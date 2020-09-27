In which Polonius does his usual prattle, but the pond is troubled at the thought of our Gracie and the Angelic one going reptile rogue ...

The pond should here admit that it uses the ABC in moderation, and very rarely watches the 7.30 show, or The Drum, or pretty much anything else the ABC has to offer.
That's not to comment on the quality of the shows, or what they have to offer - how could the pond do it, not having watched? - so much as to suggest that there's life outside the ABC, and in any case, it's wise to be moderate in consumption, and in assessment of the significance of the ABC in life, the world, and whatever ...
Yet all the reptiles are obsessed with the ABC. Haven't they got anything better to do? Is this what their lives revolve around? Judging by the anal retentive Polonius, riven by his obsessive compulsive personality disorder (OCPD if you will), they're like a pisspot stuck in a brewery, addicted and swilling it down to pass the time ...
Polonius quoting the Major? Polonius referencing the Bolter? Is there a technical term for reptiles being up each other, so far up it's impossible to see daylight?
The pond is just asking for a friend, because there's something deeply weird and wonderful about it all, and the reason why the pond wastes time reading the reptiles, when in reality it would probably be better off watching the ABC ...
Now it will be noted that the pond has entirely ignored what Polonius has prattled about, (a) because it's an excessively familiar whine and moan, one the reptiles indulge in on an almost daily basis, and (b) because it's the underlying psychological and emotional issues that bring out the pond's amateur Freud.
In this case, it's also because the pond has kept our Gracie to hand as a counter-balance, because the pond is fascinated by the way she has gone reptile rogue ...
What a weird juxtaposition it was ...
Was it just the pond, or was our Gracie accusing prattling Polonius of shrieking?
To be fair, it's simply not possible for an anal-retentive obsessive-compulsive desiccated coconut to shriek, so our Gracie couldn't have been having a go at Polonius, but she really sounded quite un-reptile ...
What? Not a word about the ABC? Talk of an actual pandemic? And peoples' lives, as if they somehow mattered? What is it with these weird Victorians and their mysterious ways?
But Gracie, Mad Max was shot in Victoria. And currently you're living in a state run in rampant communist fascist nanny state government Orwellian 1984 dictatorship style. And the ABC refuses to report on it, and apparently you can't see it. Or so the reptiles tell the pond, because they don't give a fig about dying so long as they can bunker down and let others fix the economy, or die trying ...
Don't you read the reptiles? What is this talk of lived experience? The reptiles live their lives endlessly wanking as they watch the naughty, wicked, dirty ABC ... shouldn't you be doing the same?
Oh that's mighty cruel, that talk of inaccurate, unrelenting and demeaning reptiles, and worse still a cheap shot at the bunker in Surry Hills. Look, you've lost the grand final, live with it, and please head off to a cave where you might, with the Major and Polonius, look at the Platonic ABC shadows flickering on the wall ... and in the meantime, remember, be not so proud, after all, it's Victoria that hosts the Bolter and the HUN ... and that's way worse than Mad Max.
And now, please allow the pond to pause for a moment with the immortal Rowe, with more pausing available here ...
And so to the bonus for the day, and for a moment, the pond almost thought that the Angelic one had gone rogue with our Gracie ...
A plea to give poor pollies a break, accompanied by a shot of comrade Dan putting on a mask?
It seemed like she'd been watching the ABC far too much for her own good ...
Oh come now, this is all most unreptile-like. Can we please begin to sound like a reptile ...
Say what? We're not living in a 1984 Orwellian commie fascist dictatorship? The curfews are temporary? It's not a nanny state of big government, as the dog botherer bleated yesterday, but governments caring about the lives of the citizenry, and anxious to avoid unnecessary deaths? But what of Killer Creighton's killing fields?
Please, let's watch less of the ABC, and please, let's do something to restore the Angelic one's status as a certified reptile lover of loons ...
And sure enough, she jumped the shark and nuked the onion-muncher fridge ...
Sorry, that's First Dog here, the pond has no idea how the Dog snuck in ahead of the Angelic tone, ruining the mood before it had even begun ...
Good old Angelic one. Toss another knight on the barbie, she came through. She really didn't go rogue, she's still a dinkum reptile, she didn't do a Gracie, she just saved it all up for that line about the onion muncher being an old-fashioned unreconstructed Christian gentleman who lives in the real world ...
It made the pond's day, and that only left the infallible Pope to wrap it all up ...
Re Polonius and the Coate Inquiry: "Now it will be noted that the pond has entirely ignored what Polonius has prattled about ..."ReplyDelete
And indeed very wise, DP, since he really prattled about nothing because when he rambles about "the greatest social and economic disaster to affect Australia in at least a century". Hmmm. Maybe. Though perhaps WWI and WWII and the Great Depression and even the "Spanish" Flu itself might need to be remembered.
And while we're at it, maybe Berejiklian's disaster of the Ruby Princess might also be considered. What separates that from the "Andrews disaster" was that it happened in the first wave, when action was already being taken so the spread of COVID-19 was somewhat constrained. In the Victorian case, the quick and very effective actions of Andrews et al should be considered in comparison to what has happened in many places in Europe and North and South America. Compared to what has happened, and is still happening, there, Victoria was exemplary for the speed and effectiveness of its response.
Which response includes, of course, the finding and naming of a suitable scapegoat.
And Polonius would have to mention Michael Danby wouldn't he.