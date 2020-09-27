In which Dame Slap is banished to the 5 pm Sunday slot ...

Oh fucketty fuck, please, enough already. We all know that you're fine with pussy-grabbing, and that you donned the MAGA pussy-grabber's hat. Please, let's not have talk of feminism, let's just remember when you did it ...
And that's why your talk of Ginsburg and feminism really sticks in the craw, and sees you banished to a Sunday arvo slot ...
Here's your feminism in action ...
Do you think no one remembers what you wrote, and what you stood for, you IPA shill and stooge?
And so to the next stage, where we're supposed to forget all Dame Slap's endless blather about judicial activists ruining everything ...
And she still can't let it go ...
There was another one, way back in 2003, as recorded at the SMH here ...
...An opposing position was unveiled by Janet Albrechtsen in Wednesday's The Australian. She declared that the majority in this case have "hurled Australia down the path of wrongful birth . . . This was judicial activism at its most audacious".
The High Court had embarked on a "remarkable devaluation of human life". Thank God there are guardians like Alan Jones, John Howard and John Anderson to stand up and fill the moral void. And of course her legal hero, Dyson Heydon, wrote the most stirring of the minority judgements.
Where the Government's "Capital C Conservative" Justice Ian Callinan, sat in all this was most upsetting. He was firmly with the majority, largely because he found that was where the settled legal principle lay. How annoying.
But what of of Justice Heydon, who late last year made a speech that inflated the virtues of strict legalism in the course of denouncing the evils of judicial activism? The speech was thought at that time as his job application for the High Court vacancy created by Justice Mary Gaudron's departure.
Heydon decried judicial attempts to further "some political, moral or social program" and he denounced a tendency in judicial reasoning where there was "much talk of policy, interests and values". It is up to Parliament to change the law in a substantive way, not the judges. He has a glorious final flourishing swipe at judges who divine "community values". They were the "soigne, fastidious, civilised, cultured and cultivated patricians of the progressive judiciary, our philosopher kings and enlightened despots".
So it was with some amusement that we find Justice Heydon's thinking in the Melchior case shot through with moral and social values, carefully encased as they were in a fine coating of self-basting law. For instance we had this statement of fact as Justice Heydon grappled with the difficulty of accessing actual loss: "Many children, even well-behaved ones, cause their parents immense trouble, and ill-behaved ones cause even more trouble and very little joy."
Ah, Dyson Heydon... now there's a fine fellow for female company ...
Here, have a cartoon, it'll help you get through the last gobbet ...
How handy it is to forget you donned the MAGA cap ...
Dame Slap talking of great listeners, while at the same time blathering on about sludgemakers and soupy offerings on social media?
Dame Slap a listener? Nope, Dame Slap is a MAGA cap wearer, and an IPA stooge and shill, and she doesn't listen to anyone outside her particular Heydon-esque, Donald-esque echo chamber ...
Meanwhile, in a galaxy not too far away ... with more immortal Rowe here ...
