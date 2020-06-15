In which the reptiles play with a full Monday deck ...

As they always seem to do on a Monday, the reptiles were playing with a full deck, and all the pond's favourites were out and about, and so there had to be a culling, with the Oreo biting the dust, the bromancer disregard - because the war on China is going tremendously well, thanks to the reptiles - and the Major consigned to the minor league for victim blaming of the most insidious kind …
Instead the pond settled for the sort of easy meat that the likes of soft-headed wombats of the Caterist kind provide …
The Caterist is, of course, treading a very familiar path, following the footsteps of Dame Slap and just about every other reptile at News Corp in the past few months ...
It's around this time that the pond usually resorts to Crikey, though it doesn't like to take too much from a mob struggling to survive …
There's a lot more of course, and the pond has include in the screen cap a Crikey link, which will require a sub to access … but now it's time to return to the Caterist, carrying on, and declaring none of this to lizard Oz readers ...
Now the pond can understand the reason why the Caterist might be upset with lawyers …
And there's a lot more of that at the Graudian, and at least the pond can provide a link here … and now to a final gobbet ...
Well he's shown the Chairman his servile spine yet again, and no doubt the snouts will stay in the trough at the Menzies Research Centre ...
Next up is a pond favourite, though the reptiles did Bella the disservice of not even bothering with a photo thumb, but instead offering the standard sign of """ reptile laziness …yet they clearly had a thumb on file ...
It's a fairly standard Bella outing, by which the pond means it's vintage Bella bitter …
One of the greater glories of old school reptiles is the way that they manage to glorify Anglo-Saxon (with a dash of Celt) Western Civilisation, and empires and such like, yet at the same time, manage to insist that none of this involved racism, or a sense of superiority, nor a return to Kipling's white man's burden …
It's a tremendous feat of double think, and yet there's no need to go to the current bout of troubles to remember that the British empire was built on the notion that whites and white culture were inherently superior (ditto the rest of the European powers, but let's stick with the Brits) … and while Cecil Rhodes might be a hero to the onion muncher, he was a classic example, and so was King Leopold andy so was Winnie …
Cue The Independent way back in 2010 …
Well yes, there's nothing like shooting a few savages for sport, there's been the odd bit of sport down under go, and if you want that life in pictures, you can head off here, but the pond is content to do a little more reading ...
And so on, and of interest to any historian interested in a balanced picture, as they used to say, or perhaps the overall picture, but our Bella isn't much interested in overalls …
Ah, the scientific method! Just so long as it doesn't include the climate science method, which as everyone knows is a UN contrivance to establish world government by Xmas …
And now to a bonus, which the pond must call out as TMI, way TMI …
Dear sweet long absent lord, has there ever been a more terrifying sight? Did the dog botherer do sinister leers at the camera from the time he was a tot?
As for the content, it's nostalgia dressed up as desperation …
Of course none of this mentions the way that News Corp swept through regional newspapers like a plague of locusts, snapping them up and devouring them, and then when the times turned sour, spitting them out again … and once again, the pond has to revert to Crikey, which has spent quite a bit of energy tracking the fate of regional papers … and the insidious, perfidious ways of News Corp …
None of this troubled the dog botherer, intent on another TMI moment … glowering out at the world like some long-haired crow-eater hippie ...
Of course none of this nostalgia has much to do with the harsh realities of the internet, and the even harsher realities of News Corp.
The pond's relatives in Tamworth long ago gave up on the Northern Daily Bleeder, and when its paywall swung into action, they swung out, and so did many others, and while down in rural Victoria for Xmas, remembers the local tribe treating the pond as an eccentric for actually reading a tree-killer local paper … as if anything existed outside the world of the portable screen …
Ah the shares went up. Tough love and tough titties, as they used to say in the bush, where sexism always served alongside racism of the Major Mitchell kind ...
Well there's more at Crikey (those links aren't hot, it's only a photo cap), and there's a final dose of self-serving nostalgia from the dog botherer ...
And so much for local journalism … the stories that they never published… which is perhaps why country folk have always liked the bush telegraph and perhaps now prefer it to the corporatised sameness of paywalled regional News Corp rags … and besides, there's the intertubes now … and the nostalgia of far right loons of the dog botherer kind shouldn't obscure the role they played in destroying trust in the media, or the sense that it was worth even a lousy little sixpence ...
And after all that, why not a statue, with David Rowe going into the statue business, with more elegant artefacts here…
'Racism of the Major Mitchell kind" - a racism most notably demonstrated - and widely reported - by KAK.ReplyDelete
https://indigenousx.com.au/was-kak-really-cleared-of-racism/