog botherer is prone to conspiracy theories? What is this talk of not finding a vaccine? Why everyone knows that the heat will drive out the virus, it will magically vanish in the summer, and if it doesn't, there'll certainly be a vaccine, a cure, available to everyone by no later than yesterday ... and we'll all feel positively Nietzschean in our superhuman status once we've been given a jab, or maybe a steroids cocktail of the sweetest kind (hmm, the pond still has a left over cortisone tablet, should today be the day that the pond does a Jimmie Mason and feel Bigger than Life?)
Why do all the reptiles refer to Sweden, itself a dubious proposition? Why don't they refer to the United States, where their Murdochian master has installed a genius who has done wonders (oh Gracie, Gracie, what were you thinking, do you know what happens to heretics? Are you intent on being a new Jeanne d'Arc?)
The dog botherer offering proportionality? What a simple-minded forgetful fucker. Didn't he offer us at the start "We're sailing into the eye of an unimaginable storm."
How then is the need for proportionality being made clear? Can the Ancient Mariner do an L. Ron Hubbard and be clear?
Fortunately there's just one gobbet of dog botherer mindless stupidity to go, as proportional as an infinity of blather symbol ...
Positive net migration? But everyone knows the country was being over-run, swamped, by foreigners, who were ruining the place, and who had to be kept out at all costs. The reptiles kept telling us day in, day out.
Never mind, the infallible Pope has said a fond farewell to one of those hoping to join the outflow, and turn Europe green, though having done sweet fuck all for Australia's greenery, the pond doesn't much like Europe's chances ...
