In which the pond stays true to prattling Polonius, even if it's in the late night shift ...

Of course the pond wasn't going to ignore Polonius's prattle, if only because his latest piece began with yet another example of his monomaniacal obsession with the ABC.
This surely has moved from the curious to the clinical, and the pathological. It's surely some sign of a sickness at the heart of our rose, as the invisible worm of the cardigan wearers slowly destroys his mind, and - should the Sydney Institute allow theology to get in the way of fund-raising - his very soul ...
Well we all have stories to tell …
But the pond will join Polonius in not drawing attention to the original Murdochian, or commenting thereon … even if it got a trifle weird ...
...Bitterly disappointed with the war effort, he expressed his fervent patriotism in writing extensively and ponderously for his chain under his own name, exhorting, calling on the 'spiritual sources' of the nation, pontificating on military strategy, in his most Messianic mood almost incoherent. He incessantly attacked Prime Minister John Curtin, whose popularity and stature he could not recognize, and General Sir Thomas Blamey (who heartily reciprocated hostility, remembering 1915 and Murdoch's successful campaign against him as Victorian chief commissioner of police). General Douglas MacArthur described him as a quisling and recommended vigorous application of the censorship against him (which occurred at least once).
Enough of quislings of old, on with quislings of our current time ...
Australia's only involvement with slavery turned on what was termed indentured labour in the final decades of the 19th century?
You have to hand it to white supremacists of the Polonial kind, they know how to turn a blind eye to black experiences in Australia, as the pond previously noted at The Conversation here …
At the time, the pond also recommended a documentary available from Ronin, Lousy Little Sixpence, which ironically had a blurb from the lizard Oz on it …
Never mind, stand back, Polonius has one gobbet to go, and one error to correct, though really if the reptiles took that seriously, each column would be littered with footnotes …
Polonius isn't in to double standards? You see, irony is never dead when reading the reptiles …and so let us not talk of his deep love of the Pellists and his remarkable double standards when it comes to the Catholic church and child abuse, because there's only so much rationalisation and excusing anyone needs to absorb in a day ...
And so to a supplement to ensure it's not just iron in the meal, and the soul … and here the pond had a choice …
Look, they're all doing good work, and Scottie from marketing would be pleased, but of late the pond has tended to give up on Dame Slap, and the bouffant one is always just a straight copy of a Pravda propagandist.
Besides, the pond has to admit, a little shamefacedly, that it has developed a sweet tooth for the apples offered up by our original Adam ...
Killer Creighton still remains devoted to his work, much like that great American hero …
It's true that some in Sweden have been having second thoughts …
But not Killer Creighton ...
Yes, when Killer Creighton gets going, it's not just the Donald who scores praise, why he can even find a kind word for Bolsonaro … because, let's face it, if we need some Soylent Green, if they're mashed up enough, surely the elderly will do ...
Yep, kill 'em all, says Killer Creighton, and how calm he is when his snicker-snack vorpal blade gets slashing … he should set up some sort of program.
Oh wait, there's one to hand, and what an inspiration it is …
T4 Program, also called T4 Euthanasia Program, Nazi German effort—framed as a euthanasia program—to kill incurably ill, physically or mentally disabled, emotionally distraught, and elderly people. Adolf Hitler initiated the program in 1939, and, while it was officially discontinued in 1941, killings continued covertly until the military defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
While the program’s personnel killed people at first by starvation and lethal injection, they later chose asphyxiation by poison gas as the preferred killing technique. Physicians oversaw gassings in chambers disguised as showers, using lethal gas provided by chemists. Program administrators established gas chambers at six killing centres in Germany and Austria: Hartheim, Sonnenstein, Grafeneck, Bernburg, Hadamar, and Brandenburg. The SS (Nazi paramilitary corps) staff in charge of the transports donned white coats to keep up the charade of a medical procedure. Program staff informed victims’ families of the transfer to the killing centres. Visits, however, were not possible. The relatives then received condolence letters, falsified death certificates signed by physicians, and urns containing ashes.
The transformation of physicians into killers took time and required the appearance of scientific justification. Soon after the Nazis came to power, the Bavarian minister of health proposed that psychopaths, the mentally retarded, and other “inferior” people be isolated and killed. “This policy has already been initiated at our concentration camps,” he noted. A year later, authorities instructed mental institutions throughout the Reich to “neglect” their patients by withholding food and medical treatment.
Pseudoscientific rationalizations for the killing of the “unworthy” were bolstered by economic considerations. According to bureaucratic calculations, the state could put funds that went to the care of criminals and the insane to better use—for example, in loans to newly married couples. Proponents for the program saw incurably sick children as a burden on the healthy body of the Volk, the German people. “Wartime is the best time for the elimination of the incurably ill,” Hitler said. (here)
No, no, no, Adolf, coronavirus time is the best time for the elimination of the old and the useless, weighing us down with their costly lives …if it's good enough for Bolsonaro and Killer Creighton, it should be good enough for you.
And now where would we be without a joke about one-legged gay whales going into a nightclub with a lesbian disco ball?
Oh you old Killer leftie you, what a charmer you are, what a radical … and how good it would be to indulge in voluntary superannuation, and then expose yourself to the mercy of new young Killer Creightons in the future, as they took a look at the costs that useless old farts imposed on humble wage-earners by way of pensions …
Well gig economy workers are going to experience that enormous transference of wealth soon enough… privatise the profits, make sure someone else picks up the costs of old age, or better still, live fast, and die young …
And now, just as a nightcap, a little of our Gracie having a major grumble ...
Our Gracie is also agitated by the virus, and so in a way makes a companion piece to Killer Creighton.
It could be summarised in a couple of words: "Won't someone think about businesses?" "Won't someone think about profits?", but our Gracie loves to go on …
Have at 'em, Gracie …
The purpose of business is to provide jobs and pay taxes?!
Never!! So long as there's a tax haven handy somewhere, everyone from the Swiss bank account man to Malware can live the dream …
Our Gracie knows only too well the suffering of the rich …not for her that idle Killer Creighton talk of lowering taxes and doing a bit for community by killing old folk - perhaps by rendering them penniless - because we all know there's no such thing as society ...
By golly, that's a lot of things that our Gracie isn't interested in, not in the slightest, she just wants the government to act like fascists, and jab everyone with a needle if that's what it takes, and if people don't like that, why then the fascist government can decree that nobody will get jabbed with a needle, and everyone will be happy, at least those who manage to stay alive …
And so the circle turns and we're back with Bolsonaro, and don't you worry about that debate between anti-vaxxers and everyone else. Our Gracie couldn't give a flying fuck, so long as the profits stay safe, and the Swiss bank account dream can stay alive ...
As a solution to what ails us, it reminded the pond of a recent publication …
And speaking of the Donald and doddering old folk who should be put down, did the pond run this cartoon?
And what about these? Just as a reminder of the benefits of putting down old folk ...
