In which the pond settles for the bromancer and our Gracie ...

But oh the humanity, what a tragic waste, for the cult master to be hooked up with the oscillating fan…
Say what? Out-of-the-box thinking and mundane capacity and the stakes are high? Did the oscillating fan buy a Don Watson book on bad use of the English language, and decide to adopt his worst examples.
The pond simply couldn't go any further. A banal mind offering banalities and clichés was too much.
But were some other duds too …the poor old Oz editorialist suffered another blow …
And the Malware fixation continued …
Ironic really, that the Utegate man is given the opportunity to blather on about visions of smallness, since it's impossible to image anyone - not even the worse of the reptiles with the "Iraq war was a success" gnat-like vision of the dog botherer..
But the pond had a solution, and usual, it was the bromance that came to the pond's rescue ….
That's it bromancer, talk him up. What have you got to lose? And all the more poignant, just to reaffirm the bromancer's point, there was this at the top of the digital edition ...
Talk about a zombie movie, and zombie directors at WaPo think so too …
So why not a relaxed Saturday dalliance with the bromancer to ease fears, and get on board with the Donald?
Uh huh, this is the man who made the country world leader in deaths and infections, so much winning, and it takes a remarkably chutzpah to talk of some strengths in his handling of the matter … but that's the bromancer for you …
Like the Donald himself, he has an astonishing and reassuring capacity to accept responsibility for a for all that's gone done before, and nary an excuse in sight …
And so to sundry more thought crimes, though it has be said that "truly unique" in the next gobbet is truly moronic, and makes the oscillating fan's attempts at Watson-isms a very weak affair ...
By golly, the Donald himself would b e pleased with this version of history, and it might remove the need for him to make his own Sharpe adjustments …
Is there nothing the Donald can't do to show off civic pride, as here …
When do we want the zombie apocalypse? Why not now ...
Perhaps the pond should also have warned stray readers that this is an epic bromancer effort, up there with nattering "Ned" … and so the pond has put in way stations for a drink … and besides skipping through it too quickly made make people miss laugh out lines, like the one talking of an "almost modest Trump" … which is a bit like saying the bromancer is truly unique ...
Ah yes, it was all a mistake in the reporting. It takes a truly unique moron to think that everybody has forgotten the recent history of the Donald's deeds and sayings … as here:
There's a tweet for everything and grabs from speeches too …
The pond doesn't much mind if the United States re-elects Donald Trump. The pond's son has been yearning for a zombie apocalypse for years, and this seems the best chance yet to avoid normalcy. rationality, and basic human decency …
Oh, and it's all the media's fault, when it's not the WHO or Obama or the Democrats, because when confronted by a lie, it's the bromancer reptile way just to lie down and swallow it whole, it's the only proper response to a bullying thug...
Superb forecasting of the kind that makes the bromancer essential reading. "He might. He might not." And it all might go away in the northern spring. Or it might not.
Ah yes, there's nothing like cutting off funding for the one world body designed to deal with pandemics, in the middle of a world pandemic, whatever its flaws, which up against the Donald begin to seem a little small.
Let us examine how the bromancer spins that on ...
A tough nationalist who is going to protect their interests?
Not only did the bromancer jump the shark and nuke the fridge, he fudged because he couldn't come right out and say it, though it's implication in everything he's scribbled. Who's the bromancer gunna call? Why the Donald of course, he'll bust ghosts, and he'll bust American, and what glory in that ...
Meanwhile, pity the poor buggers the Donald is currently protecting the interests of …
And so to the bonus of the day, and the pond regrets that it has had to report our Gracie to General "Killer" Creighton, and General "Bucket" Ergas for lacking the right mind set. There's a hint of defeatism in this splash, an horrific thing for any decent order-following reptile. Why, in the old days, they would have dragged them out of the trenches, taken them out the back and shot 'em ...
The pond suspects she read one of General "Killer" Creighton's pieces - say on the need for some human wastage to get things back on track - and so was plunged into one of the depressions "Killer" specialises in ...
The pond's not sure about that, surely we have plenty of countries into borrowing …
But back to Gracie, still in a state of deep anxiety, but hoping against hope that things will get better...
The neediest at the front of the queue? Well that will be a quicker way to kill them off, what with all this rubbish about social distancing.
And what's this melancholy talk of 2022. General "Killer" Creighton has already called on that one …
Yes, the General knows the way. Sure there will be losses and a few sacrifices to be made, but if we can keep the herd wastage to minorities and weirdos and the vulnerable, especially the neediest, all we'll be doing is emerging stronger … since by definition the neediest are the most useless and a waste of good food…
And so to our Gracie's final gobbet, and worst of all, the pond began to wonder if reptiles might suffer from a misplaced dose of empathy ...
Actually, perhaps our Gracie's right. It'll probably be a while before the pond decides to wander out into a restaurant again, what with eating behind a mask a tricky proposition. What was a once a weekly treat now feels like a death mission.
But you can't explain this sort of recidivism to General "Killer" Creighton, the notion that some people might prefer to live than die in his cause …
And now just to wrap things up and cheer up our Gracie, and confirm everything that the bromancer said about the Donald's brilliance, here's a consoling Rowe, with more consolation here ...
And as some seemed to have enjoyed the celebration of a decade of the infallible Pope, here's another one …
Does this mean there's hope for the reptiles, even the bromancer?
The bromancer is going to be on the Insiders this Sunday.Dare i watchReplyDelete