In which the bromancer starts off with the war on China, and Jolly Joe ends with a Woodward disappearing trick worthy of Copperfield ...

Could it be that he was racially discriminationed against because he had trouble communicating in English with his Brit wife?
Could it be that we need to drink more and spell less? Who knows, the pond leaves the mystery to the reptiles and Jack, and moves on to the pond's usual Saturday discrimination assaults on the reptiles … (and no, the pond will not be discriminating in its discriminated way).
First up is the bromancer, because whenever and whatever the bromancer speaks, the pond is compelled to listen, and when he gets going on the reptile war with China, well ... it's an an unavoidable test of pond reader resolve ...
Sheesh, did the bromancer just run up the white flag and declare the war over, and what's more, with China the victor? Hard times for country, with a lump of tar for breakfast? Could you spare a noodle, guv'nor, for an honest reptile digger?
But if we're at war with China, should we be sending our commodities at all? As the pond has asked before, do we want to repeat the Pigiron Bob mistake? Alas and alack, it's too late for any of that ... and it's a lump of tar for lunch too ...
Uh huh, so we're doomed? Can't be subtle and nuanced, can't moderate our tone, must be belligerent and keep on with the war, but wait, haven't we already lost the war?
So we're entirely innocent and certainly wouldn't bug a small country to get an edge in trade negotiations and then cover it up with a Star Chamber trial, in a way that would put the Chinese dictatorship to shame? Do we conduct wars in foreign countries and then do our very best to cover up our shameful war crimes with interminable secret "studies"?
Sssh, the subject is the war with China ...
But what about the Donald? Surely the Donald will save us?
Oh dear, at the end of all that, the pond found it very hard to do a Donald, adopt a Churchillian outlook, and stay calm and carry on ...
Wasn't the bromancer supposed to play it down, and create a calm and avoid a panic? Quick, where's the nearest cliff, we're all doomed, and we'll be having a lump of tar for Xmas dinner ...
And so to nattering "Ned", and while "Ned" has been busy elsewhere in the lizard Oz, and will likely feature in the pond on the morrow, the pond just wanted to note this marvel ... because it was remarkably short ...
Indeed, it was so short that the pond had room for an immortal Rowe, reminding us of the small-minded state of the state of NSW and what John Birmingham called the Barilomonkeys affair in the ballad of Sir Barilaro ...
More Rowe here ... and now on with "Ned" thinking big, but remember, to think big, you must scribble short ...
Around this point, the pond should note that it entirely missed the spectre of sandgroper secession, with the reptiles raising the alarm, courtesy of some loon from the west, one Patrick Gorman, the federal member of Perth, on whom the reptiles wasted a cult master outing ...
Even worse, the reptiles doubled down, and offered a mobile phone friendly portrait of Clive ...
But the target is still Victoria. Every reptile with a shred of integrity fears and loathes Comrade Dan, and the filthy vile socialist Victorians who put him in power, and quite possibly prefer L'Age to the lizard Oz ...
Sorry, that detour was only for the illustrations, and the hope that Tamworth might yet secede and become proud capital of the state of New England, and now back to "Ned", and see, as promised, how short the final gobbet is ... because to think big, you must scribble short, and don't forget a superabundance of clichés ...you know, team spirit, take the ball up the guts, sniff the bums in the scrum, and such like ...
Why it was so short the pond could spare the space for an infallible Pope, contemplating how much better NSW is than Victoria when it comes to koala care ...
And so to the United States.
Apparently Bob Woodward has a book coming out, and in it he reveals the contents of some nine hours of conversations with the Donald.
You've heard? Apparently you don't read the lizard Oz then, because, newsflash, they haven't heard.
Strangely, magically, mysteriously, Woodward has been disappeared ... and instead what we get is jolly Joe, rugger bugger bum sniffer nonpareil oozing with condescension to the "little woman" ...
Please, stand clear little women, make room for the boofhead ...
Will jolly Joe mention Woodward and the Donald's cornucopia of killer lies? Of course not. He knows the house style, he knows how to lie, dissemble, conflate and confuse with the best of the reptiles ..
Yes, yes, but oh, master analyst and cigar-smoking budget horror of wisdom, what about Bob Woodward? Will this jog your memory?
Sorry, we're dealing with the stunning analysis of Jolly Joe and has everyone knows he has the everywoman touch and any number of US references at his cigar tip ...
Larff? Why the pond larffed itself silly, so carry on Joe with your stunning insights ...
Did Joe just scribble "authentic and fearless voice" about the Donald? Oh that probably comes from Joe's own "authentic and fearless voice", much loved and remembered, and treasured by loons down the ages ...
Please, now give us a simpering summary of your feelings about the little woman, and please, don't spare the caricatures and the stereotypes ...
Sheesh, how did those supporters get into Joe's happy tale of Mary? And what of Bob Woodward? Oh wait, the reptiles disappeared him, and now he doesn't exist, and so the pond doesn't have a clue what this cartoon might mean ...
But ignorance is bliss, and Jolly Joe is full of bliss, even as we come to his last gobbet ... and a rousing rebel cry for the Donald ...
Stunningly, the lizard Oz has the gall to pass this off as an analysis of the US scene. Nothing more might be expected of Joe, who knows which side his lobby bread is buttered, but really, is this the only way to make borrowing Karl Rove from the WSJ look good?
Sometimes the pond is bemused by the lemmings and the bullshit, but when you come across a bullshit artist of Jolly Joe's skill, it's easy to understand why the snake oil salesmen, the con artists and the cigar lovers remain confident that you can keep selling the Brooklyn Bridge to all the suckers and losers who lined up to serve in the military ... and you can keep shilling for the Donald, and you will get your reward in reptile heaven ...
And as for all that talk of losers and suckers and Bob Woodward, don't you worry about a thing, Jolly Joe and the reptiles disappeared it all, and so this cartoon means nothing ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.