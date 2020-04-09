In which the pond lacks complacency when dealing with the lizard Oz editorialist and quickly moves on to the savvy Savva ...

The most notable aspect of the narcissist, snake oil salesman, multiple bankrupt, con artist's response to the present crisis has been its tone deafness … apart from the usual lies, malfeasance, incompetence and stupidity …
Take that hapless ship's captain for starters … take the Supreme Court sending voters out to mingle in Wisconsin, on the understanding that the right to vote is very close to the right to die …
But anything the Donald and his lackeys can do in the tone deaf department, the reptiles can easily match …
New virus of complacency?
Right at the moment, the pond doesn't get out and about that much, but complacent? The reptiles are calling Australians complacent bludgers? We've been infected by complacency?
The feedback the pond is getting is that some people are terrified, some are paranoid, some are lonely and sobbing into phones, many are worried about their work, and their future, many are dealing with an infestation of children worse than the rat plague that seems to have grown in Sydney … and many have a keen awareness that they're caught between the prospect of a painful death, or ending up like Boris, or getting out and about and doing something, anything, to end the time caught behind walls …
The pond even heard of a loon watching Stir Crazy, on the principle that if a really bad movie didn't kill him, he might make it to the other side…
These are desperate times, and yet the lizard Oz editorialist picks this moment to talk of the new virus of complacency?
Haven't you heard the news, lizard Oz editorialist?
What it is, of course, is a new variant and virulent strain of the IPA/Gina's mob messaging …
Oh and don't forget to make life easy for the reptiles, by you know, getting rid of rivals, and making a bumpy road smoother, because what would they do without a bit of complacency and a failing, flailing business model that was in dire trouble before the virus struck?
Now how does the pond know that we're in the zone of reptile bullshit and bluff? Well, a sure sign is billy goat buttism, of the "we are not suggesting that national leaders have already slipped into a comfort zone or lost the plot" kind.
That sort of walk back talk is surely just a prelude to suggesting that only the reptiles have a clue … a bit like their inspiration and role model …
Sorry, the pond needed that cartoon to stifle the rage.
Back to the billy goats and "we are not suggesting…", as inevitably in the billy goat butt way, they go on to suggest ...
The rhetorical promiscuity of the "new normal"?
Fuck a duck, they know how to be offensive, a bit like their inspiration and role model.
And will they try another billy goatist 'but, billy butt' line by opening a par with "No one is suggesting the states and territories adopt foolhardy approaches …"
They will, oh sweet long absent billy goat lord, they will ...
Stop idling and hop to it?
Might the pond first offer to the lizard Oz editorialist, as a first hop, why don't you just hop off and get fucked? Get fucked royally and mightily, and not in the usual way associated with sexual pleasure … oh, and as a reward, you can lead off your next par by stating in the opening sentence the bleeding obvious, as if it's some kind of insight or wisdom ...
Speak for yourself, you useless dingbat reptiles, with your sense of smug superiority and your elitist dismissal of the mass of Australians as idle, complacent, malingering folk …
Have you heard the news that death is for a long time, and painful suffering isn't much fun either?
Here's a tip on how to respond …
If you've been reading this lizard Oz editorial on a screen - a tablet, a phone, a computer - quick, immediately wipe it down and disinfect it, and yourself ...
Oh okay, it's the best the pond can offer, but the pond understands it's beginning to sound like a Florida preacher …
Now there was a lot more mixed messaging going down in the lizard Oz today …
After you Mr Laming, and you too Mr Goyder. Your presence on the factory floor will no doubt be an inspiration to your workers …hop to it, perhaps take a turn shelf stacking, or working as a nurse's aide, and for peanuts while you're at it ...
But your idle, complacent pond - as the lizard Oz editorialist proposes - will instead sup with the savvy Savva …
And why? Well certain pond readers will appreciate that the fickle finger of fate has plucked the savvy Savva's column out of the air and blessed it with an illustration by the cult master …
Hmm, are we in the ancient world of the Greeks, and the son of Daedalus doing a Donald and staring at the sun without suitable protection, or perhaps gasp, doing a lizard Oz editorialist, and hopping to it, and not worrying about the wax, and flying close, and joining Boris in an ICU?
Never mind, the savvy Savva was sounding a little complacent, and for once the pond didn't mind the notion of complacency …
Well yes indeed, and who cares if a little ideology has been zapped, on either side of the fence, because it could have been a lot worse …
And the savvy Savva kept on with sundry heresies ...
No worries about cruise ships. The pond has always loathed the meaningless monsters, and prays that one of the upsides of these terrible times is that the cruise ship industry has to steer away from being floating apartment blocks and destroyers of worlds …
But as for China? Disturbing news atop the reptile page this day …
How soon before the reptiles snap back to the "new normal" and begin reminding everyone that we must start shipping clean dinkum Oz coal north, because while the world has experienced and is experiencing and will go on experiencing, a dire virus, it's always the right time to begin starting to fuck the planet again?
Never mind, and what fun to see the savvy Savva cruelly reminding SloMo of his 'let's all go to the footy' days ...
Yes, it could have been a lot worse, not to say that it's terrific, or that we can soon reach the complacency the lizard Oz thinks we've reached ...
Well after all that, as usual the pond reaches for a Rowe, with more Rowe always reachable here …
And here's another for those complacent folk who think everything is hunky dory, as the lizard Oz editorialist suggests …
Oh and dinkum clean lizard Oz coal, don't forget the coal …
