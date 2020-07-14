Abysmal op-ed standard? Is that any way to talk of reptile visions?

The pond is always terrified when the reptiles catch a glimpse of what some people might think of as reality. The entire point of the herpetarium is to keep the reptiles safe, and warming on a hot rock, and with a very infinite* supply of kool aid for the drinking … (*ABC 24 certified).
Such a moment came with the bromancer this day, when he apparently realised things weren't going that well in the world of the Donald …
Even worse, this totally unwanted reality check seemed to have some implications down under ...
Chaotic and deeply sub-optimal?
But of course reality should only go so far, and the bromancer didn't have the heart to mention the Donald or Trumpists of the DeSantis kind …
Oh wait, the poor thing even had some dire and dreadful thoughts turn up about the Donald, in his fearsome brush with alternative reality …
Apparently he got taken in by the hoax, and didn't understand that it would soon just magically disappear, in a puff of smoke ...
What a gloomy analysis. Clearly alternative reality doesn't sit well with the reptiles. Next thing you know some might even be donning masks ...
But what of the local outbreak? Will the reptiles pile on, and blame Gladys in the way they've mounted a ferocious campaign against comrade Dan, as noted in Media Watch last night?
Never! Not when simplistic Simon is on hand …
Ah yes, a wise and weighted response indeed, unlike those dreadful southern socialists …
The pond was a northerner, north Fitzroy to be precise, which is why it ended up in Sydney, where it knows nothing of viruses or dreadful southern socialists ...
Luckily, the Caterist was also on hand this day to sort things out …and naturally the dreadful southern socialist was a most suitable illustration for his wise, taxpayer-funded words ...
But before we get started with the Caterist, the pond must scold a contributor for labelling a wondrous contribution "off-topic". For shame!
Anything at all to do with the Caterists and the reptiles in general, or for that matter, life, the universe, pain, love and the whole damn thing is never off-topic, and this link was a ripper …
There's more, much more, at the Graudian here, but the pond could only quote so much, laugh with jolly gaiety, and thank the contributor, before getting back to the main game today ...
A study by a team lead by Hole in the Bucket Henry? That famed public health official, and expert epidemiologist? The pond can't wait … we can never have enough failed undergraduate papers.
Meanwhile, the Caterist line seems to be part of a bigger push observed by Crikey yesterday …
The pond would like to link to Crikey, but there's the paywall, and besides it needs to get back to the Caterist today in the lizard Oz, outlining his modest proposal to let 'er rip ...
Oh dear, reality came for the bromancer, albeit briefly, but not for the Caterist, not when he can speak of Checkpoint Charlies and the politics of fear, and peddle his own fear, which is that his rich buddies might suffer a little financial downturn.
What buddies? Oh what the heck, the pond really should follow-up with more from Crikey, in particular to do with that Flight Centre chappie who featured on yesterday's pond …
Abysmal op-ed standard? Oh that's cruel, that's harsh. But surely, we have the Caterist, expert in the movement of flood waters on quarries and equally famed as an epidemiologist and health official, and with our dear hole in the bucket Henry helping him, and who knows, very soon we might have yet another failed undergraduate paper …
Meanwhile, we have the final gobbet of the Caterist ...
Indeed, indeed, the sooner we emulate the United States and get back to business, the better for all …
And so to the bonus of the day, but what a bonus, because it's Dame Groan in full whimsical flight …
Now don't get the pond wrong.
The pond is entirely supportive of Dame Groan. The poor are always with us, and always difficult, real nuisances, and rather than put them in sub-standard accommodation - heaven forfend expending any money on standard accommodation - how much better to kick them out in the street and let them live their lives of sorrow in full public view, as a way of shaming them, and as a way of making the homed feel better about themselves ...
There's no doubt that Dame Slap is a visionary. Some people perhaps unkindly think of her as a selfish, up herself tosser with not a shred of humanity in her dry, bitter bones, but such suggestions are only designed to outrage the pond.
She is a visionary, and her modest proposal to stop wasting money on the poor will bring to mind other visionaries in the field, none better than Dean Swift with his own modest proposal …
The pond regrets the smallness of the type, and suggests those unfamiliar with the modest proposal, click on to enlarge the gobbet, or better still, head off to Project Gutenberg, for a reminder of this most excellent idea on how to deal with the poor and their wretched spawn …
Frankly there's nothing to see here, except more Dame Groan, and sadly, because duty must be done, the pond perforce must proceed on with Dame Groan's own worthy scheme to deal with the wretched indolent poor, by tossing them into the streets …
What a visionary she is. Stop wasting public money, and the problem of the homeless will surely go away. Why, the very same logic is at work with the Caterists. Ignore the virus, and things will work out splendidly …
Sadly there's only one gobbet of Dame Groan left, but at least it's short.
When he came up with his modest proposal, the venerable Dean had to go on at great length to sell his idea …
But now she's a penny a word, the canny Dame Groan knows it's pointless to waste pennies on words, or alms or public housing on the poor, so better to keep her modest proposal short and to the point ...
But what to do with the poor?
The immortal Rowe had a most excellent idea. Send them to the casino to gamble, and they might strike it rich, or they might catch a cold and die (why, it's not even as bad as the flu), or they might simply lurch about the street looking for shelter, but the government-subsidised reptiles can sleep cosy and comfortable in their beds knowing that this day has seen duty done, and more splendid visions delivered to their ever-smaller reading public …
Abysmal op-ed standard? No, no, good and proper filler between the cartoons, with more Rowe as always to hand here …
