In which the pond has a holiday break with the Major and the lizard Oz circulation figures ...

Some might wonder why these stories keep cropping up in the lizard Oz?
No, not dear sweet onion muncher, living out dreams of right things and monumental stupidity and sublimate irrelevance … rather the relentless bashing of the ABC, as shown on the right hand side by dear sweet lickspittle reptile fellow-travelling Nick …
Readers of the Weekly Beast will know at once …
Poor old Killer Creighton … and these days the reptiles keep on publishing stories about his heroic Scandinavians skating on thin ice …
Oh dear, did the pond mistakenly also include the bromacer skating on thin ice? How about the Weekly Beast on that too. with the beast wondering if the bromancer got Lachlan's memo?
But the bromancer wasn't alone, because these days the poor old lizard Oz is just a colonial outpost for the thoughts of WSJ pundits …
Impeccable logic, and luckily for the pond, even on a public holiday, the Major is not one for rest, and not for the first time, he shows that parrots of any kind are adept mimics, especially Major Mitchells and other galahs of the lizard kind … (now that's how to mix a metaphor) ...
Indeed, indeed, the Donald is all the fault of inaccurate journalism … but do go on …and deliver a blatant lie about there being no evidence that the Donald is a racist … apparently never having bothered to read stories such as The Atlantic's An Oral History of Trump's Bigotry, speaking as we were of inaccurate journalism and sleepy-eyed galahs caught on warm tar in winter ...
Alas and alack, if those online numbers are any guide, the punters have seen through the lizard Oz, and associated News Corp rags … featuring the likes of the Bolter showing that genuine, sustained, ongoing relentless racism isn't as big a seller as the reptiles might have hoped…
Hasn't the Bolter been on a ripper tear of late?
The pond gives thanks daily that it decided to restrict its herpetological studies to the lizards of Oz, and parrots of the Major Mitchell kind … blathering on like a fully paid up member of QAnon or MAGA cap wearers about conspiracies of the Russiagate hoax kind ...
They need to write the truth? What a classy comic he is … what with his conspiracy theories and his talk of hoaxes, and yet never a word about the best hoax of all, that long lost Order of Lenin medal …
But if you can't rely on the reptiles, there's always another way ...
And so to a little stodgy holiday filler …and who better than the Caterist to provide it, with an extra dollop of government buttercream ...
Indeed, indeed, if only universities could get back to their core business.
Why a chair in advanced fluid movement would attract thousands of Australian students. Who wouldn't flock to a course with Professor Caterist lecturing on the movement of flood waters in quarries? Think of the immense knowledge acquired - but please don't think of law suits or the size of defamation payouts, think rather of the advantages of quarry walls, and erecting walls in general …
But why does the pond love it when the Caterist talks dirty, and rabbits on about the way that bludging academics holding out their paws for government grants, and the need for savage haircuts and such like? Answer for those who can make it through the next gobbet ...
Well yes, universities should have seen it coming, and got in early, like the Caterists. Was it only a short time ago that the pond was celebrating the cunning ability of the Caterists to get their government buttercream cash in the paw?
And there's a lot more where that came from if you know how to get it, if you're a genuine cultural heritage item of the Caterist kind, but sadly there's only one gobbet to go in course 101 of righteous indignation and water movement ...
And so to the immortal Rowe and a fuss that arose over a cartoon that recently turned up in the pond.
The pond merely reprints the fuss, and lets others decide …and no, it's not just a matter of showing Josh out of uniform, though surely that's an egregious historical error, given that he's one of the finest foot soldiers in the land in SloMo's army of marketeers ...
Next week a series of cartoons featuring Benjamin Netanyahu and the gulags of Israel …
