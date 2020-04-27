In which the pond overdoses on reptile paranoia, as sometimes happens on a Monday, and a bleach bypass might be required ...

The pond doesn't like to start a Monday with the dog botherer, but what are you going to do?
This particular reptile is such a sea of neuroses, such a foaming mass of rabid paranoia and hysteria and venomous thoughts, that he demands attention be paid … even, as the saying used to go, this outing is a classic beat-up, which enables the wretched creature to do yet another standard reptile beat up of the ABC …
A lower global population? Can the pond volunteer for the dog botherer to depart the planet first, all in the cause of following Michael Moore's prescription?
As usual for the reptiles, they're keen to promote the film, as if the ABC alone should show it, and as if there's no such thing as three FTA networks and the SBS and Foxtel, though even Michael Moore might wonder at the use of screening a film on a cable network that is deeply fucked.
Well luckily, what follows are screen caps, so we're left alone with the dog botherer's neuroses ...
Will Foxtel run it? Stay tuned, if you haven't learned the noble. eminently sensible art of cable cutting …
What gets the pond in this is the moronic level of repetition. It came with that talk of 'virtue signalling' - is that its zillionth outing? - and sure enough in the next gobbet there came another lazy bit of dog botherer blather, with "groupthink" being trotted out for the umpteenth time ...
Groupthink? It's actually called projection, given the way that News Corp loves the Donald, and the Donald is prone to saying things like this ...
… which is as close to George as anyone could hope to get …
But really, the whole beat-up is just so that the neurotic dog botherer could get agitated by his favourite bête noire, the triple horned beast known as Barry …
After it was revealed that the bromancer had a glass jaw, the pond thought of renaming him Greg "Glass Jaw" Sheridan, because who remembers his long lost deep, passionate, wildly infatuated romance with the onion muncher?
But it turns out they all have glass jaws, and the term would have to be applied indiscriminately, as in Chris "glass jaw" Kenny, because they don't like it up 'em, no siree, they don't like it up 'em at all. But what's the point of pointing out the bleeding obvious glass jaw syndrome, when even in the Czech in their glory days, made a better brand of glass ...
Defensive, weird, paranoid … but why would anyone bother to go on air with the dog botherer to debate climate science, given he's a fuckwit, not a climate scientist and without a clue on the subject? It would result in one of those useless arguments familiar to anyone who avoids Q and A, with a lot of hot air, and no purpose or meaning beyond the blather, and right now the planet could do without more hot air …
Update courtesy Crikey:
Problem solved. Barry and the dog botherer could discuss the virtues of injecting disinfectant, in a non-sarcastic way … fair enough? Fucketty fuck, tricked by Trump? The snake oil salesman can spot a moronic mark a mile off ...
As for The Insiders, it's now dead to the pond. Not because Speers is trying to introduce News Corp ideology, but because he's deadly dull and a poor host, and when given a chance to shine under a bigger spotlight, he's failed miserably …
And so to the next reptile instalment, and the pond confesses it has been ignoring the Major and his hunt for the Order of Lenin medal for too long …
Yes, it's a classic example of News Corp/lizard of Oz pile on, with everybody, including the dog botherer and his molested dog, dishing it out to Malware these past few weeks, just as they did when the onion muncher was doing his wrecking, sniping and undermining on daily basis in the lizard Oz.
But what choice did the pond have? Go with another example of reptile group think, which bobbed up yet again this day?
No, not the Pellists, better the briar patch than the Pellists, so it had to be the Major, tormented by the monstrous Malware …
The mutton Dutton a good minister? The usual sensible reaction would be to stop at that point, knowing this was yet another delusional bout of the Major howling at the moon, driven mad by his failure to find that tricky Order of Lenin Medal …
This stuff is about as anal retentive as it gets, and is riddled with the same defensive posturing as offered by the dog botherer, and the pond, with its expertise in crowd behaviour, can only think of it as an example of crowd pathology ...
Alternatively, perhaps it fits into the study of primates, and their bum-sniffing habits, with the Major doing a lot of sniffing of the bums of familiar News Corp illuminati …
Everybody, including the dog botherer's molested dog, knew that News Corp was gunning for Malware, with a few personal exceptions that could act as deflective window dressing. Why bother to pretend otherwise? Why protest so loudly? Why attempt feeble, pathetic defences?
The pond didn't mind. After all, Malware had fucked the NBN, and for that he deserved a tar and feathering and a trip out of town on a donkey.
Why do the reptiles carry on so, why is the Major so agitated? Because they're guilty, guilty as hell, and they know it … and the Major knows it too ...
And speaking of group think, as one must when dealing with the reptiles, imagine the horror of Malware putting up money for the Graudian, when instead he might have invested in shitty News Corp, as a subordinated investor with no say in what La Famiglia might get up to …even Malware's not as thick as that.
But enough of the Major because what a wealth of other opportunities there were this day beneath the fold …
There was simple Simon assigned SloMo arse-licking duties for the day, and Gra Gra wandering back past his Swiss bank accounts to Jim Cairns and Vietnam war protest days, and the war on China cranking up … but the pond could do only one more reptile, and surely it had to be the Oreo, a familiar feature in China …
Now it so happened that that tale of Antarctica, and the terrible pun about floes, handily set the scene for the Oreo's paranoid outburst …
Yes, Bergin and Press scored the elusive cult master this day … and what an introduction to the Oreo … because the recovering, reformed feminist was in great form, set upon by alien forces worse than the pack of cards that attacked Alice ...
Actually, might it not have been better for the Donald to stay in the game, and attempt to exercise some control over, and input into, the WHO? Ah, but logic is never handy when being paranoid …
Yes, it gets hard to talk conspiracy theories and delusions, when you have the CIC of the USA peddling conspiracy theories and undiluted nonsense on a daily basis, to the point where his aides might finally have persuaded him to just shut the fuck up, and cut back the daily showbiz briefings …
But we can't expect the Oreo to shut the fuck up …
If she must keep speaking, given her fear and loathing of WHO, might she not at least do a revision of her CV?
Cited by the WHO? No wonder it's fucked, but back to the next gobbet ...
The wet markets? But everyone knows that the Chinese started it in a lab, as a way to undermine the West …or so the Donald said, quoted here ...
The pond is all for an independent inquiry, since neither can be trusted, and the Donald is a mystery unto himself …
But don't expect any of this ambiguity, nuance or subtlety, or alternative facts to penetrate the smooth sugary outer layer of the delectable Oreo …just expect another blast at Iran, as if the Iranians aren't in the middle of covering up a full-blown pandemic crisis … and trying to head back to work with the virus undefeated, because if a failed state like the US can do it, why not a theocracy?
Um, actually, it's about a reluctance to die a horrible death in the name of the economy.
But the pond urges the Oreo to show us all how it's done, and get out on the front line, and expose herself to the virus, and prove to us all how she can overcome fear, as an example to us all.
Perhaps a week on the front line at the checkout, perhaps a week as a nursing aide in an old folks' home? The possibilities are limitless, and freedom fighters can fight for freedom in many places, while showing that the virus is just like the reptiles, and doesn't like it up 'em …
Of course none of this should be taken as the pond being sarcastic ...
Instead the pond is in tune with the grim spectre featured in the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here … because we all know what we should say to a sociopathic murderous dictator. as we defend the west, don't we?
In other news, the Donald was quoted as wishing Herr Hitler good luck, with the hope that the Disney cryogenics plant might restore him to life, so that at last Germany could be led by a good leader with whom the Donald might have a very good relationship.
We all wish Herr Hitler well, and good luck, and a dollar in the Godwin's Law swear jar, and now take it away Mr Rowe …
Best not to give them a click as this is probably the objective of this theatre of the absurd - "Sky News host Chris Kenny says US President Donald Trump’s latest COVID-19 update is bizarre, very interesting and one which is certainly “worth a look”."ReplyDelete
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6151766308001