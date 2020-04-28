In which the pond takes in a little sunlight, before dosing up with minerals and the bromancer ...

The pond apologises from the get go, because it's going to have to jump around a little today.
At first the pond thought it might celebrate the dog botherer catching a spanking from Media Watch, as can be seen here … it was delicious, and no doubt Dr. Kenny (U of Trump) will be brooding and gnashing teeth for days before he erupts.
Then there was Andrew O'Hehir in Salon announcing the decline and fall of the American Empire, as here …but the pond had already sensed that and conjured up images of fires and violins ...
But that image of bikini-clad sunlight on a golden beach haunted the pond, and it had to look further …
Yes, there it was again, so pure and cleansing and enticing, and yet what was that caveat "may help us" in the header - why so uncertain? - and then there was the author, one Mark Whittaker.
The pond immediately set out in search of Mr Whittaker's credentials … and stumbled on this …
Ah, a cow man, apparently of some leisure.
Obediently the pond clicked on "read more about Mark" and scored this …
Okay, his website might not be up to much, but he does have a wiki listing here … and so to the read announcing wondrous cures for all that might ails ya …dosed up with impressive graphs that would have Alan Kohler weeping with envy …
Note that the graph has absolutely nothing to do with the matter under review, which will no doubt please Alan Kohler.
But what of the study under review? Was it peer assessed? Does it have any direct, discernible relevance?
Neale et al can be found elsewhere, worrying about whether sunscreen might affect vitamin D uptake, versus skin cancer, as here … and here … and so on …
But what's the real point of the proceedings? The pond read on … and with the next headline, the pond realised immediately what was up.
It was a chance to run a few more Donald cartoons …
You see, right from the get go, Whittaker introduces a distortion … Donald Trump wasn't talking about sunlight. He was talking about inserting light up the wazoo …
This is what he actually said, according to the BBC …
"And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting," the president continued.
"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?
"So it'd be interesting to check that."
Pointing to his head, Mr Trump went on: "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what."
And this was the feedback loop outlined by Politico here …
Instead, the process worked in reverse. First, Trump offered a muddled but hopeful theory — that one could somehow insert light or medicine into the lungs — and conservative and Trump-friendly media outlets started trying to explain and boost it. They flagged obscure research papers and said the president was simply attempting to raise the country’s spirits. They tried to discredit mainstream media coverage of the comments.
“Trump used the word ‘inject’ but what he meant was using a process — which he left ‘medical doctors’ to define — in which patients’ lungs might be cleared of the virus, given new knowledge about its response to light and other factors,” wrote Joel Pollak in an article posted on Breitbart hours after Trump made his remarks.
It’s the latest example of the symbiotic relationship between the president and his media boosters during the coronavirus. At times, conservative outlets have promoted ideas, such as the possibility that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine might help cure the disease, that Trump has then adopted. Other times, Trump throws out his own theories, and conservative outlets swiftly parrot them and defend the president.
… which leads us to this headline in the lizard Oz ...
Peer reviewed studies? Evidence? Oh here, have another Donald cartoon or three…
And so back to the read … and the anecdotal evidence …
Note that this is to do with a matter in 2003, and involved a study of an entirely different virus, and so everything is speculation … but we've been there before …
And then comes the killer line … "but not in a study format." So we've moved from Trump seeing the light and sunlight and nitric oxide to "but not in a study format" ...
Well a little sunlight never hurt anyone, if taken in moderation to avoid skin cancer, and it is a good way to get Vitamin D, even Dr Parker (U of Trump) knows that, but as to the the rest of the idle speculation offered up by the idle gentlemen farmer?
All that just to get a header that says Trump saw the light? All the pond saw was ...
But the pond is pleased to report on what could be found … an infallible Pope, doing a Manet …
Well we all love our lunch on the grass, and getting a little sunlight, even if Manet seems a little shaded in his wiki listing here ...
And now this is where the pond must skip around a bit more, and get even more skittish.
You see Helen Coonan was out and about today beating the minerals drum, and as is the reptile wont, they obliged with a "news" story that regurgitated all her talking points …
Some might think of it as journalism, the pond prefers to think of it as a pick up line …
Now we needn't waste too long with the Coonan, because her love of minerals could be scribbled out by pond readers while in a deep sleep.
All that needs to be said is that the illustration for her piece was very disappointing …
And so on and so forth, and because the pond had to keep the tedium under control - the ennui introduced by that deadly mix of a Coonan and a Jellett - it was on with a hop and a skip so that the pond could arrive at the last couple of pars ...
Note the canny Coonan framing: "… will grow in line with the expanding needs of highly populated nations."
Phew, what a relief, Indonesia perhaps, or India or other Asian countries, but no mention of that dragon to the north ...
Meanwhile, simplistic Simon was also out and about …
Ah free trade. Well the pond could only stand so much Simon guff, and so again it cut to the last gobbet, not quite certain with whom we might be free trading ...
But what of that dragon to the north?
And here the pond must introduce a bummer, a downer, because the bromancer was on the warpath …
But what of the minerals boom? What of shipping coal to the fire-breathing dragon of the north, which needs plenty of coal to keep the fire going and turn Beijing into a nightmare of pollution?
What of the Coonan and her valiant lobbying? What of the reptile "news"?
What of simplistic Simon's yearning for free trade? (Did he speak to the Donald about that, and finally come to understand that the way forward is to slap a tariff on anything that moves … or anything that doesn't, there being a certain stillness in the air).
Sorry, the pond warned it was going to be skittish, because keeping company with sunlight and snake oil sales folk always leads to a case of the nerves.
Perhaps the bromancer will settle the pond down, with more talk of war with the dragon from the north …
What a relief. At last we're going to do something for climate science, by refusing to ship coal and iron ore to the fire-breathing dragon of the north … and it's not as if the planet couldn't do with some help …
Graudian them here while they last and before the lands above the faraway tree move on … and back to the bromancer, still on the warpath … and wonder of wonders, the bromancer leads with Malware, even though the reptiles have spent a week announcing he doesn't have a clue, and kept that up today …
Stand aside, Troy, let the warlike bromancer and Malware through ...
Ah, so it's all bully boy bluster and projection.
Put it this way. The bromancer and the reptiles are extremely unsentimental in trade, never doing you a favour because you are a friend - it's tricky being friends with Murdochian reptiles - but never walking away from a good deal because you're not a friend …
Yippee ki yay, Hans, the Coonan is redeemed, and we can still keep selling all our stuff to that dangerous northern dragon.
As a result, the pond rates the chance of getting an independent review in inverse proportion to the reptiles' ongoing desire to dump clean pure dinkum Oz coal up north …
And so to the pond's one regret, with all this skittishness, from sunlight to minerals to trade wars to the bromancer speaking out of his UV-cleansed arse …
There was no room for Dame Groan. Oh how sad, the Groan left in the outer darkness ...
But you already know all that. It's a simple message, pure and true. Don't forget to screw contractors and casuals, and make sure the gig economy keeps fucking over people, and remember to hate unions and resist any attempt to organise labour and provide decent living conditions, because once they stop being on the front line, who really cares about checkout operators, nurses and such like …oh, and remember to slam the door on their grasping fingers on your way out, and don't forget to break the arm of those milksop judges who worry that some might live in abject poverty on what's supposed to be a living wage …because if you can't screw the workers after the virus has been subdued, what was the point of living through the virus?
Perhaps the pond has mangled the message a little, but sadly the Groaner's moans had to go, to make room for an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe to hand here …and what do you know, it brings us back to the bromancer and the rest of the minerals mob ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.