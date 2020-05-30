In which the pond does the hard Saturday yards in the hope that of redemption with a Sunday meditation ...

There, it's done, right at the get go, the cult master in all his glory …
Now it's true that the cult master seems to be undercutting just about everything that nattering "Ned" scribbles in his usual tedious, portentous, solemn way … but is there any way imaginable that the pond could ignore the call of the cult master, or walk past the Ancient Mariner, stopping the remaining lizard Oz readership in their social distancing tracks, and determined to bore them to death ...
Why the short first gobbet? Well the reptiles themselves recognised that readers needed a distraction, so they slipped in video, just to help those about to lose 11 minutes of their life for no particular purpose … but the pond decided to delete it, what with it being a useless screen cap and all, and not playing, and therefore serving no purpose ...
You see what happens when the pond does include a screen cap of a distracting video? It's impossible not to get one without making Scottie from marketing look like some shifty, furtive, caricature of a sly speaker in tongues, calculating and disreputable …
Okay, by now the pond really has totally forgotten what "Ned" is banging on about … time to take a big hit ...
Yes, it's whether you should use KY while screwing, or simply accept the new reality that all bets are off, and you're going to be screwed any which way, and especially junior employees, who should, being young and therefore not comely, just be grateful to be screwed at all …
Or something like that, because the pond's attention had already begun to wander, and seek distractions, and as we seem to be speaking of the hospitality industry…
Well the pond can't speak to that, the interview's outside the paywall here … but suggests that there's a good case for the lizard Oz to die, or at least fade away, or imagine nattering "Ned" as the Cheshire cat, stuck up in a tree, but no, there's another huge gobbet to hand ...
The pond will admit it has a short-term agenda … distracting from that which it set in motion, and dammit, it's going to keep on distracting, perhaps with an infallible Pope …
Oh that potato head, it kills the pond every time ...
The pond guesses that Chairman Rupert has a tactical decision to make too. Having killed off regional information networks, should he just kill off the lizard Oz and take his billions elsewhere? Or should he stick with his pre-COVID class warfare, and crank it up to a new level, by explaining that serfdom is the new and best solution ...
This is where the pond gets confused. The union movement is supposed to be getting smaller by the day, getting more and more irrelevant, and yet somehow, everything is falling apart because of the union movement …
If only we could all just move to the gig economy, forget about confusing rights and entitlements, tedious business like holiday and sick pay, which involves calculations of a computer kind… because, while the pond is no lawyer, if you want to talk about complicated and confusing processes, shouldn't Robodebt at least get a mention? Maybe just settle that with squillions and it'll all go away ...
Never mind, the pond has filibustered its way through "Ned" and there's just one short gobbet to go ...
If you thought "Ned" was a challenge, here's where the going gets really tough ...
Whenever the dog botherer starts off by talking about "harsh truths", the pond instantly knows it's code for "moronic muttering", and is therefore prime pond material, given the pond's mission to bore the socks or stockings or pantyhose off stray readers …
Of course the pond could have gone with the oscillating fan, doing the nanny state routine ...
But that's for sissies, that's for pussies …
The pond is a risk-taker, the pond throws caution to the wind, the pond wants it tough and hard and manly, like a manly Rowe, astride the situation …
More Rowe here, but the pond can only fudge and delay the dog botherer for so long, here comes the rant, alright, little darling, it's going to be a long cold lonely winter, little darling, doo doo doo doo … it'll feel like years, little darling, here comes the rant, and the pond says it's alright ...
Private sector workers?
Sssh, no mention of News Corp please, it would seem like unseemly begging. Perhaps a cartoon coin tossed in the cup would offer some solace?
Let's face it, you should be grateful you're getting a cartoon at all.
What makes you think you have any rights or entitlements? You've got the dog botherer and a cartoon, forget about putting parritch on the table, and enjoy the verbiage meal … and remember this has nothing to do with Bob Hawke, this is to do with screwing the unions and public servants, and good luck with that, just as you might wish good luck to Foxtel, and Binge pretending it has nothing to do with that tainted brand, and the pond trusts everyone has read the Weekly Beast and News Corp carnage … but if you have, it's on with the doggie lover ...
Has anyone noticed how serious this is? The dog botherer hasn't once been sidetracked into a rant about climate science …which perhaps explains why the pond keeps seeking distractions ...
And so to the real point of the dog botherer's missive. Next time we must emulate the Donald, and aim for a much higher body count. It's the only decent and proper thing to do …
It would be like taking climate science seriously, and doing something for the planet. What's the point, because who knows what level of disaster we might have achieved if we'd really tried, and done nothing …. and perhaps the doggie lover's dream of doing nothing, or doing as little as possible, so we can experience a catastrophe in all its Hollywood glory, might yet come true ...
Indeed, because the premiers have nothing to do with the national cabinet, and a fine line must be drawn between dangerous premiers (Labor) and misguided premiers (Liberal), but here, have another tweet …
And why does the pond trust the dog botherer in all that he says?
Well you see he's talked to a single former federal public servant, and that public servant knows how to use jargon, of the input stupid, output stupid, garbage in, garbage out, kind, and he thinks the same way as the dog botherer, and so, it goes without saying, QED …and destructive madness, as opposed to say a US or British response, where destructive madness takes on an entirely different meaning, along with a car trip to Durham ... and a YouTube Financial Times lawyer's picnic …
What, you didn't go there? Never mind, there's only short burst of destructive madness to go ...
Luckily, we've seen how that philosophy has played out, and is still playing out in the United States, but just as luckily, the Donald has arranged a whole new set of distractions in our hour of need …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.