In which the reptiles send the pond screaming to the nuke shelter ...

The drop accelerated from the 2008 global financial crisis, falling half over the following decade. Since then the data suggests it’s been falling faster, about 10% year-on-year.
The lockdown has made things worse, restraining distribution and pick-up circulation through cafes, schools and airports. Based on overseas figures, it’s likely that papers that depend on corporate buys — such as the AFR or The Australian — are particularly affected.
The history of print decline is that there are few new buyers. Once the habit stops (either for individuals or companies) it rarely resumes. Many COVID-19-driven suspensions are likely to be permanent…
...Avoiding the narrative of decline is why we no longer get regular paid circulation figures for Australian print. News Corp pulled out of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (now called ABC) in late 2017, followed by Fairfax the next year.
The only figures since can be found buried in the company’s investor reports: for News Corp papers in the annual 10-K report to the US stock exchange; for Nine, in the print circulation revenue numbers in its annual and half-yearly presentations (which can conceal the scope of decline behind cover price rises).
This means we won’t see any hard figures on the impact of the COVID-19 shock until the companies report their FY 2021 figures.
The media companies say readership, not paid circulation, is the true measure of their scale. Roy Morgan reports that 15.4 million Australians read newspapers — most of them online. That’s nearly 20 times the number who pay for the printed paper. No wonder that’s the figure they want to focus on.
The pond thought that'd have to do, pig, with the challenge to any stray reader to discern any sign that nuclear power benefits were becoming obvious … especially after ploughing through "contributor" O'Brien …
Nope, the pond couldn't see anything there, except for a truly fuck-witted way of referencing the reptiles' favourite word, "virtue signalling", by turning it into the more convoluted "signalled their virtue."
What's more, the pond had to mark down the offering for failing to add other words of the reptile signalling kind. No 'kumbaya'? No reference to romantic delusional greenies? Just a lot of guff about passive safety features and next-generation technologies?
Always with the next-generation technologies, while the pond had the sense that the best action was happening elsewhere …
Well there's more Graudian cartoons here, but we have our own humbug delivering a bunch of verbiage, and the pond must complete the tour of duty … but if the local humbug comes out with words like "pragmatic and evidence-based debate", it's likely the pond will have to be dragged kicking and screaming down into the old nuke shelter ...
The cleanest form of energy? So that's the half-life of meaningless delusion?
And yet in all that blather, not one word about the costs involved, or even a humble table, comparing, say the costs over a fifty year span of nuclear, wind and solar … let alone the half-life of delusional storage of waste from the detritus of a blathering mind …
Periodically, as with the changing of the seasons, various individuals appear in the media extolling the virtues of nuclear energy, promising a panacea of clean and reliable electricity to solve Australia’s energy crisis. But the truth is far less rosy. (here)
Yes, winter must be coming on, and that must be why the pond is forced to turn to Dame Groan, the dullest, most tedious and predictable of the reptiles …
Never mind the carelessness that would result in a casual $60 billion going astray, think about the chance of referring to activist judges and screwing poor buggers on miserable casual rates with no benefits … because how else are we going to transfer to future generations all the current failures to provide for people in old age, except by banking the profits and socialising all those unpaid benefits, by putting them on lay-by?
Joking aside, if Dame Slap actually comes out with "activist judges", the pond will definitely have to be carried, kicking and screaming, down into the nuke shelter ...
And yet, for all the Dame's worthy desire to screw the workers, or rather, to go on screwing the workers, the pond couldn't help but feel that the real action was elsewhere …
But the pond must hop back into the roadster, toot toot poop poop said the toad, and drive a little further with Dame Groan ...
Yes, there's nothing like being a casual in the gig economy - why, talk about sheer luxury - but the pond feels that this was one of the weakest days for the reptiles in a long while, which is why it has decided to offer the lizard Oz editorialist as a bonus …
A bonus? Yes, a bonus in suffering, because who wouldn't want to tear out their eyes immediately upon sighting an example of reptile wit, involving a play on progressive and progress, while deploying
"ain't", in a manner that would have once seen the pond flogged up and down the classroom aisle, and made to contemplate its lowly understanding of everything …
Of course it's that damned Philip Gove and those damned Yankees that ruined English, and the lizard Oz is just a rag run by an American, but still, the pond was clearly in a state of peak boredom when "ain't" should become the focus …all the more so because the reptiles deliberately and provocatively used it as a substitute for "It isn't" ...
But what if the reptiles should refer in the next gobbet to "social justice virtue signalling"?
Yep, the pond ain't mucking about, it's heading to the nuke shelter pronto ...
Breathtaking, really, to move from emotive blather about "social justice virtue signalling" to blathering about "emotive preoccupations" ...
As for "make their way in the world"? Doesn't the lizard Oz editorialist mean get irradiated, work for cut-throat casual wages in a Dame Groan world, and get fucked over by the Chairman, and perhaps become a "contributor" …
Is there an even deeper irony? Well the pond tossed aside that WSJ article featuring the war on China, a yarn about how Xi had lost the elites, and would be gone soon, perhaps by Xmas …
The piece made great play with some words in the miniseries about Chernobyl, which apparently wasn't on contributor O'Brien's viewing list …
Valery Legasov: What is the cost of lies? It's not that we'll mistake them for the truth. The real danger is that if we hear enough lies, then we no longer recognize the truth at all.
Oh Valery, you old virtue signaller you, and yet somehow the pond sensed that through all this, through all the usual reptile lies, through the usual absence of truth and insight, the real action lay elsewhere, ain't that a likely reptile fact …
And sure enough, the immortal Rowe confirmed it, with more Rowe here …
