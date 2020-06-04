In which the bromancer and the savvy Savva have hopes for the Donald ...

The pond was sitting back last night watching gobbets of US comics in its usual way, and having idle thoughts of totally dominating the reptiles and making them submit. Total dominance and submission, it's the only way, because hated are the cheese makers ...
Tear gas, a rear naked choke hold, an arm bar, a Peruvian necktie (okay, the pond cheated and looked them up), whatever it took …and then one of the comics made a joke about the Donald praising himself - the pond can't remember which one, Colbert, Seth, Kimmel, but they were unable to imagine any other politician dumb enough to make the same move as the Donald, and indulge in self-praise …
Yep, good old prime Angus 'beef' Taylor could show the Donald a thing or three …and those US comics should remember they don't have exclusive rights to the dumbest, most fuckwitted politicians on the planet …we have our own dinkum proud pollies down under, and no-one can match our prime Angus 'beef' ...
But as the Donald has been mentioned now, it's time to get on with it, so bring on the bromancer, talking up the Donald …
The pond respects the reptiles for running a snap of Reichsmarshall Donald out in the field inspecting the troops in the war against protesting civilians and priests getting in the way of a photo op, but would have preferred a better snap of the Donald with upside down bible in hand, Satan style, to set the cartoonists running …
Fair warning. The bromancer will deliver a bout of piety for starters, but fear not, soon he'll get on to the immense political advantages all the trouble and strife will deliver to the Donald ...
Actually the Donald has been criticised in a number of areas, not least his shameless misuse of the bible, which agitated priests at the church at the centre of the fuss, especially as the Donald hadn't been seen there since inauguration day …(does anyone but the truly dumb think that the Donald has a religious bone in his body?)
Be fair, bromancer. Cartoonists love the smell of hypocrisy as much as napalm, tear gas and pepper-sprayed journalists in the morning …
But let us take it slowly, because the bromancer will slowly turn the spit, until he arrives at a point of hope, determined as he is to turn the Donald into a likely winner ...
At this point, any sane person might wonder whether the United States could stand another four years of the Donald in charge. If the country is erupting now, might we look forward to civil war in a couple of years time?
But the reptiles and cartoonists get inspiration from a country in flames …
It takes some major reptile skill to wish four more years of the Donald on the United States, but fear not, the bromancer is always ready to sink to his knees and abase himself for the occasion ...
Four more years, four more years … saying what Americans want to hear, because the Weimar republic was decadent, and what we want is a courageous leader in the field, ready to strike fear into the hearts and minds of the citizenry …tweeting the tweets loons and reptiles want to read ...
What a vision, what a dream, and the pond deeply regrets that it now has to turn to the savvy Savva …issuing a warning to SloMo …
Really? You've been stripped of your cult master illustration, and instead scored a shot of a simpering ning nong, and you want to destroy future prospects for cartoonists?
Amen to that, and luckily the pond is white, so it can enjoy its white bread wonders …
But to do go on ...
Emulate Merkel? Surely our speaker in tongues should emulate the Donald?
Never mind, after all the fuss and the worry, the Savva also sees a way to ride the Donald home ...
Keeping up that talk of a discredited president as a winner, just like tricky Dick, because didn't that turn out well …
And now as bonus, a little of our Adam …relax, it's short, it's painless, it's just the usual Adam thing …
History will judge? But our Adam has spent column after column judging, always with the same conclusion …
Our Adam has spent weeks worrying about the suffering of the looters …
Who can forget Adam's message, repeated over and over …
But the pond promised it would be short, and short it is ...
Indeed, indeed, just what we need, a round of economic stimulus for beer consumption and Queensland getaways, but at least after saying the rapture was near and all was ruined, in true Hanrahan style, at least our Adam had the decency to make room for the Rowe musical coming to a theatre near you … with more dancing and singing here …
And usually that would be enough for the pond, but this Lloydie piece caught the pond's eye …
Say what? The reptiles surely won't stand for this sort of nonsense. We must immediately resume export of dinkum clean Oz coal, and crank it up to 11, and these Julie and poodle come lately types must be told to get lost …
The pond has no doubt that in due course Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon, will sort them out ...
Alongside Adam Spencer, and prime Angus 'beef' praising himself yet again? And suddenly the born agains are doing a head prefect and going all renewable energy? Oh Scottie from marketing got it right, it's a wonderful country ...
Not to sorry, the pond has its own strategy for survival, should the reptiles succeed in getting the Donald another four years …
A little prepping, and it's down into the bunker for the duration, and the pond reckons that the Donald would understand … and might even join in …
Is that 'to the bunker, Batman and Robin style,' or 'to the bunker, Adolf style'?
