in which the reptiles offer a ripper rant, as well as a head nodder from "Ned" ...

The pond knew the very minute it landed yesterday that it had to be the lead, and the reptiles confirmed the pond's assessment by keeping it up for all to see this day…
What a ripper rant it was, and even if it's an import, still, a ripper rant is what makes the pond's day …
What happened? Um, chairman Rupert, the WSJ, Fox and Friends, the GOP, Moscow Mitch, the Donald and his brood, and Gerard Baker?
Just guessing, just asking for a friend. Don't get the pond wrong, it loves the Confederacy, it loves the Confederate flag, it celebrates the joys and virtues of slavery every chance it gets … it realises the civil war turned out the wrong way, and what a tragedy that was, and how right the Donald is to keep the civil war going … but above all, the pond loves a preening prat narcissist snake oil salesman posing against a monument. Oh please, pretty please, do run that photo ...
Mindless Maoism? That's good, that's rich, but not half so good as mindless Donaldism …
The pond has always said that (a) under its current leadership the United States is comprehensively fucked and (b) what a tragedy it would be for satirists and humorists should the Donald miss out in November … but really (c), how good is a WSJ rant?
Deserted by predatory and mercenary corporate chiefs? Does that include the Chairman and Fox News?
By the way, did you see this brilliant piece of mischief-making? It wasn't done by a parasitic cultural elite, it was done by alienated Republicans, who apparently have more than the first clue about the Donald ...
It probably won't change any minds, but what a pity that the pond is prevented by tossing a dollar the way of its makers, because skilled exercises in political paranoia should be rewarded …
And now before proceeding, the pond should hail the return of the cult master …
Truly, students of the arcane arts of illustration will be contemplating that one for its hidden deeper meanings for the next hundred years, but sadly the pond must move on, because nattering "Ned" calls … with insights into hidden deeper meanings ...
How the pond loves it when "Ned" promises to elucidate hidden "deeper meanings", because the pond knows this will be an exercise in tedium and ennui and boredom that would make Beckett's "Waiting for Ned" seem like amateur theatrics ...
Surely the deeper meanings couldn't be the beginnings of an elbow bump? Of course not, please, get ready to fall into a deep slumber … because "Ned" has mastered the art of saying nothing at great length, while purporting to deliver profound insights, worthy of a Zen master ...
Dammit, the pond hates to interrupt the listicle, but how clever of "Ned" to have later politicians haunted by the 1930s, only so that "Ned" might, in his infinite wisdom, explain to them how it's a silly comparison, and there are some significant differences, apparent only to those who lived through the 1930s and now bore readers of the lizard Oz ...
A few hundred votes? The last the pond looked it was 814, and back in 2019, it wasn't much different, at 1,685. Could it be that the pompous, portentous "Ned" is trying to build a sand castle of significance out of not very much?
Could it be that it's just an excuse for a standard reptile rant about the climate change hoax, and its complete irrelevance to life down under, and by extension, the world? Could it be that the pond has read this sort of stuff a thousand times, and like the virus, the planet and the science don't much care ... the planet will go on doing what the science says it's doing, and if you like, you can hide your noggin in the by-election sands, and pretend it's wisdom and insight and a "deeper, hidden meaning" …
But do go on ...
Yes, Labor losing Eden-Monaro was a serious confidence shaker, but the pond had a sudden urge to relieve the turgid text with an infallible Pope, a reliable guide to deeper hidden meanings …
It would have been a lot simpler if "Ned" had simply scribbled, in a short par, "I don't much like Labor and I urge everyone not to vote for them, because that's the way it goes at the lizard Oz", rather than dressing it up with fancy talk of brand problems and such like, and blathering on endlessly about painfully transparent hidden meanings, in a way that might almost turn the pond Rosicrucian ...
What a hill of insurmountable guff, ending up somewhere out in Woop Woop and without the slightest insight into how things might play out down the track …
The pond felt short-changed, as it always does when reading nattering "Ned" and decided it needed to offer a bonus … and is there anything better than the lizard editorialist doing economics? (okay, Killer Creighton would be better, but remember that old song, if you're down and confused, and you don't remember who you're reading, well, there's a reptile rose in a fisted glove, and the lizard crawls with the dove, and if you can't be with the reptile Killer Creighton economist you love, honey, love the reptile editorial economist you're with …)
Oh dear, that's awkward, Pearson joining in, he was always a reptile pet. Luckily the reptile readership was on hand to steer the lizard editorialist to safer waters …
Indeed, indeed, bring back the gold standard, and the Confederate flag, and heck, why not the Confederacy itself, what have we got to lose? Rod Stewart? But do on on lizard Oz editorialist, being terribly poignant ...
We need to earn and pay our way? Hang on, hang on, the lizard Oz has always been an albatross around the chairman's empire, kept on because of the political influence it offers rather than the profits … it's never paid its way, and their ABC had this and other things to report at the end of May 2020 here ...
This month, News Corp posted a $1.1 billion loss for the March quarter, dragged down in Australia by the cable TV business Foxtel, which has seen the plug temporarily pulled on its once-wealthy sports broadcasting model due to COVID-19 restrictions on large events.
Media analyst Peter Cox, a longtime News Corp watcher, said the real estate advertising slump had compounded the losses, but that financial pressures at Foxtel accelerated the decision to close regional and community printing presses.
"News Corp in Australia is totally challenged," Mr Cox told the ABC.
"The original idea was that Foxtel would be the cash cow to finance the newspapers in Australia but, of course, Foxtel is in steep decline, it has huge borrowings and very reduced advertising and is in a diabolical state.
"So rather than being able to feed and finance the newspapers, that hasn't happened."…
M….r Cox said the viability of The Australian — the national broadsheet established by Mr Murdoch in the 1960s — would not escape the glare of News Corporation bean counters working to sandbag key investments in the US, including the prestigious Wall Street Journal and the conservative Fox News cable network.
"I think there's going to be reductions right across the organisation. Not just the regional newspapers and closing some of them down. And every time you cut back, you lose experienced journalists, you lose skills," he observed.
"So this is a very challenging time for both News Corp and their newspapers."
Ah, those economists will get you every time, so duty done for the day, perhaps the pond should just relax with the latest Rowe, and more Rowe here ...
