In which the pond is taught to hate losers by Dame Slap and embarks on the war with China, with the lizard editorialist and nattering "Ned" ...

There were far too many """ contributors early this day in the lizard Oz, so the pond knew it had only one right and proper choice to make.
Dame Slap it must be, and immediately the Lobbecke hovered into view, the pond knew it had made the right choice, even if it didn't really care that much about Virgin ...
Talk about a sensitive classic. Why the recovering, reformed feminist, the Oreo, must be seething with rage, envy and jealousy … why doesn't she get this classy level of work from the cult master? What an inspiration for Dame Slap and the IPA ...
Now around this time the pond's mind began to wander, as it often does with Dame Slap, and the only thing that stuck in the noggin was the assertion that the government should particularly not pick losers.
Say that again? We all know that Google and Facebook and such like are winners, even if the pond loathes Facebook more than most. So according to the Dame Slap formula, we should have nothing to do with the losers in that particular commercial war…
Oh wait …
That AFR story is here, but truth to tell it's been all over the place, with loser News Corp leading the way by pleading for assorted helping government hands.
And then there's loser Foxtel, which has generated endless stories about its losing ways, but the one the pond loved best was this one at the ABC ...
Money for a loser spelling bee, for a loser organisation? Oh it was too rich, but it allowed the pond to get through the next loser Dame Slap gobbet ...
Ah, at last, despite the attempted distraction - look, an aeroplane - we get to the nub of it. The war on China.
This day the reptile pages are littered with the news of the war on China …and so the pond must race through the last loser gobbet to get to the frontline ...
We will need a lot more foreign investment?
Sorry the pond cut off Dame Slap's credentials, but note how the reptiles discreetly refuse to lead with her role as chair of the IPA? Instead, there's talk of her being a lawyer, when we all know we must first kill all the lawyers (How Big Law Makes Big Money, inside the paywall), and then of her being a poncy academic, when we all know we fear and loathe fancy pants academics ...
And what was the result of all that expertise? Well nota bene how Dame Slap and her IPA mindset danced delicately around the war on China. Surely in the war on China, the time was right to denounce all foreign investment from China, and set up a bamboo curtain?
Well Dame Slap and the IPA might be a little feeble - oh think of clean, dinkum pure Oz coal - but the war is on folks, and it's already produced results ...
Oh sorry, our Adam intruded on that China turmoil, mainly so the pond could wonder how 'advice' had turned into plain old advice in our Adam's headline ...
What's so funny about that? Well suddenly, the devil known as WHO allegedly offered the right advice, and in the usual way, our Adam kept on insisting on the right of people to die ...
Well yes, but no need to quote the WHO worshipper, and NZ knocker at length … just celebrate his ongoing work in the cause of death with a cartoon, so we can get on with the war on China ...
At last, may the war with China begin, and who better to light the match than the lizard Oz editorialist?
Indeed, indeed, but surely if we're to take this war seriously, we must immediately refuse to sell the Chinese iron ore, coal and gas, or if we do ship it, only at an outrageous price?
It would be good for the planet, and the pond is sure that Gina and the IPA and Dame Slap and everybody would be on board, and lordy lordy, would it teach those uppity Chinese a lesson or what?
Sadly, the pond knows it's just dreaming, and all we get is more huffing and puffing from the loser lizard Oz editorialist, who is probably already dreaming of new ways that the federal government might bail out News Corp ...
But let's be fair, the lizard Oz has worked out a fiendishly cunning plan in the war with China.
They'll send out nattering "Ned" and bore them into submission, a ploy worthy of a Fu Manchu (well if the cult master can portray a sluttish virgin in the street, why can't the pond resort to stereotypes?)
The pond frankly felt a little uneasy.
Wasn't it a little too soon for the reptiles to begin burnishing the Malware legend? Couldn't Malware do that at great length all by himself?
Apparently not, look how serious and solemn the wise Obi-wan seems at the top of "Ned's" piece ...
So there seemed to be a double-pronged edge to "Ned's" tedium. Conduct the war with China and redeem Malware because he was wise enough to begin the war.
But why are the reptiles fixated on China at this time?
Could it be that there are uglinesses elsewhere which are hard to look at, especially if you happen to be kissing cousins with Fox News, Hannity, Ingraham and the like?
Too soon for an immortal Rowe?
Sorry, it's never too soon, and wiser heads will head off to Rowe here, while dullards will stick with the dullard pond, and keep doing the "Ned" nattering ...
Ah, the Thucydides Trap, how we all love it …
And what an easy answer the ancients provide to the reptile dilemma of being in love with an Athens that never really was Athens … but instead was home to assorted beasts, including News Corp and the Donald …
Okay, okay, the pond went the cartoons very early in "Ned's" piece, but the mind-numbing tedium can be a killer …
Back to the rehabilitation of Malware, stumbling blindly in the dark to reach "Ned's" sublime level of understanding, and on with the war on China ...
Indeed, indeed, which is why the pond appreciates that in the very next gobbet, "Ned" will surely call for the end of all coal and iron ore exports to China, for the good of the planet, and as a way of teaching 'em a lesson they'll never forget.
Oh they don't like it up 'em, no they don't, and Gina and Clive and such like will lead the way in teaching them a lesson … much like the Donald is giving that virus a bloody good lesson …
Sorry, it's the only way that the pond can get through all the huffing and the puffing … because, really, does anyone imagine that the reptile war with China will take off in a big way?
Indeed, indeed, but what about the mutton Dutton spying on the citizenry, and for that matter, what about the CIA and assorted other branches of the US government?
Do we really want to end up a sock puppet of the new regime?
And so to the final gobbet … with Malware's legacy triumphant, and SloMo and his mob followers in the wake of Malware's vision ...
Pardon the pond's deep cynicism.
We all know that the Donald loves Xi. He spent all January and February praising the Chinese for their heroic efforts and magnificent transparency. There's a Twitter posting for almost every bit of Donald nonsense ...
And the donald routinely praises Vlad the Impaler, on the basis that Vlad can knock out a Russian rival with a dose of polonium-210 on Fifth Avenue … a skill the Donald has always envied … because all he's got is the right to shoot someone ...
And as for the most sociopathic dictator doing the rounds?
Why the Donald loves the man …
The love came out yet again in that Politico story here …
“I hope he’s fine,” the president added. “I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking. We will see. You will probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future.”
Trump has vehemently denied news reports about Kim’s health, labeling as “fake” CNN’s report that the North Korean leader might be gravely ill.
“I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, and I hope he’s OK,” Trump told reporters last week.
Yes, we all wish sociopathic dictators around the world good health, so they can keep on with the mayhem and the killing.
Sorry, Xi, sad. You lose. We can't alienate Vlad the impaler, and we just love Kim Jong Un, so the war with China it must be. Just wait until the reptiles cut off all that coal and iron ore. Oh, how sorry you'll be …
And so to a final cartoon for the philosophically inclined featuring the Donald's great friend...
