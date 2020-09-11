In which the pond seeks shelter from the reptile follies with Koalagate ...

So how did the pond end up with Koalagate on a Friday?
Well partly it was the sheer tedium of the reptiles and their ongoing war on Comrade Dan, and partly it was the delight of those two Yoni (please, no puns) headlines ... one assuring us that Gladys had chosen koalas over the Nationals, while at the same time, the other exceptionally keen to establish that it was never about koalas.
The pond knew that it was likely to lose readership in other states - sandgropers are busy organising a secession movement, to the alarm of the reptiles, while to the north three ministers suddenly dropped off the twig, as if consumed by cane toads, while down south Melburnians still moan in their misery.
But perhaps Gladys and our humble Koalagate might afford a distraction from parochial concerns, by way of a parochial distraction, a little folly that might relieve the suffering of others.
And so to the Yoni (please no puns) opinion piece part of the Koalagate saga ... remembering that all through the virus, the reptiles have thought that the sun shone out of Gladys's arse, and she was positively brill, so brill in fact that the unrelenting assaults on comrade Dan made him take a pilgrimage to NSW to discover the source of the brill ...
Amazing really. Has there ever been a bigger fuckwit, dropkick, loser and all-day sucker than John Barilaro, and yet suddenly it's a failure of leadership from Gladys, an avertable crisis, as if anyone could deal with a train wreck of the Barilaro kind, or avert the train from going off the rails regularly, in the same way that when people go off their meds, they tend to go off ...
The pond was captivated. How much time it had wasted on Boris junking international law, and the Donald proving yet again he was a congenital liar ... when parish pump politics of the parochial kind delivered just as much high comedy ... and it was all Gladys's fault. She was no longer positively brill, if anything she needed a dose of Mr Sheen ...
Actually a true victory would have been to have done something to save the fucking koalas ... because it's been going on for years ...
Thanks Google and how lucky you didn't have to pay the reptiles for that information. In the bushfires this year, it seems as many as 5,000 might have carked it, and as a result there were Calls to declare koalas endangered as population declines by two-thirds in 20 years ...
The pond apologises that the infallible Pope seems to have yet again been mangled by the Canberra Times' gallery format ...
The pond is no koala hugger, but it'd rather get pissed on by a koala drunk on gum leaves than contemplate a fuckwit of the Barilaro kind ...
I mean, just look at the childish carry-on in the Yoni (no jokes please) report on the news side of Koalagate ...
All bullshit of course, the notion that he'd give up his title tomorrow and go away, and spend his life as a penitent tending to the needs of koalas in the bush.
Poor Gladys, she almost has the look of a suffering koala ...
Of course Gladys still holds the upper hand, in that you could stop one of three NSW wedding goers, and none of them could name the leader of the opposition ... but what do you know, Yoni (please, no puns) goes on to explain that, waddya know, it is all about the fucking koalas ...
On and on he goes, suddenly gripped by the desire to explain the situation of koalas in New South Wales ...
John Barilaro is a climate science denying fuckwit of the first water - see The climate-denying John Barilaro joke is on us - and the pond hopes that this trip into a parochial bywater has been amusing, and lifted the spirits of Victorians and others in the grip of the plague ...
Sure, the koalas are fucked, and so is the planet, but you've got to laugh, haven't you?
Especially when you look at the alternatives that the reptiles had lined up this day ...
Sigh. The pond immediately felt the need to reach for a Rowe, with more Rowe always reachable here ...
Ah, that's better, the international stage, and someone outside the reptile bubble had heard the news ...
But don't get the pond wrong. The pond was grateful that koalagate meant that it didn't have to deal with the Caterist blathering on about big-government vision and the Caterist being tuned to an alternative reality, when everybody knows that the Caterist is a big-government cash in the paw man...
Without government cash in the paw, the Caterist would wither and fade away like the Cheshire cat, a remarkably silly grin on his moosh ...
Such was the dire straits it found itself in that the pond even headed off to the WSJ to see if they had anything to say about Bob Woodward and the Donald, but it was as if Woodward didn't exist, hadn't written a book, and the Donald was proceeding full steam ahead ...
So reluctantly the pond turned to our hole in the bucket man, because he was being remarkably silly, which might prove some comfort to suffering Victorians ...
Stop right there. Henry is being totally asinine in his usual way. He doesn't mean for Daniel Andrews to personally bear the costs of the damage he allegedly wreaks. He means all Victorians should suffer. We're all in this together means, in Henry speak, fuck you Victorians ...
At this point the pond wondered why it should bother, reading a stupid senile old goat scribbling in a frothing and foamy (or perhaps dribbling) frenzy about something that's not going to happen.
It would be a bit like the pond scribbling "Force Donald Trump to bear the costs the damage he wreaks" ...
Sorry, that Rowe still lingered in the mind, and the pond is suffering from a lack of relevance, and that'll get worse when we get on to our Henry ...
Even the pond is aware that comrade Dan isn't after complete eradication, but rather a situation akin to that of Gladys, though it was only today that the pond realised that she too was a drop kick and a failure and a sucker and a loser ...Koalagate!
But before we get on to our Henry's "solution", please can the pond have a moment of relevancy ...
Ah, that's more like it ... Google your news source while you can, while the pond headed off to The New Yorker ...
Good old Sean, good old Laura, good old Murdochians, and hang on a mo, how about "Force Rupert Murdoch to bear the costs the damage he wreaks".
Never mind, no reason to sound as silly as our Henry. The rest of David Remnick's Bob Woodward on a Nightmare Presidency is outside the paywall for the moment ...
And perhaps a relieving cartoon too?
There, that's better, and now to make all Victorians pay ...
Uh huh, it goes without saying that any estimate by the pond of our Henry's infinite stupidity is necessarily subject to myriad caveats ... but the main point still stands ...
Why does he bother? Why not just contemplate his navel for an hour or two?
Or why not a cartoon?
The thing is, the pond really can't get over the way Henry has scribbled endlessly to absolutely no point, because simply put, it will never fucking happen. What a mindless waste of time he is, and if he's not up to gazing at his navel, why not spend his time wanking to a Penthouse centrefold...?
Oh the age thing, right, and doddering senility, which leads to this final gobbet ...
Okay, the pond has no idea why the reptiles should fund our Henry so he can publicly display he's lost his mind, but it's done now, and no doubt he's had a fabulous comrade Dan inspired orgasm, with millions of Victorians whipped hard, hard and good, hard and mean, hard, hard, hard, and forced to plead "oh yes, master Henry, another please", and so he reached a peak come of some arcane kind ... perhaps culminating with that reference to the famous Alfred Deakin...
But what can the pond do? Unlike those who have been saved from a grotesque and hideous death (old folks in federal government controlled and organised aged "care" centres in Victoria excepted), famously the pond can only moan:
You do me wrong to take me out o' th' grave.
Thou art a soul in reptile-free bliss, but I am bound
Upon a wheel of reptile fire, that mine own tears
Do scald like molten fuckwitted Henry lead.
Perhaps some more cartoons as compensation? An alternative evocation of where this country might have landed, if Sean, and Tucker, and Laura and the Murdochians had had their way ...
