In which the pond settles for the savvy Savva ...

The reptiles have been giving our Adam a real pounding in the past few days, and today's EXCLUSIVE immediately made the pond wonder whether the brave Murdochian had been the first cab off the rank …
The google timing seemed suspect, with the HUN in the lead by some five hours …
Further investigation into the matter was warranted, like an AFP plod determined to do their best by the mutton Dutton and the police state …but waddya know, our Adam was first …
However, our Adam's EXCLUSIVE missed out on the astonishing HUN EXCLUSIVE… more than half a billion people will flee Australia by the end of 2020 ...
Now in the old days the pond was always tortured by the definition of old school billion versus modern billion …(here)
Either way, it seemed like the HUNsters had discovered a modern miracle … but then isn't this what the reptiles have always yearned for, the expulsion of difficulty, tricky furriners, undermining our Anglo-Celtic Xian way of life with their preverted ways?
Speaking of miracles, the pond wonders how many more reptiles will join in the rage at the ABC …
Sorry, the pond can't go there. Whenever the reptiles talk of groupthink, the pond bursts into uncontrollable laughter, especially in this past week of slavish Pellist group thinkery, and never mind the real victims …
So instead the pond turned to the calmer waters of the savvy Savva …
Right from the get go, the pond liked the idea.
If teachers can be made to trot off to attend a pack of virus carriers, without state-supplied PPE, then the least the pollies can do is show how it's done, lead from the front, and go over the top, facing down the viral machine guns ...
Sheesh, this is a tad removed from our Adam, wringing his hands about thousands fleeing, yet not giving a toss about the dying.
Did one of the reptiles just discover that there are people dying out there, and it's having a devastating effect, not least the fear that goes with it?
But there will be cartoons, won't there? At least we can have cartoons …at least the goods can keep flowing here ...
And so to the Savva's spiffing idea … let the pollies show the way to getting back to work. Let them return to Canberra, and preside over the national crisis … let them show their stuff, though it's too much to hope it would be the right stuff ...
And so, having banned the bromancer, the pond had to look around for a substitute fielder … and the best it could come up with was an import, with, by any standards, a woeful illustration at top of page …
The pond pressed on, because if nothing else, there would be a chance for a few cartoons …
Uh, but the pond isn't entirely convinced. How did so many conclude that the United States was the dominant power and enjoyed divine support and that the Donald had shown his superiority?
Talk about infallible mysteries that no historical allusion might explain.
Never mind, we must continue with our historical analysis …
But what about when mind pools join up, and the result is a mutant? Could an addiction to fast food have destroyed an entire civilisation?
And so to the good news, because the pond had waded on, until it came across a redeeming feature … the presence of the cult master ...
Now right there, Finkelstein lost the pond with his tedious, tiresome talk of war and the Blitz spirit (some have even invoked Dunkirk, apparently unaware of what actually happened and why the Poms were clustered on the beach), and his use of the "Kumbaya view" was one of those triggers that made the pond determined to focus on the masterwork by the cult master that accompanied his blather ...
The pond generally leaves interpretations of these masterworks to experts in the field, but couldn't help being torn between a Rivera mural, Soviet and Nazi art ...
But after that excitement came a tedious bit. To pad out the piece, the reptiles decided to do some graphics …
The pond includes them for completeness, but as usual, they're completely useless ...
+42k?
Well, that + is doing a lot of work, because according to John Hopkins here, it's already at 133,354, and the US is winning in every way … though strangely by keeping it down to state level, the chart didn't show the true extent of the winning… because the US is heading towards 30k and soon will be at +42 k all on its own, and is working even harder to keep on with the winning ...
And so to another useless graph ...
The pond has no idea why the reptiles bother with that sort of graph when there's real time charting of the epidemic …
Why not just run another cheerful cartoon …
But as we were talking about the divide, between the delusional, the deplorable, and some with a remote grasp of reality, here's a classic example …
Now you won't find the pond defending China, which in the usual way of a dictatorship, has acted disgracefully, with usual, but useless, secrecy. And the WHO has a case to answer, for its cosy relationship to China and its support of wet markets …
But really the Donald should take much of the credit for the way that the virus has run through the United States like a hot knife in cold margarine.
But where is the reptile headline? Where are the reptiles when it comes to following the ancient art of Donald distraction? Why did the federal government decide to stick with WHO funding?
When will we see this splash: Donald Trump's response has worsened disaster. News Corp, which promoted him, should offer an apology and demand a thorough reform, so that this sort of travesty doesn't occur again …
And now to the final gobbet, and the pond must confess a lack of interest in poor old Finkelstein ...
The 1930s? Dictatorships? But we already have a delusional fool that thinks he's king, and more of a George III than a sensible monarch …
And so to a wrap up. The pond has been missing the infallible Pope, and this week The Canberra Times did a piece about a decade of his cartooning.
So why not return to the good times, and shed a tear at the nostalgia, when all we had was the reptiles, climate science, belief in imaginary friends, and talk of there being too many furriners in the land …
