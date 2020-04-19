In which the Sunday meditative pews are filled by prattling Polonius and Dame Slap ...

Well that's the nominated target for this Sunday's meditation - what a relief, the pond had feared Polonius's prattle might be just another dose Pellism - but before we get there, the pond did want to mention the News Corp vs Malware fuss that has seen the reptiles in turmoil …
This from the Graudian here …
The pond used to mock poor Cawing Crowe, so in retrospect it's possible wonder why bothered with stories like this (featuring a vintage cult master) …
What must it have been like, up against the damaging horde, the demonic zealots, the wicked Bensonites?
Well the pond isn't entirely convinced that the wrecker of the NBN can be the pond's friend, even if the enemy of thine enemy might have been an onion muncher and Chairman Rupert ...
And yet more here …
The pond just had to slip that one in - "the outlets were not influential because they had small audiences."
How rich, how sublime. All the time boasting how they were getting more subscribers, and it turns out that they're just minnows. Who'da thunk it? What a sublime clown routine.
But then they can afford to try this bullshit on, because everything the minnows think, write and scribble somehow ends up on the ABC, faithfully regurgitated ….
At the same time, it's vital to keep on attacking the ABC, to keep them in line, to maintain them as quivering stooges, while the minnows quietly go about their work, and that's where we came into so long ago, with Polonius and his prattle …
Please, no tears. The pond finds that terribly embarrassing. It's shocking to live in affluent inner-city Sydney, and Polonius's stoic work to understand the masses frequently requires him to bunk down in a shack in Woop Woop and sometimes in Bullamakanka, but the slowness of connectivity in Silverton can make it difficult for the poor lad.
Say what? The pond swallowed it whole?
(here).
Well there's going to be a lot more Polonial bumpf, because let's face it, it's easy for well-educated professionals with a PhD to pretend they give a flying fuck about the working classes … and that they're at one with the masses ...
Please, no tears, it's a sorry tale this Ancient Mariner tells and attention must be paid … and who better to know the suffering of the masses, oh the humanity, than St. Polonius himself?
Um, that strong equity case? How did it only develop in recent times? Where was it when people were forced to live in abject poverty on New Start? When did the government open its largesse to pensioners and the not well off …
This is a strange change of outlook. No doubt Polonius understands the new benevolence, but wouldn't it have been nice to have some old benevolence?
As for the other, how lucky steps were taken to prove the predictions and the models wrong, because who knows what might have happened if we'd trotted off down the path of the Donald.
In terms of an argument, this is a no win scenario, a bit like Y2K, which was a real issue, where people spent a lot of time and money diligently tackling the problem, so that it passed away with only a few burps and hiccups … so that the Polonial cognoscenti at the time could smugly scribble "So far, they have proved to be wrong." Try telling that to New Yorkers these days …
But all of us lesser mortals, journalists especially, don't understand, not in the way that majestic seer Polonius does ...
Oh not Ming the merciless. They kicked him out, and any sensible working class home would just tell Polonius to piss off, and that would be the end of that …
And so for the bonus … and is there any better sight than Dame Slap in a rage?
No doubt Dame Slap will come down hard on the ACU, with its theological leanings and medievalist internationalism …
But what's the odds that Dame Slap will rant at them?
And what of the coal shipped to China, and the other goods? That dinkum clean Oz coal? What about the IPA's dedication to Gina's vision?
Yes, everybody was in love with China at one point, and our MAGA cap donning correspondent is deeply in bed with the IPA …and theirs and Gina's rampant climate science denialism ...
But the pond digresses because soon enough the rich will be back attempting to sell things to the Chinese, so that they might get richer …
Remarkable fact, as Dame Slap complains about VC salaries. The pond has already noted that Greg Craven of the ACU is the second-highest paid VC for the running of a tinpot small time university, with occasional asides devoted to scribbling devotional Pellist texts (check it here). He must have hauled in a few international students to back that up, or perhaps is good at Pellist press releases.
Never mind, there's a sting in the tale coming, but it'll come right at the end, and so we must press on through the ranting and the railing ...
Now there's a hint there, with all the endless talk of China, and being swamped by Chinese students from the north, but the pond feels it deserves a break, and as Dame Slap was proud to don the MAGA cap, what better than a few Tom Tomorrows, with many more here?
And so to the zinger ...
"… a concentrated effort to give Australian students a truly great university education."
White nationalism and international isolationism are now the new normal … and talk of Australian first flows naturally in the heart of Dame Slap. No funny creatures above the Faraway tree please, just lots of dinkums.
As usual, the IPA shows the way, as in this piece, which followed the Donald line, only it was putting "Australia first", and naturally that meant getting out of Paris, followed by anxiety about all the wogs being allowed into the country … (first two points here)
Listen to the Donald's bullshit? Use American flag-wearing, flag-waving crap as a model, with bonus MAGA cap?
How else could the pond end, but with another Tom Tomorrow?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.