In which the pond spends quiet quality time with the Caterist and Dame Groan ...

It's impossible not to admire the diligence of the hagiographic reptiles, but the pond particularly liked the bouffant one remembering that the virus is all a matter of politics, and if Labor had only argued for shaking hands and heading off to the footy, how much more ahead of the curve they would have been …
But enough of the reptiles at worship, because for some reason the Caterist was out and about this day - the pond was shattered, because it's been too long since we've heard from the bromancer …
It has to be said that the Caterist was a tad subdued this day, and the reptiles must have caught the mood, because they only assigned a Jellett illustration ...
Well it's not the cult master, that's for sure and the pond wondered if it might be because the Caterist was feeling a little Walden-ish …
Why was the pond so jaded? Well, just how many times can the reptiles pick on the Kiwis in order to fill up a column?
Does any of this strike anyone as a little odd? Was it only a few days ago that the reptiles were raging at the Orwellian police state and the oppressive big brother government, and the IPA was furious, and our Adam was lending a sympathetic ear …
Yes, it was only 22 hours ago, and it was an EXCLUSIVE by our Adam …
More reptile mixed messaging designed to confuse the pond, and yet how smoothly they slide from intolerable edicts to Caterist talk of the liberal approach, with an inclination to make incremental steps torward a goal, rather than heroic leaps into the fascist Kiwi authoritarian unknown …
The pond is always reminded of that 'shape of a camel' story when reading the reptiles, on the proviso that our fearless leader will somehow always come out on top ...
But what happens if the backpacker on Bondi beach happens to be a carrier and comes into contact with someone in their 80s?
Ah, it's another way to confuse the pond, and in the end, yet another reptile argument for everybody getting back out and about as soon as possible, because the virus is done down - the quarry flood water diviner knows it for a fact - and never mind the image of the handshaking Boris hovering over the landscape …
Why it was time to bring out the Rowe, with more Rowe here …
And so to some filler from Dame Groan. The pond is ashamed to admit that it doesn't spend enough quality time with Dame Groan, but this splash seemed unnaturally sunny and cheerful …
What a relief. No need to worry about amassing debt any more, the pond can hit the town like a drunken sailor, and spend, spend, spend ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond suddenly drifted back in time to another era …
And now back into the time machine for the present ...
Oh yes, indeedy, and what wise words Dame Groan had for us in the past …
The pond could have quoted more, could have found more columns rabbiting on about debt - Dame Groan carried on about it endlessly - but it was enough to have those samples just so the pond could repeat Dame Slap's impeccable logic. We now welcome debt, we can amass debt until the cows come home, all will be well, the spring will follow the winter, and yes, there might have to be higher taxes, but why worry?
And that's how to be sanguine and cheerful, with a high taxing government taking direct action and not a bit worried about the debt …and all the pond can wonder is, where was this Dame Groan just a few years ago?
Truly SloMo can do anything, and the reptiles will quickly do a few hasty revisions of their indecisions, and cheer him on …
And now the pond has a final bone to pick …even if it's with a satirist …
Surely not, surely the dog botherer has a lock on the prize … why only a few short days ago, the doggie molestor turned up in the lizard Oz, and so the pond, and was full of sage medical advice …
Must it be left to the pond to nominate this intrepid medical pioneer for the Nobel Prize in Medicine? Will no one else recognise his expertise?
What's that you say, he's just a futtock following in the footsteps of the Donald?
Well, it's your choice. Dr Trump, or Dr Dog Botherer … further reading to help with the decision here, and as you decide, the pond will settle for a few cartoons …
