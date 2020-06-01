In which the pond experiences a Monday reptile overload ...

There are far too many amongst the twitterati seeking to do harm, by resorting to the likes of the Wayback Machine, as if bloggers are incapable of prophecy, and divining the future from the runes.
Poor old Dom was held up for ridicule by one such hack, and yet the pond itself, way back when it was about to take a break, was a prophet who both foresaw Dom's capacity for prophecy, and was a prophet itself in the matter of a pandemic still some time off in the future ... (doubting Thomas types should go here and learn humility in the face of visionaries …oh it was tossed off as an aside, and is right at the bottom of the page, and was doubtless ignored at the time, but have no doubt of its truth, please, trust the pond, and none of your smart arse Wayback Machine tricks please ...).
And so to the reptile stew, always richest on a Monday … and what better way to start off than with the man who is undoubtedly the maddest reptile of them all …
Yes, the dog botherer is a full Donald sort of type ...
Did you get that? "Clearly, these are reasonable concerns…"
Clearly there are good reasons why the dog botherer, as well as being an expert in dog fucking, is the pond's favourite loon ...
Did you get that? "The RussiaGate confection"?
Did you get that? "Trump's clever response"?
So anyone might sue the Donald for his wacky, zany conspiracy theories of the Morning Joe king … but do go on, because the pond enjoys the smell of napalm and a prize loon on a Monday morning ...
Did you get that? "But he is right."
Whenever anyone asks the pond about the United States these days, the pond has a simple answer. "It's fucked." And when asked to expand, the pond will go so far as to say "it's totally, comprehensively fucked." When asked for a reason, the pond would usually say "look no further than the Donald", but this day, it might add, look no further than the dog botherer, the Chairman and all the servile forelock-tugging reptiles at his command …
Meanwhile, other pet reptile peeves were on parade …
So predictable, and yet so little time, and naturally the pond had to go with the bromancer in mourning …
The bromancer was bolstered by a couple of video clips, but when the first was stripped way, he had the decency to be short ...
Did you see that? The Donald made powerful statements. Nevertheless, the import and meaning of these powerful statements and what the Donald will actually do remain unclear. Talk about powerful bewilderment for the bromancer.
Such are the troubled times for the Donald whisperers ...
Far worse race riots? Actually the Rodney King race riots were largely confined to LA … it's a pity they don't have wikis to hand for reptile use …but a larger point is this.
Never mind the death, never mind the racism and the inequalities, encouraged by the Chairman and the Murdochians and the Donald, never mind the pious blather about civility … when the dog botherer has just been uncivil … it seems the only meaning to be attached to it all is that a man's death is a temporary inconvenience, and has ruined the role the Donald might play strutting the world stage, as if he's ever done anything other than comprehensively and totally fuck things up …
And there in a nutshell are the reptile priorities, and there is the reason the inequalities, the bigotry and the murders will continue ...
And so to an even greater pond dilemma this day …
Look, there was Daniel Wild of the IPA talking about listening to Quiet Aussies, but surely the headline should have read "PM should listen to loud Gina".
And there was Tim Smith, "contributor", going on about comrade Dan, and there was babbling Babbage explaining how dinkum Aussies were nimble, and there was the lizard Oz editorialist solving US problems in a short editorial - oh how easy it is - and yet, like beacons of light and hope, there too were the Major and the Oreo …
Yet the pond had already run overtime. Could it scoff another Oreo or two?
It had already missed out on the Angelic one on the weekend …and a bout of prime tyke paranoia …and was still living with regret at the loss ...
On and on she'd blathered, full of tyke paranoia and a persecution complex, and the pond had been out and about on the weekend, and even picked up a bit of street art to go with it … a reminder of past, lost times …
Dammit, the pond wasn't going to make the same mistake again. The pond might not have room for a full bout of the Angelic one, but damned if it was going to miss out on the Major or the Oreo …
Where would the pond be without the Major railing at the ABC, as he's done ever since he's been put out to pasture?
Yes, never mind it being a gigantic fuck-up, a remarkable mistake. Feel the splendid fun in being a grinch discovering a ha'penny under the carpet, or perhaps 60 billion ha'pennies …
What joy, what fun … and it goes without saying that the ABC failed to understand the sublime cleverness of this form of accounting (the pond invites anyone to make a mistake with their tax return and see how the government and the reptiles forgive them, or enjoy a bout with robodebt, here no apology, no apology here …)
The pond is with the Major of course. Lazy reporting is a terrible thing. What we need is lazy hagiography, and worship of SloMo, and perhaps then an idle stroll down the lane to the shrine of the Donald, to do a little Donald worship ...
Why the media focus on Donald Trump? Did déjà vu just knock on the pond's door?
Whenever anyone asks the pond about the United States these days, the pond has a simple answer. "It's fucked." And when asked to expand, the pond will go so far as to say "it's totally, comprehensively fucked." When asked for a reason, the pond would usually say "look no further than the Donald", but this day, it might add, look no further than the Major, the Chairman and all the servile forelock-tugging reptiles at his command …
All that talk of the virus reminded the pond of a piece of art just down the road …
Sy what you will about the art work …and yet here, thanks to the Major, we still have stupid comparisons with the flu, and shouted arguments about who has managed to kill the most per million, and who gives a fuck about the elderly, because they deserve to die, and no doubt the Major, being in the demographic, is looking to shuffle off in service to humanity and the Doanld ...
Is there any way of avoiding remarking on the way that The Major is a vintage fuckwit?
Sometimes the pond thinks he's even better at it than the dog botherer, though this might strike some as a form of heresy, so beloved is the dog botherer's capacity for inanity, tending towards insanity …
And now for the Oreo, and sure, it makes for far too rich a Monday meal, a bit like those deep fried Oreos the pond discovered a while ago …
….but the pond has its reasons, though they can't be found in the first gobbet, which is just a recycling of things the reptile collective, the hive mind, has been brooding about for months …
And now as the pond has just spoken of art, it's time to unveil the real reason the pond had to go with the Oreo. The cult master materialised, and blessed the war on China …
Now it's true that it's a minor outing for the master… a rough charcoal sketch, even if done in colour, but all works by the master should be treasured and contemplated ...
And with that, the pond thought it had supped deep on the reptiles, and was relieved there was only a short gobbet from the reformed, recovering feminist to go …a cri de coeur, a veritable Edith Piaf, as can only be discovered by recovering feminists, sobbing deep into their third glass of red ...
How the reptiles love their martyrs and saints. It's all so Catholic Boys' Daily, so medievalist, and yet, while the impassioned cries of the persecuted Oreo gave the pond a rich sense that humour was not yet dead, the real laugh of the day came from the immortal Rowe, with immortality always to hand here …
And yet suddenly, after all that reading of the reptiles, the smile on the pond's face froze, much like an Oreo stuffed in a freezer will freeze… with the United States fucked, and the forelock-tugging reptiles down under helping play their part in fucking country and world …
