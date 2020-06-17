In which the pond enters the reptile hive mind … or is fungi a better metaphor?

Momentum! And with a sprightly gait, especially over the last ten feet, the pond moved towards nattering "Ned", knowing it would require two hands to lift the cup of tedium and drink deep of his reptile wisdom ...
Does it ever strike anyone else that the reptiles are always railing about slogans, and yet the reptile mindset can usually be reduced to a few tropes and memes: 'identity politics', 'virtue signalling', and of late 'cancel culture', the latter now so popular in reptile circles that the pond is deeply troubled by the notion that 'virtue signalling' might be drifting out of reptile fashion, and be lost forever, only to be rediscovered a thousand years hence, like that monolith in 2001?
Does this thought ever trouble mindless nattering "Ned" as he blathers about tribalism, while failing to note the "moral matrix" (now there's a new meme in the making) that envelops News Corp, most notably at Fox News, but everywhere else in the company. Is he worried that "matrix" might be a double-edged TG sword?
Not to worry, it'll stand in for the pond's usual metaphor of an almost intuitive hive mind, worthy of an X-Files episode …
See how the tribal passions run deep in "Ned's aged veins ...
Polls showed that more than half of Americans agreed with Cotton? Well of course it depends on your poll …
In a Morning Consult poll conducted Wednesday into Friday, 42 percent of Americans said they would support the cities’ move to call the U.S. military to supplement city police forces, down 13 points from a survey conducted Sunday into Monday. On the back of an 18-point uptick, nearly half (48 percent) of Americans said they opposed bringing in the military. (here)
Live by the polls, die by the polls, but as for "The paper's prejudice against Trump is legendary"?
Adopting a strictly binary system of notation, does that mean "Ned's" wild-eyed support for the Donald is equally legendary?
Is there an irony in "Ned" approvingly quoting Bret Stephens, and even worse, Ross Douthat?
Is it bizarre that "Ned" thinks that there must be a columnist on the paper who supports Trump? Surely that's what Fox News and News Corp are for, because they've developed tribalism to peak level, way beyond eleven …
What about the notion that, in a democracy, it's the business of majorities not to infringe on the rights of minorities?
Even the Supreme Court had a gutful of the Donald, and the usual blather about identity politics, instead settling for the simple proposal that minority rights matter ...
Oh fucketty fuck, you boring old goose, as soon as you speak that way, you should hold up a mirror to an alternative truth the pond has garnered over years of herpetological study ... News Corp leads to conformity, and to a suppression of views and positions, usually involving simplistic slogans of the moronic "identity politics" kind …
And so to an explanation of why the lizard Oz rarely features black faces or homosexual voices or any alternative views outside the reptile tribal hive mind ...
Yes, let's hear it for old white farts, holding tenaciously to their privilege and their power, and to their assorted forms of denialism …
Could it get any worse? Of course it could, as Dame Slap wanders far beyond the mountain of nostalgia, into the valley of pitiful desperation, and somewhere off into the land of the 1950s picket fence …
The pond has noted that Dame Slap of late rarely spends much time contemplating the Donald. Once she was a proud wearer of the MAGA cap, but these days she seems happiest wandering back in local time ...
Strange really, what with that talk of the poodle and the asbestos lady, and little Johnny, but no mention of the onion muncher and his heroic deeds? Oh come no, let us not have the lad erased from history ...
He might yet return, and the pond lives in eternal hope …
And so to broaden the conversation, apparently already bored with little Johnny, the Dame then goes full "cancel culture", and the pond experienced dread tremor that within a reptile year, "virtue signalling" might be as dead as a dodo or perhaps a Diamantinasaurus matildae, a Fulgurotherium austral, a Leaellynasaura amicagraphica, a Minmi paravertebra, a Muttaburrasaurus langdoni, a Qantassaurus intrepid us, a Rhoetosaurus brownie, or even a Umoonasaurus demoscyllus… (lovers of dinkum dinosaurs waste no further time with the reptiles, go here).
Now reptile devotees will appreciate the sublime irony of that penultimate par.
Dame Slap, in an exercise worthy of Conan Doyle, manages to channel "Ned's" ectoplasmic feelings about "cancel culture" and "illiberalism", or did "Ned" gain his Slapian insights into identity politics by imbibing from the same Surry Hills kool aid? Which comes first, the flapping "Ned" chook, or the Dame Slap egg?
Working out the hive mind and its interactions is a bit like trying to work out how fungi communicate …
Sheldrake notes that the hyphal tips of mycelium seem to communicate with one another, making decisions without a real center. He describes an experiment conducted a couple of years ago by a British computer scientist, Andrew Adamatzky, who detected waves of electrical activity in oyster mushrooms, which spiked sharply when the mushrooms were exposed to a flame. Adamatzky posited that the mushroom might be a kind of “living circuit board.” The point isn’t that mushrooms would replace silicon chips. But if fungi already function as sensors, processing and transmitting information through their networks, then what could they potentially tell (or warn) us about the state of our ecosystem, were we able to interpret their signals?
Sheldrake also tells us about Toby Kiers, an evolutionary biologist who was taken with Thomas Piketty’s “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” and its insights on inequality. She wondered how mycorrhizal networks, the symbiotic intertwining of plant systems and mycelium, deal with their own, natural encounters with inequity. Kiers exposed a single fungus to an unequally distributed supply of phosphorus. Somehow the fungus “coordinated its trading behavior across the network,” Sheldrake writes, essentially shuttling phosphorus to parts of the mycelial network for trade with the plant system according to a “buy low, sell high” logic.
The anthropologist Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing has explored the story of global capitalism through mushrooms. In 2015, she published “The Mushroom at the End of the World: On the Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins,” which followed the trade in the prized matsutake mushroom from a community of Southeast Asian refugees who are among the top foragers in the Pacific Northwest to the auction markets of Japan, where matsutake fetch a thousand dollars a kilogram, and on to chefs and discriminating diners in the world’s most cosmopolitan cities.
There’s a double meaning to Tsing’s title. The mushroom is at the end of the known world because it’s hard to find, a secret tucked deep in the forest. But she’s also hinting at the end of the world as we know it, given our instinct for extracting as much from the earth as we can. Humanity has never seemed so finely calibrated and rationalized: the seamless journey of a very expensive mushroom from nature to a dinner plate tells this story. But things have never seemed so precarious, either. During the current pandemic, images have circulated which suggest that the earth is better off with many of us staying at home. There have been fantastical stories of dolphins in the canals of Venice, penguins sauntering through an empty aquarium. And, as industry idled and vehicles went undriven, there was the rare sight of clear skies in Beijing and Los Angeles. Following the nuclear blast at Chernobyl, the industrious, resilient fungi were among the earliest living things to appear. They seemed to grow on the reactor walls, attracted to radioactive “hot” particles. In fact, they appeared capable of harnessing radiation as a source of energy, as plants do with sunlight. The first thing to grow from the soil after the atomic bomb decimated Hiroshima was, reportedly, a matsutake mushroom.
Scientists still don’t understand how fungi coördinate, control, and learn from such behaviors, just that they do. “How best to think about shared mycorrhizal networks?” Sheldrake wonders. “Are we dealing with a superorganism? A metropolis? A living Internet? Nursery school for trees? Socialism in the soil? Deregulated markets of late capitalism, with fungi jostling on the trading floor of a forest stock exchange? Or maybe it’s fungal feudalism, with mycorrhizal overlords presiding over the lives of their plant laborers for their own ultimate benefit.” None of these attempts to fit fungi into the logic of our world are entirely persuasive. Perhaps it’s the other way around, and we’re the ones who should try to fit into the fungus’s model. A truffle’s funky aroma evolved to attract insects and small rodents, which feast on the spores, then spread them throughout the forest via their fecal matter. For many, the pleasure of psilocybin is in giving oneself up to the weft of a connected world, and making peace with one’s smallness. (more at The New Yorker, currently outside the paywall).
Sorry, but every so often, the pond gets batshit bored reading the same old hive mind crap … and appreciates readers attempts to remind it via the links in the comments section, that there's a real world out there, far beyond the drones of News Corp … and that sometimes when searching for variety, a visit to Planet Janet's world above the faraway tree can only lead to tears ...
Painfully shy about making appointments?
Oh it's rich, it's fucking rich, no doubt about it …
Janet Albrechtsen joining ABC Board
The Federal Government has appointed newspaper columnist and former lawyer, Janet Albrechtsen, to the board of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The move ensures there will be a feisty series of board meetings at the top of the ABC in the next five years. Albrechtsen, currently a columnist for The Australian newspaper, is a strident critic of the national broadcaster and is on the record saying she believes the ABC is full of entrenched bias.
She and the ABC’s Media Watch program had a high profile slanging match over bias, misrepresentation and plagiarism in 2002 when Albrechtsen wrote about Islamic youths and Media Watch questioned her sources.
Albrechtsen responded saying Media Watch, “like many things at the ABC… has been hijacked by sectional interests….”
….Shadow Communications Minister Stephen Conroy says the appointment continues the Government's policy of “stacking the ABC with its political mates.”
“John Howard seems to regard the ABC Board as a private club, with memberships to be handed out to his supporters as a reward. The Government's practice of appointing strident coalition supporters to the ABC Board undermines public confidence in the independence of the national broadcaster,” says Conroy. (here)
Ah, ancient lost times … how could the pond forget the man who wanted to ban the intertubes, up there with Dame Slap wanting to ban the ABC?
Just a last question before allowing Dame Slap to go? Is there a musty museum handy for the reptiles and dinosaurs trapped in some long lost valley of nostalgia for old days and old ways?
And so to an honourable mention.
For a brief moment of digital glory, Megan Lehmann made it to the top of the digital page, ma ...
But who is this member of the hive mind?
Well now the pond has more of a clue about the legendary Lehmann, but her effort to give the "cancel culture" meme a cultural aspect turned out to be pretty thin gruel ...
Well yes, but that's because white privilege has always ensured that it's been a struggle for indigenous people and minorities to get a role in white-dominated Australian story lines, a dominance that continues to this very day with reptile blather about the glories of Anglo-Saxon (with a dash of Celt) western civilisation … and if you're not written into the script, you don't get experience, and if you have no experience, why change the script?
Ah, the old "somebody hacked my Weetbix" routine, always a favourite … and yet Lehmann missed a chance to note that blackface has always had a role in Australia. Sometimes it was imported, as with The Black and White Minstrel Show …a big hit in Tamworth ...
Sometimes it was just bizarre, as with the 1967 feature film Journey Out of Darkness, which saw Ed Devereaux do blackface as a cop, and Kamahl play an Aboriginal person …
And it was all through vaudeville, and weirdly so, with a Jewish comedian doing "blue humour" …
And yet the world moved on, and the pond only gets blank looks when it talks about Australian cultural history …
And so to David Rowe, who has also discovered the joys of the picket fence, here …
But what's happened to the infallible Pope. Sure, he's re-tweeting a lot, but must we live, like Dame Slap, on nostalgia and memories?
