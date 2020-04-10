In which the pond takes a break along with the reptiles …and takes a Seinfeld approach ...

The reptiles are taking it easy over the Easter break - bizarre as the notion of a break is in these uncertain times - and so is the pond.
For starters, the pond simply can't go The Mocker.
By any reading, the Mocker is deeply racist, and while the pond realises it's just a sewer, a garbage dump, a gutter for reptile thinking, even the pond has to draw the line somewhere … and that comes with refusing to reprint and thereby recirculate outside the reptile paywall the relentless bashing of a Chinese woman …
Why, the pond might just as well have revived the glorious words of Arthur in his prime ...
I am proud of my white skin, just as a Chinese is proud of his yellow skin, a Japanese of his brown skin, and the Indians of their various hues from black to coffee-coloured. Anybody who is not proud of his race is not a man at all. And any man who tries to stigmatise the Australian community as racist because they want to preserve this country for the white race is doing our nation great harm... I reject, in conscience, the idea that Australia should or ever can become a multi-racial society and survive. (wiki it here).
It's just that the racists are a little more cunning these days, and the Mocker devises endless ways of avoiding what Arthur said back in the day, while actually meaning pretty much the same as Calwell in his prime …
The white nationalist project that is the lizard Oz never ends …
Nor could the pond go with Jack the Insider …
The pond is always up for a bashing of Tykes and cops, but Jack gets agitated about priests going with hookers, and priests having mutually consensual (gasp, homosexual) sex, and well, really …the pond might just as well get agitated at the handsome priest who cut a swathe through the female congregation in Tamworth, and then when a few offended men got uppity, had to hastily leave town …
Someone at the lizard Oz is only just now discovering that the Catholic church is deeply fucked and deeply perverse and really kinky when it comes to priestly sex lives? And that crooked Catholic cops have conspired to get corrupt Catholic priests off the hook for yonks?
Spare the pond …it might have come down in the last shower, but at least it's a little wet around the ears ...
If not all this, then what?
It's a slim pickings day, with no one at the lizard Oz much interested in the usual kinds of crucifixions.
The pond could move outside its usual game and look at the likes of the Bolter, suffering his many martyrdoms. Poor Saint Bolter …
But surely the Bolter feuding with Ray Hadley is just theatrics designed to amuse children?
If not all this, then what?
What a petulant, privileged bullshit artist he is …why should anyone give the Bolter the right of reply? What's wrong with telling him to fuck off? He routinely tells others to fuck off, and he's not always keen to offer a right of reply, unless it might help with the theatrics and the ratings …
And of course he's been soft on the Catholic church and its pedophile problem for years …and been in a state of denial about his lickspittle fellow travelling for years.
Oh just fuck off … and why not tell him to fuck off when the Bolter gets on to his latest bandwagon, and scribbles this sort of nonsense …
O course the pond just wants to tell him to fuck off … who wouldn't?
If all the bigwigs are so keen for people to die, let them get on the front line and start personning the supermarkets …
The pond bets the Bolter is nicely isolated in his pandemic bunker, and doesn't give a toss about the poor suckers who actually have to deal with the current crisis, and keep the wheels turning …
But look, the pond has filled up space already doing what it promised not to do … done a diary of a nobody … done a Seinfeld and filled up space with absolutely nothing …
It's a strategy as worthy of, and as useless as, any outing by the reptiles …
But the pond has a couple of immortal Rowes handy and needs some padding, a little spacer, for them, so what to do?
Well, it seems odd, but the pond decided to go with our Adam …
Oh dear, did anyone clear this with the IPA and the tobacco lobby?
The pond is, of course, quite content with a smoking ban. Coming from a lumpenproletariat background, it's amazing how many of the men in the extended family have died from smoking-related illnesses over the years, including lung cancer (grandfather, love of pipe and plum-flavoured tobacco) and emphysema (father, love of Craven-A), and many more …
But our Adam seems to think that it's such a preposterous notion that he can use it to show that really the current pandemic is no biggie, and like the Bolter, thinks we should be all out and about and back on the road, because, fie, who gives a fig about dying …and meanwhile, won't someone think of all the freebies being handed out ...
You see? The virus is no big deal, and a bit like that Y2K bug, we can go around saying that everyone over-reacted ….
Well the pond promised a Rowe for some leavening … with more leavening Rowe always here …and he brings an Easter message of the new messiah …
But here's where it gets weird with our Adam …
You see? It's not really about banning smoking, it's about showing a graph of virus control scenarios and our Adam wringing his paws about the cost to the country …
The hapless academics are just pawns in this cunning ploy by the maestro economics master … and naturally he follows it up with a graphic illustrating the grisly cash splash … because his piece is just soooh about smoking …not!
It's deeply weird shit, and verging on reptile heresy, even if the main message - the splash cash, the drain on the economy - sneaks through, and our Adam can relax knowing no one's going to ban smoking any time soon.
Think of all the Orwellian 1984 big government authoritarian state police repressive fascist columns the reptiles could get out of that idea!
But wouldn't it have been a lot simpler to follow the IPA/Bolter/Gina's mob line that we all need to get out and about and back to work right now, or maybe in two weeks time, no matter what all those bloody 'leets with their talk about public health say?
You know, because when confronted by climate science or a pandemic, why not turn to the Bolter for advice …
Well there's an answer for that.
If you visit John Hopkins, here's how to handle a pandemic with a Murdochian-approved leader at the helm …
USA first by a mile, and still not tired by all the winning …
Oh okay, in another era, this would have been remembered as a lazy Easter Friday, and really the pond was only searching for an excuse for another Rowe, showing the snake oil salesman at his finest ...
