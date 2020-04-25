In which the snake-oil selling pond offers a cure for reptiles, and pretty much everything else ...

Occasionally the pond is asked about the best health precautions to take if thinking of approaching a reptile, and it's true that swallowing disinfectant or dosing up with ultraviolet light is a good first step.
But experts maintain the best cure of all is to inject disinfectant straight into the eyeball - as the eyes cloud over, it's impossible to have anything to do with the reptiles. Of course it's hard to have much to do with the rest of the world too, but that's the danger of reptile handling …
Why the macabre start? Well amongst the many things the pond never forgave Dame Slap for, including climate science as a way to UN world government, was her love of the MAGA cap and her donning it in New York to celebrate the arrival of the new Don …
Strangely, or perhaps not so strangely, we don't hear Dame Slap talk much about the Donald these days. But just because she showed she was a class A fuckwit when it came to picking politicians doesn't mean she's going to stop rabbiting on about things that come her way …
And so we get this weird offering today …
It goes without saying that it's littered with that warped brand of IPA libertarianism that can be found in the dumb bunnies in the United States, and it's also true that judging by appearances and photos, Dame Slap looks like she might have spent one day on the beach some decade or so ago … which makes her calling for imaginary friends to go unto the beach once more beyond the valley of the Dali … (with bonus stretched, melting clocks).
Note how the notion of "shouty diktat" is employed by the MAGA cap wearer … perhaps an American context might help in understanding?
The point is obvious enough. We have done well with the response to the virus because we took it seriously, unlike the chief clown in charge in the United States. But with Dame Slap you can always guarantee that you will go from the ridiculous to the ridiculous ...
We've seen the result of all this idle IPA-inspired faux libertarianism of the Ayn Rand kind, and it hasn't been pretty …
But please feel free to trust Dame Slap, kool-aid swallower sublime.
Studies show that the best results are to be obtained by only swallowing the purest of kool-aid suppliers …
Locally, Dame Slap offers the best MAGA-cap wearing, distilled essence of hokum, kool-aid the pond is aware of ...
Yes, Dame Slap has much in common with the man leading the folks in Georgia …
Can it get any weirder? Yup, when Dame Slap talks of the difficulties of reopening and rebuilding.
In the pond's admittedly not wide-ranging experience, it's difficult to reopen and rebuild if you happen to be dead. But politicians attuned to the IPA mindset assure the pond older people would rather die than let Covid-19 harm the economy …
There are, in the immortal words of Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, more important things than living …
Show us Dame Slap, lead the way ...
Some might think there are also more important things to do than reading Dame Slap's fuckwittery on a regular basis, but what other spacing and padding could the pond find for its celebration of the deeds, thoughts and works of the immortal David Rowe?
Now to be fair to the immortal Rowe, he not only apologised to Curtis Mayfield, he put a link to a YouTube clip in his Twitter posting here …
Some days the pond feels like a pusher too, offering a free lick of the cane toad for anyone willing to give it a go, whatever the risk of a freak out …
The pond had to slip in that reference to Frank because for the second course, brains might be zapped, or fried …the only scientific response available to anyone spotting nattering "Ned" blathering about finest hours...
But why "Ned" for the second course? Wasn't Dame Slap enough?
Steady, the pond was compelled, incapable of resistance, because at the very beginning, there was a meisterwerk by the cult master ...
The pond will allow time for stray readers to contemplate and cogitate on this fine conflation on this allegedly sacred day …
The pond had a particular contempt for 1917, and its tricksy use of the camera to tell an extremely conventional story … when at least Peter Jackson spent his CGI money wisely to restore actual footage of real soldiers and the real battlefield ...
Is that why the cult master blows 1917 out of the water, or out of the mud of the Somme? While admittedly defaming and defacing the poor buggers who died in the first world war by infamously pretending SloMo was in the trenches with them …
These are mysteries others can solve, but what's left after that high, is a dour slog through the SloMo trenches with nattering "Ned" ...
"Ned" has patented a style which might be dubbed oracular, portentous, ponderous, sibylline, or many other parts of the dictionary worth swallowing just to evoke what a pompous git he is… and how deluded he is, in his self-regard, about the importance of what he scribbles, laying out the economy, and the world for us, as if a humble virus hadn't already pricked his many pompous attempts at being a prophet, and turned them into deflating balloons lashed by the wind …
… which is why the pond immediately reached for an infallible Pope …
Sadly that's it for the infallible Pope… readers hoping to climb the Everest that is "Ned" must press on without cartoon, face mask or oxygen ...
Oh fucketty fuck, if "Ned" scribbles "Churchillian moment" one more time, the pond's head will explode.
Besides, it's already sorted … little Johnny has come out from hiding to offer the way forward …
Coal! Dinkum clean pure Oz coal, and did you know that diggers swear that by swallowing a lump, it will cure whatever ails ya … why, you can even pulp it into a liquid form and shoot it into the eyeball, and it will have the same potent, cleansing, cathartic effect as a disinfectant.
And now, for those who wisely ignored the pond's advice, another interminable gobbet of tedium, but remember there's always another cure …
And if your eye causes you to sin by reading "Ned", Dame Slap and other reptiles, pluck it out and cast it from you. It is better for you to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes, to be cast into hell fire.
Thanks Matthew 18:9:
Whoa, what's that? Sorry the pond nodded off there for a tic, a moe, and thought how much simpler it might have been if "Ned" could have been interrupted by cartoons every so often, as made getting through Dame Slap more of a breeze …
But no, such solutions are too hard, because the pond is running out of cartoons, and there are gobbets to go, and readers will probably miss that reference to climate science in the following blather, which, in the patented "Ned" way, mysteriously turns from actual science into opinions … as in "Recent history shows opinion on climate change fluctuates, moves in cycles and is not linear."
Indeed, indeed, it's not science, it's just bloody opinions, and what's more, if you inject the planet with a goodly dose of disinfectant or coal, everything will be fixed in a trice …
Oh enough already with scientific opinions, let's stick to "Neddy facts" ...
It's not often that the pond resorts to calling "Ned" a tedious, boring old fart, but in dire times, what else to say?
The pond draws particular attention to way "Ned" starts off the next two gobbets, sliced up into smaller chunks to save digestive systems, with "formers" … which in the old days meant someone had form ...
One "former" not enough? Here, have another ...
And what do those stats tell the pond?
Imbibing the Murdochians, especially Fox News, is dangerous to your health … and yet there are unhealthy signs that the Murdochians down under seek to emulate the US …and so for a final comment, all the pond can do is order a pell mell helter skelter retreat, aided by a few cartoons …
