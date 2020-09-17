In which the deeply conservative pond must confront the Caterist, the bromancer and the venerable Sexton to preserve the herd mentality ...

Being deeply conservative, the pond was once a place of ritual, as indeed the reptiles were too. There was the savvy Savva on a Thursday, Dame Slap was reliably on a Wednesday, and the Caterist never ever turned up on a Thursday.
Oh sure, he's been wandering and lost and turning up any day of the week of late, forlornly clutching his government cash in the paw, but once upon a time, the pond could reliably rely on a herd mentality as the way forward, with even the possibility of herd immunity...
The Caterist, meanwhile, proves himself as tone deaf as he's ever been ... apparently unaware of the need to rake the forest leaves ...
Yes it's tough times on the US west coast, and serious questions are being asked, and then there's the infinite stupidity of the tone-deaf Caterist ...
What the fuck? He's picked this time, this moment, for some piece of stupid ideological, government cash in paw ranting? Hasn't he heard?
Apparently not ... on and on he rants, in a way that's completely oblivious to what's been going down ... his only use a chance to act for the pond as a coat-hanger, for the decorative hanging of a few cartoons ...
He's still banging on about COVID in a sublime Donald way? And citing the hole in the bucket man as convincing proof of his deep stupidity? So this is the way forward, and herd mentality is the solution?
Meanwhile, the oblivious Caterist keeps carrying on ...
Oh fucketty fuck, he didn't just make an Eagles joke, did he? The man who runs a research centre that's programmed to receive?
In honour of the bloated gas mentality and climate science denialism, that's got to be worth a Wilcox ...
And in turn that's got to be worth a few more cartoons ...
Yes, yes, the pond was just trying to avoid its inevitable encounter with a bout of bromancer triumphalism ...
Just as the pond might have spent the entire Caterist piece avoiding cartoons, and asking "why is the west coast burning, cash in the paw man?", the pond might just as easily spend the entire bromancer piece asking "yes, but what about the Palestinians, and the two state solution, and all that?"
"Yes, but what about the Palestinians, and the two state solution, and all that?"
Oh fuck it, just have a cartoon ...
Now back to the triumphalism ...
"Yes, but what about the Palestinians, and the two state solution, and all that?"
Oh fuck it, just have another cartoon ...
And so to a final gobbet of mindless bromancer triumphalism ...
"Yes, but what about the Palestinians, and the two state solution, and all that?"
Oh fuck it, just have an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Is it possible for a single cartoon image to make the pond instantly forget everything that the bromancer just scribbled?
What a relief that the answer is yes, oh yes, oh yes, yes, yes ... and while you're at it, carve up the Palestinians, the two state solution, and all that ...
And so to the bonus for the day, which, given the poor condition of the herd mentality these days, is left overs from yesterday ... a sampling of the venerable Sexton ...
It turns out that the venerable Sexton is as clueless as the Caterist and the bromancer ...
For a starter, Sky News (the non-Murdochian one) has been full of news of parliament and Boris gung ho to break international law, and so on and so forth, but the venerable Sexton lives the dream of the immune herd reptile mentality ...
A fanciful proposition? Anyone with half a clue is terrified by it, just as anyone who cares about the union is terrified by the notion of the Scots going rogue, and taking their parritch home ... and in recent times, thanks to Cummings and the puppet Boris, they've been dropping like flies ...
And you can read there ...
The former shadow attorney general Lady Chakrabarti, who faced Keen across the dispatch box in the House of Lords, said: “All true Conservativeswill be searching their souls today. Governments of both sides have broken domestic and international law this century; sometimes catastrophically.
“But never before have they bragged about it in advance. There aren’t enough police officers on the planet to achieve the rule of law by force. If there were, who would protect us from them and their paymasters? This is not Conservatism in action, it is something far more terrifying. It has reared its head before in Europe and it doesn’t end well.”
And so on ... and on ... and on ... because truth to tell Cummings has always wanted a hard exit, and likely as not, his puppet will manage it one way or another, either as sublime incompetence or arrogant stupidity ...
Confronted by all these fires on the home front, what on earth could the EU make of all these internal ructions and deep divisions?
Not bloody much ...which means that the venerable Sexton, sounding clueless, has to stretch things a little to blame it all on the EU ...
It is "not very useful?" The pond must remember that should it ever happen to fall into a contract with the venerable Sexton, and when the contract gets a little tricky, just tell him to fuck off, and for that matter, take his useless fucking legal talk of a court action with him, because the pond is a sovereign individual and can do what it likes, and damned if it's going to honour the contract, because the pond says so, nyah nyah, and if the pond happens to want to jaywalk the streets of Newtown, well fuck the cops too, because the pond walks with a Long John Silver piratical swagger, and heave to, Jim me lad, we have some suckers and losers standing by, ready to walk the plank ...
Well you can find more Rowson here ...
And now all that remains for the pond's usual ritualistic herd mentality day to be complete is to celebrate with an infallible Pope ... with the mutton Dutton perfecting the SloMo art of blaming the states, entirely in keeping with the reptile herd mentality of blaming somebody else for all that's going down ...
