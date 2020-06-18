In which the pond tries re-heated reptile for flavour, and goes mellow yellow with the bromancer ...

The pond freely confesses that, in its dotage, it sometimes makes enough of a meal to produce leftovers, which it then reheats in the magic science oven (even if leftover rice tends to go pear shaped). So why wouldn't the pond offer up some day old, reheated reptile? Especially when it's Killer Creighton ...
Nobody does it like our original Adam, and no doubt the reptiles thought they were cunning, slipping him in late at the top of the digital page yesterday, with a wretched image snatched from iStock.
What, no visit from the cult master, just a grubby cheap graphic? Well, if you're going to have grubby, cheap Killer Creighton, why not?
It takes a special skill to take a virus and climate science and mix them together, and somehow strangely manage to maintain the usual Killer Creighton logic ...
His argument about models takes the pond back to the Y2K days, which did pose certain sorts of risks. There were mockers who thought it all alarmist clapstrap, and after the apocalypse failed to happen, and planes didn't fall out of the sky, they were righteous in their indignation. But there had been diligent work done to minimise the risks.
Our Adam applies the same kind of a posteriori insight into models for the coronavirus. But with the exception of a few crazies (the Donald, Bolsinaro) and complete incompetents (Boris), most countries took diligent efforts to minimise the impact of the virus in terms of health, with some going to the point of total lockdown, New Zealand style.
So a model suggesting the results of a 'let her rip policy' is going to produce substantially different results to the subsequent reality of countries which took active steps to avoid such an outcome.
Ditto climate science. Some models work on the basis of doing nothing, or doing not enough. If the world takes steps to avoid the worst, sceptics of the original Adam kind will be on hand to say p'shaw, it was all a pile of nonsense in the first place. You know, climate science is crap …(and no, the onion muncher didn't think it was just the modelling that was crap, he thought that the science was crap, but that's what you expect from the fucked line of argument being peddled by Killer Creighton).
Now please note the oldest reptile trick …
See, a nice shot of coral, and all is well in the world, and the carefully worded phrasing "in the last 15 years parts of the reef have bleached on only three occasions .."
But the reptiles could have run other kinds of illustrations if they'd wanted to … like this one, here … featuring three events in four years ...
Never mind, we're in the land of illogical reptiles, so who cares a fig for actual observation, when a happy snap will do ...
How and why the reptiles keep on publishing our original Adam and pretending he's an authority on anything - ye ancient cats and historical dogs, "economics editor" no less - would be a much better line of inquiry …
And so to some good news.
It's no secret that for some time the pond has been worried about the bromancer's state of mind. He's been prone to anxiety attacks, and hysterical outbursts …
What a relief this day, with Killer Creighton devoured, to discover that someone has persuaded the bromancer to go on a course of Valium, or perhaps drop a little E before pounding out his column ...
Yes, the bromancer has gone all mellow yellow, with a trippy Jellett for company, doing a Carnaby street on the flag, but please, ancient cultural historians of the pop kind, don't reach for the dried banana skins just yet … just lie back and trip out … because our lad is going to do one of his favourite listicals, and what do you know, he'll start with white supremacy as his first reason to be happy ...
Now the pond hates to piss on the bromancer's happy parade (golly, those banana skins and white supremacy of the Celtic kind are good), but it is in fact Belgium who can boast of having the oldest existing compulsory voting system (1893), with Australia only managing the trick in 1924, or so the wiki says here …
But never mind delusions of innovatory genius, the pond is much relieved and pleased the happy pills are working.
Oh dear, he had to bring clap happy religion into it again … perhaps the pills were only a temporary fix … please, oh please, don't let him end on a religious note, or the pond will feel the therapy has failed and it's all been a gigantic waste of time ...
They start from a more stable worldview? What, like creationism, young earth, dinosaurs walking with Raquel Welch, bushes that burn and talk, speaking in tongues, and blather about Satanism, and happy chats with imaginary friends and the rapture just around the corner?
For a minute there, the pond thought the happy pills might have sent the bromancer in a more Wilcoxian direction …
Instead, what does a happy clappy bromancer do? Immediately devise military operations, and prepare for a spiffing war, and who knows, perhaps even join in the current border fracas between China and India ...
Oh dear, those pills … perhaps it was a mistake, but who knew they'd set off a bout of delusions of grandeur?
Luckily there's only one short gobbet of war-gaming to go, as crusading Xians are wont to do ...
Indeed, indeed, trust in the Donald, always trust in the Donald, and remember, when taking LSD, it's quite common for the trip to turn freaky and bad …
And so to the savvy Savva, because the pond must have its fix, whatever the distractions of the original Adam and the bromancer, and even though it concerns the Labor party, which the pond rarely takes any interest in ...
It's good for the savvy Savva to offer some wise advice, but the pond really has only one reason for running her piece, well actually two, and must get there quickly ...
The first reason the pond wanted to run the savvy Savva? It had a stray Wilcox hanging around, in need of a second home …
… and now, quick, speed through the next two gobbets for the second reason ...
Sure, the pond could have spent time with Smiley and Le Carre, but it was on a mission, and not just with the bromancer and the Blues Brothers, and so had to race through the next and final gobbet to get there … even if it meant there was no time to marvel at foul-mouthed Byrne escaping punishment …
Luckily the savvy Savva had relented, or run out of steam, so the gobbet was a short one ...
Ah, at last the second reason, though really there's always immortal Rowe to be found by bookmarking here … but will hand sanitizer help with gloved hands?
