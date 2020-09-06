And if this dose of "Ned", the bromancer and Dame Slap doesn't send you back to bed for a Sunday snooze, seriously have you thought about pills?

The pond is always happy to answer questions from inquiring cartoonists ... but on Sunday, it has a higher, more important mission, and that's to bore the socks and stockings off people, and thereby ensure that they stay in bed for a long, restful morning ...
To do this, the pond has to step back to yesterday, where the pond willfully and shamefully ignored nattering "Ned", even though the reptiles had put him at the top of their digital page ...
The pond fancies itself as something of a keeper of reptile archives, and "Ned's" stentorian presence should have been noted. Instead the pond shockingly ran with the quisling Angelic one and her heretical views ...
But at least now amends can be made, and slumber ensured, especially as we begin with a graphic the cult master might be ashamed to see in the pages of the lizard Oz ...
Oh, wait, before proceeding, it would be remiss of the pond not to note that other cartoonist joke ... as he tweets away here ...
Sorry, the pond just had to slip in an onion muncher mention - you might even prefer to go to the Graudian here - because by golly, be warned, even the reptiles think the next ten minutes of your life are about to go down the gurgler ...
Well that was an easy start, but already the pond thinks it has answered the cartoonist's question, and now the going starts to get tough ... only relieved by a photo of a Medusa from the north ...
Ah how the reptiles love their litanies, and their Josh ... but onwards the pond must press, because it has promises to keep, and miles to go before it can at least nod back off for a nap ...
About this time in the endless saga, the reptiles decided that they would begin showing photos of all the deviants and preverts ... but really, couldn't they have dug up some ancient cartoon to show that back in 1934, things were still cooking in the west?
Trove here, and hey ho, and what a sexist giggle, as the onion muncher heads back to his spiritual home, while on we go with our modern secessionist ...
And so to the greatest villain of them all, and doesn't he look creepy and weird and shifty-eyed, and possibly with Brylcreem in his hair, and sweat dripping everywhere, because it's been really hot down south?
How could the angelic one have wasted kind words on this wretch, and his wretched strategy to ruin SloMo and Josh, and never mind a few Victorians dying? Who'd miss a Victorian, now that the game is safe in the hands of the toads?
Sadly all good things come to an end and even "Ned" must fall silent with a final gobbet ...
As the pond started with Kudelka, he perhaps should be called on to provide the real reason for "Ned's" despair. Yes, apparently "Ned" bought at the top of the market, and now for the life of him, he can't work out how to shift that back room full of mugs ...
And so to the pond's Sunday novelty item ...
Yes, there were a few simpletons who thought that the bromancer had something to do with foreign affairs, but they failed to realise that the bromancer is across everything, and is also a climate scientist, a vaccine expert, an epidemiologist, and even an expert bottle washer ... (the pond is sure he'd recommend potassium metabisulfite and citric acid for home bottlers).
Who knew that the world was tired of the virus now? That's the sort of insight the world, and the pond, can only get by reading the lizard Oz, and the bromancer in particular.
Some might have thought that they were tired of it by March, and what with it now being September, they've been tired of it for a mighty long time, but we need the bromancer's stunning insights to remind us of our situation.
By the way, the reptiles at this point introduced a set of graphics, which the pond includes only out of a sense of duty as reptile chronicler and record keeper. To ease the pain, those wanting a better view should click on the images ...
Meanwhile, the pond will ease those hares wanting a short cut back into their bromancer reading with a tiny gobbet of joy, like finding thrupence in the pud (or old Springsteen LPs millennials will pay a fortune for, but the pond will match Springsteen and up the stakes with vintage Zappa )...
Of course others, like the United States tell outright lies, and the federal government just forgets to include a few aged souls in the body count, but never mind ... because in an absurd world, we live with the bromancer's sense of absurdity in reporting ...
How desperate were the reptiles getting? Well they reverted to the old trick of breaking up the rant with sub-headings, just to try to keep the readers interested, or to allow them to skip the dull bits ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, did the bromancer miss all that guff from "Ned" about living with the virus and getting back to work by Xmas? Is the Angelic one's heretical thinking beginning to bob up in all sorts of odd places? Surely the bromancer can boost morale?
Fancy that. Once again, remembering we're in September, the bromancer is on hand to remind us of the four ways we can deal with the virus, and wear masks.
Yet strangely, if you catch public transport in NSW, you're lucky to find one in three wearing a mask, and even as a trainee bus driver cops the bug, our Gladys doesn't have the stomach for the fight ... (SMH here).
So much for masks ...
Phew, that's a relief. They're fucked too ... the world is fucked, but we're all right Jack and Jill ... and then what do you know, the pond discovered that Keynes is actually modern monetary theory ...
Would you take economics advice, let alone medical advice from the bromancer, or come to think of it, an explanation of climate science?
Well possibly, if your only alternative was Dame Slap, doing her usual rabble-rousing Confederate yell about freedom IPA style, which makes a nonsense of everything the bromancer and even "Ned" just scribbled ...
Ah, the old freedom rag, and the cry of fascism, and never mind the stupidity of some, who carry on without a clue and think that pregnancy is some kind of excuse, but we know where Dame Slap is coming from for the pond's Sunday bonus ...
Stick with it, that cartoon might have come a little from right field, but Dame Slap is a big MAGA cap wearer and she'll soon get to the punchline ...
Stuff the stupidity too ... and the selfishness ... is it wrong for the pond to remember that there's a pandemic going down and there are still people dying? Oh right, the pond forgot, they're old farts and won't be missed, and anyway if they die, just make sure to confuse the count, and when you do report, never mind, that just certifies them as losers and dropkicks and suckers ...
All the pond can do here is refer to the Angelic one in yesterday's pond, who remarkably suddenly sounded like an oasis of sanity while Dame Slap lurks having an hysterical breakdown in her schoolhouse above the faraway tree ...
How about a cartoon to ease the stress?
Would you like a Putin toxin to go with your Dame Slap? It could be a quicker way to a mental coma, but wait, the punchline is now upon us ...
Our hard-fought freedoms? What a fuckwit, what a dropkick, what a sucker, what a loser. Hasn't Dame Slap caught up with modern MAGA thinking? She needs to harden the fuck up, or at least develop a few solid bone spurs ...
That's better, and anyone who made it to the end of this lot of reptiles on a Sunday should give themselves a medal, even if they cheat and drop out of the race before finishing off the last serve of Dame Slap ... it's the MAGA way ...
Craig Kelly? Yeah, that'd be right, one fruitloop calling up another ... and with Dame Slap cheering on the fruit loops, herself being a major expert in the art of IPA agitation and fruitloopery ...
Strangely however, that reference to modern fascism made the pond think of people who actually understood notions of freedom and fascism and all that rag, and understood that maybe killing off people, whether in aged care homes or in a holocaust, wasn't such a good advertisement for humanity, whatever a selfish fruitloop crying freedom thought in Ballarat.
And yet if you mentioned deplorables or white supremacists or devotees of the Confederacy and slavery, or QAnon, or conspiracy theorists, or anti-vaxxers, who, like the Ballarat loon, are certain to cry freedom and throw the whole plot into another loop, and mount protests and carry on like pork chops, and such like other swineflesh absurdities, you'd end up being accused of cancel culture by the IPA Dame Slaps of the world ...
... which is why this cartoon had a curious attraction for the pond as a closer ...
Well, just to start off a lazy Sunday in the correct manner, I was contemplating the dek to Nullius Ned's paean of poltroonery: "Parochial premiers are pushing their states' interests at the expense of Australia's wellbeing" and just trying to grasp that somehow the "states interests" - which collectively is the interests of all of Australia - can somehow be inimical to "Australia's wellbeing". Hmmm.ReplyDelete
But then, some other "wellbeing" emerged into the light of day with the Extinction Rebellion blockading some Pommie newspapers. And "A free press is vital in holding the government to account,’ says prime minister" was one of the responses. (The Independent). You can read all about this terrible attempt to extinct British Democracy - at least that part of it lauded by Johnson and Murdoch - here:
Climate activists accused of ‘attacking free press’ by blockading print works
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/05/climate-activists-accused-of-attacking-free-press-by-blockading-print-works
Then came the Nullius one quoting Chris Richardson: "The politics of reform are the politics of compromise. If that is lost, it comes at a loss of reform and that undermines our ability to come out of this downturn. My worry is that some of the reform potential has already been lost. Our politics is becoming more tribal, more based on conflict, state against federal and that weakens the capacity for compromise."ReplyDelete
Now does anybody have the faintest idea what any of that means ? Chad ? Bef ? Anybody ?
Jeez GB that's an easy one. "Compromise" means that when we (the tories) and our opponents (anyone with more than half a brain)agree, we do what they want to do. When we disagree, we do what we want to do. Can't get fairer than that.Delete
Seems right, talk of 'reform' or 'flexibility', in my experience, usually accompanied a loss of conditions in the workplace or a degradation of services in the public sphere.Delete
I know Deloitte, Ernst & Young and PWC will do alright whatever happens. The consultancy business is 'money for old rope' in the land of Oz.
Ned seems to have a blind spot for the three Liberal state premiers. He also doesn't seem to have noticed that Morrison has delegated a lot of responsibility to the states.
He has a difficult task trying to talk up a guy who is basically lazy and will avoid responsibility at all costs. Morrison needs to show-pony in order to pretend he has a role in this response, the trouble is the Premiers are rather used to telling him to fuck off at this stage.
Since DP has reference Kudelka
https://twitter.com/jonkudelka/status/1301748169517101056
"Scott threatens to take his bat and ball and go home. Everyone laughs at him then his pants fall down and everyone laughs even harder".
Here's some more confirmation of the role of idiocy in conservative politics
https://twitter.com/i/events/1302339185613762560
I can half agree with that, Joe, but the thing is that in my experience, what a reptile, indeed any wingnut, means by "compromise" is that You (whichever the "you" of the day is) must agree with everything we think, everything we say and everything we propose to do or the Murdoch newspapers will all condemn you as long-marching evil socialists and perverts (or 'preverts' if it's done in American).Delete
But I still have difficulties translating the full-on Richardsonese.
And when you say of Nullius Ned, Bef that "...he also doesn't seem to have noticed..." then I can only ask what is it that he has ever noticed. But yes, the one incontrovertible truth is that "Deloitte, Ernst & Young and PwC will do alright whatever happens". They always do, don't they.
Except for Arthur Anderson back in 2002. Which reminds me a little of Michael Milken of whom it was said: "that's the first time somebody that rich has ever gone to jail in America".