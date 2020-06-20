Just another weekend with the reptile enemies of the people, in this case the bromancer and the dog botherer

The pond has mentioned repeatedly of late that it's deeply worried about the mental stability of the bromancer …
Of course endless moronic repetition of this saw by the pond is one of the syndromes that arises from reading the mindless repetitions produced by the reptiles on a daily basis …
But still, it has to be said, and when said about the bromancer, it seems of late it has to be said at gigantic, Gargantuan, Pantagruelian lengths … up there the unendurable lengths of a nattering "Ned" piece … because the pond is deeply worried about the mental stability of the bromancer.
Almost anything is likely to set him off these days, and then he goes full hand-wringing, alarmist, paranoid hysterical, up there with nattering "Ned's" apocalyptic doom-saying …
All this is by way of a preliminary apology, because the pond never sets the agenda … it must deal with what the reptiles put out, and the bromancer has always been a pond favourite, and so must be heard, and yet this day, he flips right out, and that means the pond must flip with him ...
Indeed, indeed, but talking of extremism, just because the pond's running the inordinately hysterical musings of the bromancer at great length doesn't mean it can't pause for a little exercise in logic …
The pond mentions logic only because the bromancer goes on to quote a philosopher, apparently unaware that the federal government has determined that the study of philosophy is a useless, meaningless exercise, and therefore should be charged out of existence ...
Indeed, indeed, and if the bromancer would just hold that thought for the moment, might the pond humbly suggest that he's missed a real chance there, what with talk of privileging ideology over law …
Now back to the bromancer, and for once the pond is in agreement, when he talks about the grotesque notion of anyone declaring that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinians.
This is true. There are still some Palestinians hanging around. It's a little awkward, and it would be better if they vanished from the earth, but still, they haven't yet been wiped out.
It would be much fairer to say that all Israel did was confiscate a considerable proportion of their homes and lands, and fence them off in gulags, and dish out the most brutal treatment that could be devised, and that rather than genocide, it would be much more to the point to talk about apartheid, and the way that both Israel and South Africa once had a shared passion for nuclear weapons …
But this is pre-emptive idle chatter on the part of the pond. Let us watch the bromancer scribble away in a furious foaming frenzy ...
It's an old rhetorical trick to confuse the implications and actions of Zionism with anti-Semitism, but the pond should remind the bromancer that talk of a meliorative path of liberalism, reform and democracy has lately been priced out of existence in universities.
We'll have none of that artsy fartsy claptrap if you please … here no Enlightenment, no Enlightenment here …
Instead let us celebrate wild-eyed beasts that stalk the earth …
Now in its defence, the pond should note that the reptiles themselves noticed that the bromancer was spinning wildly out of control, and that it might be a good idea to slip in a few illustrations to break up the ranting ...
It goes without saying that the pond shares the bromancer's shock and horror. The very idea that the British Empire was race-based, and celebrated the superiority of white Anglo-Saxon (with a dash of Celt) western civilisation is patently absurd.
It's just that it was right and just for black and brown people to serve their white masters, and if necessary, for them to be shoved into ships, and sent off to a rewarding life as a slave ...
Actually, the humanities departments are about to be priced out of existence, and what a good thing too. There will be no more humbug about the glories of western civilisation, and the benefits of studying important dead male white writers.
No time for that. We must be building another expressway through the heart of Sydney, thanks to the abundance of engineers …
Why, the pond already has a plan on the drawing boards to run a road through Hyde Park, and regrettably advises that some statues will have to be relocated to Woop Woop, where they might serve as reminders of our glorious past, at least for the remaining few who stumped up a fortune for history lessons …
The pond has at least one statue and war memorial in mind, and luckily the reptiles decided to show just where the new road should run ...
Indeed, indeed, and for a moment there, the pond almost began singing along to the Beatles' and their song about revolution.
But the bromancer's aversion to division and hostility - exemplified by the way he rants at all the people he loathes - reminded the pond that the reptiles are certainly not viscerally tribal, and are a tremendous force for good in the world.
The pond imagines them chanting "om" each day before they hit the keyboards to produce diatribes of hate.
The results are paeans to peace and brotherhood (why not leave sisterhood to the sisters), that's why the pond sometimes bursts into song with them …
When the moon is in the Seventh House
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius
Age of Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
Harmony and understanding
Sympathy and trust abounding
No more falsehoods or derisions
Golden living dreams of visions
Mystic crystal revelation
And the mind's true liberation
Aquarius
Aquarius
When the moon is in the Seventh House
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius
Age of Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
The pond thought it should throw that in so it could go all nostalgic at memories of dancing on the stage at the Metro when Hair was still a thing, and Kennedy Miller hadn't taken over the theatre …
The pond needed a little hippie love because next up came a truly odious duty ...
"Enemies of the people"?
Where has the pond heard that before?
The term enemy of the people or enemy of the nation, is a designation for the political or class opponents of the subgroup in power within a larger group. The term implies that by opposing the ruling subgroup, the "enemies" in question are acting against the larger group, for example against society as a whole. It is similar to the notion of "enemy of the state". The term originated in Roman times as Latin: hostis publicus, typically translated into English as the "public enemy". The term in its "enemy of the people" form has been used for centuries in literature (see An Enemy of the People, the play by Henrik Ibsen, 1882; or Coriolanus, the play by William Shakespeare, c. 1605).
The Soviet Union made extensive use of the term until 1956, notably by Stalin. It is routinely used by authoritarian rulers, and since early 2017 it has been used on multiple occasions by US President Donald Trump to refer to news organizations and journalists who he perceives as critical of and biased against him, a practice that has been called "menacing" by a writer of an opinion piece and likened to McCarthyism by other authors and journalists.
So the dog botherer is either (a) a Stalinist, or (b) a follower of Joe McCarthy or (c) a fascist, because the wiki here also mentioned this …
Regarding the Nazi plan to relocate all Jews to Madagascar, the Nazi tabloid Der Stürmer wrote that "The Jews don't want to go to Madagascar – They cannot bear the climate. Jews are pests and disseminators of diseases. In whatever country they settle and spread themselves out, they produce the same effects as are produced in the human body by germs. ... In former times sane people and sane leaders of the peoples made short shrift of enemies of the people. They had them either expelled or killed.
It's a given that the dog botherer is a Trumpist … and now we've established that the dog botherer uses the same concepts as raving ratbag authoriarian loons, who are these current enemies of the people?
Julia Baird? That's the best he's got as an enemy of the people? Sure she might be irritating, and smarmy and terribly nice in a cardigan-wearing ABC way, but how did she end up as the illustration under the tag 'enemies of the people'?
Wouldn't it be worth noting that the dog botherer is an even bigger enemy of the people?
Sigh, there's no getting around it, hysteria has really set in amongst the reptiles. Is it the social distancing, the isolation leading to alienation? Can we blame the virus, or have they always been like that?
Now a couple of things should be noted here. That reference to crossing the Rubicon should have been subbed out.
There's simply no place for history in the modern scheme of things. What we need is a lot of engineers, not arcane historical references that nobody will understand in a few years thanks to the y'artz being priced out of the market place …
Ditto all that blather about sovereign, liberal democratic models, because who needs a lesson in Athenian democracy at this point in history? Surely we've reached the end of history ...
As for that reference to the ferals of Seattle, should we remember that we were all young once, and some of us had long hair?
By golly, he would't have lasted a second in Tamworth in the 60s before being shipped off for a decent sharing … if that's not a rustic feral, the pond has never seen one … why, you might have bumped into him up on the stage of the Metro singing along to Hair ...
Meanwhile, the reptiles seem to be slow learners. Here's the dog botherer blathering about the Ramsay Centre, when it's already been decided that such academic studies are a complete waste of time, and should be priced out of the market by our learned leaders, who know we need engineers to dig up more coal, so it might be shipped off to China, or anywhere else somebody can be persuaded to take it …
Ah, of course, it had to turn to an exercise in ABC bashing. It always does … that's part of the moronic mindless repetition that leads the pond to its own form of mindless moronic repetition …
For a little flavour and variety, the pond could be linking to news from Siberia …
More here, but would that be the polite thing to do in company with a climate science denialist?
Is it polite to point out that the dog botherer doesn't have the first clue, and yet as surely as he rants about the ABC, somehow he'll always also manage to drag his denialism into view ...
Hmm, the pond was hoping to save its Rowe for last, but it seems appropriate to run him here, with a recommendation that there's always more Rowe to be found here …
And so to a final gobbet, and what a relief that it's short, though it's packed with hysteria … of the sort you might expect from someone who had a sinister gleam in their sociopathic eye from very early times …
By golly, he's always been kinda weird looking … and it helps explain his downright weird, paranoid outbursts ...
Conclusion? The more the reptiles' hysterical attacks on the ABC mount, and go into extreme "enemy of the people" territory, the more the pond suspects that the News Corp business model is in deep shit … but then that's to be expected of a news organisation that some might think is still on an ancient excellent adventure, but doesn't realise it's never left the 1950s …
