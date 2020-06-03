In which the pond weathers a perfect reptile trifecta storm ...

Talk about a trifecta, a perfect storm …
And not a bad piece of juxtapositional irony on the part of the reptiles, given that nattering "Ned" is put alongside the MAG cap wearer, Dame Slap, doing a standard reptile ABC follies routine …
Sadly, it seems that "Ned" isn't inclined to don the MAGA cap with the Dame, and instead goes for one of his wringing of hands routines, but sssh, whatever you do, don't mention Fox News or the Chairman ...
Well there's a missed opportunity for starters … no Donald clutching the bible, just the Donald walking away from the scene of the crime? Someone in Surry Hills must have it in for "Ned" ...
And then, true to his hand-wringing form, as a way of avoiding blaming the Donald too much, "Ned" produces multiple "triggers" ...
Ah, at last the Bible …
But that's to be found elsewhere and outside the paywall for the moment …
For now, as his people pleaded for leadership, a President with no personal understanding of strength or spirit offered a crude simulation of them. He assembled a pageant of symbols that he knows have power over others—the Bible, the gun, and the shield. And he tossed them together in a cruel jumble of nonsense.
Can "Ned" match it?
Not really, because it's not just a fantasy … the Donald really is a strong man, he really does know how to take the knee …
Now have we - which is to say "Ned's" natter - mentioned the Trumpists yet? You know, Fox News, Hannity, Carlson, Laura, the rest of the Trumpian cheerleading mob, and the Chairman's role in all this? Nope ...
Yes, yes, "Ned" but didn't the Donald ring Vlad to get his orders in the middle of the crisis?
The pond left those times in just to be sure …
And now what about Fox News? Will it ever get a mention?
The ultimate meaning falls on Biden? No, you useless loon, the ultimate meaning falls on the Dame Slaps of the world, who donned the MAGA cap, and the fawning fools and follies at Fox News, your kissing cousins, "Ned", still doing their very best to get the Donald elected in November, should it turn out that an election is needed, when a coup might be the best way for the Donald to carry on …
Why can't you mention the bleeding obvious? Why must you do the tap dance of avoidance? Do you think the both siderism style of a New York Times will get you out of jail down under?
Oh go tell it to Fox News … they know the real truth …
And so to a quick detour to the lizard Oz editorialist, who was at least given the right photo opportunity to start things off ...
The lizard Oz editorialist also has the painful duty of not mentioning Fox News or the Chairman's role in rampant Trumpism ...
Allies with the Donald? The pond wants that kool aid they have on tap in News Corp, but will settle for a cartoon …
And so to a sort of absolving of the Donald by way of Andrew Yang, and the blaming of the Democrats ...
Ah, forget it, America's completely and comprehensively fucked, and by golly, isn't it a cause for pride that the Dirty Digger and Fox News helped do the fucking, and not one of the reptiles down under has the guts to mention it … because you know, "majestic heights" is just the bullshit you scribble about while reaching for your pay check …
And so to a little light comedy with the MAGA cap wearer herself … and what joy, because her land above the faraway tree has been visited by the cult master himself ...
The pond doesn't know what to make of those awe-struck bystanders or the significance of the weights, but doubtless the text will make it clear … or at least the ongoing delusions of grandeur of Dame Slap will provide some entertainment ...
David Williamson is an easy target - too easy really, because he's strived to be a silly ponce his entire life as a scribbler - but then Dame Slap proves that she too is in the Williamson class ...
But the pond is all for gender fluidity, and if Dame Slap prefers to think of herself as a butch man with balls and her paws on the tiller, it's a never no mind with the pond … she can have a dick too if she likes, so the pond's TG friends advise ...
What is fun is the delusional grandiosity of Dame Slap, thinking she might make a grand fist of being the chair of the ABC, having been a completely useless lickspittle lackey on the board, barely remembered for turning up and collecting her remuneration perk (and what a tidy perk it was and is) …
Somehow the pond was reminded of the man that Dame Slap had donned that MAGA cap for …
Just substitute remarkably silly columns for tweets, and you're there ...
But is this all not comedy, is this all not fun? Is this not the right time for a little nonsense about racism, and being one with the workers?
Ah fuck, privileged Dame Slap blathering about Longreach and Dandenong. You see, David Williamson, if you'd just taken a few scribbling lessons from Dame Slap, you could have been a lot funnier playwright.
Never mind, the pond grew up in a racist household in a racist town - oh Tamworth, it's true, let us not talk of Coledale - but it helped in developing a bullshit detector, especially bullshit peddled by a well-off, privileged member of the elite pandering to Gina's mob and as far from an ordinary day's hard yakka as a princess pounding on a keyboard… but it also helped the pond develop a taste for cartoons …
* Here the pond must do an update, having only just read Anne Applebaum's relatively lengthy History Will Judge the Complicit, in which she looks at assorted forms of collaboration. It's currently outside the paywall, and you may judge which form of collaboration best suits, evokes and describes nattering "Ned", Dame Slap and the Sexton who follows.
Yes, now for hardened pond readers only, that third but always appreciated member of the trifecta, the venerable Sexton ...
Yes, now for hardened pond readers only, that third but always appreciated member of the trifecta, the venerable Sexton ...
Of course it's true … the west can't impose its will on all unappealing states, especially a state as unappealing as this one …
Well the pond just had to catch up with the infallible Pope … and so to the venerable Sexton suggesting the best solution … do nothing, forget about it, just walk away ...
Indeed, indeed, the world is full of regimes that are unattractive by any standard …
Sheesh, can the pond help it if the infallible Pope is on a roll … but hey, the best thing is just to lie back and enjoy it all … isn't that right, venerable Sexton ...
Indeed, indeed, this view is certainly not accepted in many parts of the world, and in the GOP and by Rich Mitch, and sundry others, and as demonstrators in the United States have found, it is certainly not accepted by the Donald …
… which naturally brings the pond to a closing Rowe … with more Rowe here …
No apologies needed … just a few reminders …
And perhaps a question ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.