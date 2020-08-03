In which the Caterist provides some light denialist relief before the dog botherer takes centre stage ...

Don't look at the pond, it's been wearing masks religiously in public since the plague began, not that you could say the same thing for the young things that ramble about King street - though it is a pleasure when they catch the pond out of a corner of the eye, and see it doing its medieval plague Seventh Seal impression, and they lurch away, veer off in alarm, abruptly cross to the other side of the street, as if suddenly remembering what might be in the air …
But enough of that for the moment, the dog botherer will turn up soon enough to explain the situation.
Meanwhile, the pond thought it might be pleasant to start the week with a different topic, and who better than the Caterist, who, it turns out, is not just an expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries, but is a veritable Homer Simpson when it comes to the nukes ...
Solar? People fall off roofs installing panels? At last the Caterist has joined with the pond in the calling for the end of roofs on houses, what with all the deaths caused by the installation of roofing iron, tiles, slate, whatever …
Are you not entertained? Is not Caterist comedy born with a half-life that might plague the earth for a half a million years?
Of course it's a favourite ploy of climate science denialists, coal lovers of the dinkum Oz kind (it'll be clean by Xmas), and assorted reptiles to trot out the nukes every so often, just to scare the greenies, and oh how how they love to peddle the thoughts of denialists of the Ridders kind, a keen obscurantist, confusionista and conflationist ...
By the way, speaking of rational decisions, competitive markets and all the rest of the government-sponsored, heavily government-subsidised nonsense spouted by the Caterist and his centre, the pond has its own distraction.
The pond sincerely trusts that everyone still drops in on the Graudian's Weekly Beast just to keep in touch with a keen and expert herpetologist, as here ...
Alas and alack, that link in the Graudian leads to the paywall, so it seems only fair to keep the Caterist on hold for just a little more …
Wasn't it thoughtful of the Caterist with his burblings about climate to give the pond a chance to reproduce the APC adjudication?
Best practice?
Wouldn't that mean that every Caterist piece should carry a warning that the Menzies Research Centre was heavily subsidised by the federal government? But the pond digresses, there's still a conclusion ...
Well, it's a slap over the wrist with a lettuce leaf, but that's because the council has no real clout. And so to the Caterist's solution to everything … remove regulatory barriers.
You see, having rambled on at length about the wonders of nuking the planet, see how the Caterist slips in the real point, so that we might really get to fracking the planet properly ...
Back in the day, the Caterist was a more honest climate science denialist, albeit just as disingenuous …
Back in the day, that raised the question Does climate science denialist Nick Cater know the difference between an ice sheet and sea ice? What fun to have the sundry errors pointed out.
Of course the pond wonders whether the Caterist ever understands his bum is on fire, or whether speaking of the movement of flood waters in quarries might lead to trouble in court … but as we've drifted back into the past, might as well complete the job …
Ah sweet nostalgia, what a pleasant distraction from troubled times, but the pond must now return to the unpleasant present ...
Can it get any more unpleasant? Well the virus causes death, and the dog botherer is a plague on all our houses of a quite different kind … especially as he begins with undiluted essence of Wuhan Trumpism ...
Ah, another chance to refer to the Weekly Beast and its essential reading …
Indeed, indeed, get him coming, get him going, and meanwhile, the reptiles keep doing what the dog bother purports to deplore …
What sayeth the dog botherer? Well, he's always fair, in his fairly stupid way, to his fairly stupid fellow reptiles carrying on about the Wuhan, because, well, who doesn't love inflammatory language ...
Most of us? Rational consideration?
Really, fuck News Corp, and fuck the dog botherer while we're at it, remembering that a fucking should be considered a pleasant activity, but can too often turn painful …
Before running the last dog botherer gobbet, please allow the pond to refer to The Conversation and James Murdoch's resignation is the result of News Corp's increasing shift to the right - not just on climate … and The Graudian on the hapless phone hacker apologist who found the stench too much to bear in How departure of James laid bee the Murdoch family rifts …
Better than a telly series in these troubled times, and way better than a final dog bother gobbet ...
Schools, where the virus hardly matters?
How different it looks when you're in the eye of a Trumpian storm, and stories about young people losing lungs bob up on prime time …
What a stupid moronic Wuhan blathering fuckwit he is, but never mind, never mind, as always at the end of a morning with the reptiles, the pond can always reach for an immortal Rowe for consolation … with more consoling here …
