In which the pond studiously attends to the reptiles' homework with some remote learning … though there's a remote chance of learning anything ...

The pond knew its homework was right there. The reptiles had put it on a platter and made home learning a breeze …
The pond, always cautious when such easy delights are on offer, took a quick squiz at the commentary section just to be sure the right peas really were under the shell …
Yep, no need to read "Ned" reciting a few of Lowe's talking points - might as well just read Lowe's remarks, but who needs to be depressed? - and then there was General "Killer" Creighton on Lowe, but the pond is very tired of our Adam at the moment. So much killing to be organised, so little time.
As for Lomborg, the pond banned his form of climate denialism long ago. He's now just a distant howl in the wind. The lizard Oz editorialist also didn't appeal - isn't the revival road to a dynamic and more productive Australia simply to do a shakedown of the tech giants and make them fix up a failing business model?
As for Marise """ Payne, the reptiles got that right. Is there a duller, more invisible, more pointless, more useless politician doing the rounds than the """ woman? No wonder they couldn't be bothered finding a picture, what would be the point? As for inspiration and leading the way, the pond for a moment had a weird spiralling downward sense of despair … until it remembered the treats on the platter …
And sure enough, Dame Slap had been blessed by the cult master, a sure sign that delving into the entrails would bring good luck …
Batman? The redemptive power of tech giants handing money over to News Corp? Who knew what it meant, but Dame Slap was very keen to assist everyone develop paranoia, in the brooding Black Knight style, about the Liberal government, because frankly SloMo's mob is not to be trusted … (fancy that, and yet how Dame Slap used to love the mutton Dutton) ...
Clearly, leaving Dame Slap in social distancing social isolation isn't the best way forward for her. The enveloping Orwellian police state has brought out the deep IPA streak in her, and she's going to cultivate that fear of government until the red tape cows come home ...
Indeed, indeed. Who can argue that the coalition government isn't to be trusted? Who would want the mutton Dutton spying on them? And who spends all their time supporting the coalition government and insisting they stay in power, because a police state is better than life under comrade Bill?
Of course there are ironies, there are always ironies … not least the irony of Dame Slap having a go at a couple of weird evangelical buddies ...
And yet for all this abuse and hate mail, didn't the government do its very best for the reptiles, as celebrated by Rowe here …?
And so to the section which might be titled "the pond can't believe it's doing this", which is to say enjoying the reptiles' ongoing fascination with Malware and his tome of terror …
No stone has been left unturned, no angle unexplored, in the desire to do Malware down …
Lego Masters wins! Except, it seems, in the lizard Oz.
The parrot was lurking in the Currish Snail, in his queenly rage, but the lizards of Oz have also been utterly compelled. This was the prescribed reading list for nattering "Ned's" piece …
Relax, it's a screen cap, there are no hot links, you don't have to do extra homework, you just have to admire the diligence of the reptile paranoid obsessiveness ...
Now the pond could have explored petulant Peta's offering, but nattering "Ned" is a reliable bore, and in these troubled times, tediousness is probably better digested than bitchiness …
Of course we shouldn't begin, without first noting that "Ned" himself has skin in the game …
The Australian's former political scribe David Crowe is described telling Turnbull he was going to leave the masthead because he hated the "negative" and "destructive" culture. Crowe is now this masthead's chief political correspondent. Meanwhile, Turnbull took diary notes on another (allegedly) extraordinary March 2017 conversation with The Australian's political doyen, editor-at-large Paul Kelly.
“Kelly observed that at News and especially on Sky the view is that I have to be destroyed because I am too left wing — no better than [Labor leader Bill] Shorten — despite all the evidence to the contrary,” Turnbull writes. “Indeed he says that on Sky they have lost all interest in Australian politics as a struggle between Labor and the Coalition, rather their frustration is between Turnbull the soft centrist and Tony Abbott the muscular conservative (who let them down again and again). Crazy Times.” (SMH here)
Oops, please, do go on … there will be revenge, there must be blood ...
Oops, no wonder that petulant Peta is upset and feeling a bit agitated, contemptuous, and sulky about it all …
But here's a whiz to alleviate the tedium. How about a William Burroughs' cut and paste from way back when, featuring the pond's favourite teacher, the aforementioned Dame Slap, tucked high above the faraway tree handing out marks? I know, I know, some think the pond makes fun of Dame Slap unfairly, as if she wasn't a pedagogue, but she really does think of herself as a hard-marking teacher …
Malware an A student, even if a little more work is needed …?
Yes, ironies abound, oh how the hoppy toad ironies abound … and so back to embittered "Ned" still agitated by Malware's memoir …
As for the onion muncher, do we have a Dame Slap mark? We do, we do …
An F!!
Golly, she's a tough marker … but now back to nattering "Ned" ...
Dame Slap had marks for others when she handed out her marks in December 2015, but the pond will be content here for the moment just to observe the other losers in the same dropkick camp as the 'F' student onion muncher …
The very bright Angus Taylor? No wonder she's always been a hopeless teacher. Has there ever been a more dropkick dud loser than Angus "pure beef" Taylor?
At least that's the poor performers out of the way, because there's one final gobbet of "Ned's" natter to go ...
Ah dear, that bloody "F" student! Did Dame Slap call it right or what?
As for SloMo, he has a crisis to manage, but there will be blood, there must be blood? As if anyone gives a flying fuck in this time of high anxiety, of no money coming in, of life and death and social isolation, of being driven to climbing walls by rabid reptiles, gouging at each other in the colosseum for their own entertainment … while the country staggers along in crisis ...
Well the pond is glad it's not flying with Dame Slap or nattering "Ned", but instead prefers to climb aboard the immortal Rowe … with Australian aviation certain to be very different in the years ahead.
And now for real devotees, here's the rest of Dame Slap's marks for the class of 2015. It all seems so long ago, and since then she's shifted her school house from above the faraway tree into the house of the IPA, and gone even more barking mad. The pond doesn't usually end with a clipping, but this will surely plunge some into a sea of nostalgia and wonder, with the hope that the plane doesn't sink into the Hudson before the rescuers arrive …
As for the delusional reptiles, the reprehensible "Ned" who foolishly dropped his guard with Malware and actually told the real truth, the howling at the moon Dame Slap, the entire coalition government, and the self-regarding Malware, who does the pond hate? Who have you got? Anyone will do ...
My source was first up on e-mail this morning, with the revelation that the flagship included this -ReplyDelete
“AN HOUR AGO 7.10am US deaths double in two weeks.
In the us, coronavirus deaths have now surpassed 800,000, doubling in two weeks. The US accounts for a third of the world’s more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19.”
That item was from Adeshola Ore, who lists simply as ‘a reporter at The Australian.’. My source also ‘revealed’, because this was the point of her communication, that, according to the brief bio. available from the flagship site ‘Adeshola holds an Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of Melbourne.’
Them sociologists are really good with numbers, aren’t they?
The source also tells me that there is a special special offer for an electronic subscription to the flagship - all in the national interest of practically giving us access to the very best advice and guidance for surviving this virus - of 28 days for $1. I thanked her for that information, but cautioned her to be wary of any missing zeroes.
Other Anonymous