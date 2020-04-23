In which the pond is overwhelmed by reptile Thursday offerings ...

The pond can't remember a Thursday being so blessed in the lizard Oz in a long time.
The bromancer leading the way, of course, but not far behind the savvy Savva, and then our Henry, still fixing that hole in the bucket, followed by an IPA-trained loon masquerading as a "contributor" rather than an MP, and to top it all off, a massively inspirational missive from the lizard Oz editorialist …
Well, the pond has no say in this, it is driven by the reptiles, and they determined that the bromancer would be blessed by a sacred offering from the cult master, and so the pond had no choice but to lay the bromancer entrails on the altar for inspection …
Is it only the pond that thought that Lobbecke was truly grotesque, though in no way up to the grotesque incompetence of Angus "pure beef", "must send a letter to the Mayor" Taylor?
Now one of the joys of reading the bromancer, no matter what the topic, is to spot a line that delivers pure pleasure and delight ...
Did anyone else share the pond's sublime pleasure? The pond almost felt like Uriah Heep, cracking knuckles and writhing about, when confronted by "There is a spectrum of opinion within the Liberal Party which is not left or right. Politicians such as Andrew Hastie …"
The pond knew at once that with his usual flash of brilliance, the bromancer was suggesting a new category in the spectrum of opinion within the Liberal party: "barking mad Xian fundamentalist". With the hastie pastie, and others, a natural fit …
Naturally the hastie pastie is delighted that we're keeping our oil parked safely … across the Pacific ocean, where it will come in handy some day no doubt … until we get around to building the storage, some day, over the rainbow ...
It's a good thing that the bromancer rarely strays into economics, but the pond commends the last two pars as an undiluted delight.
It was almost as an afterthought that the bromancer remembered that part of the Catholic Boys' Daily catechism is to always blame the unions … and say, not the bloody mindedness of the powers that be within the American corporations controlling Ford and Holden …and praise the long absent lord, he got there ...
There will be a lot more loonacy of this kind to come as the cabin fever really gets hold of the reptiles. For the pond's part, it thanks the immortal Rowe for remind it of the twanging of banjos, and the sounds of reptiles squealing like a pig …
There's more immortal Rowe here of course, with a very busy correspondence section, but perforce the pond couldn't stop for a refill, it had to move on immediately to the savvy Savva while there was still gas in the tank …
Of course it's not SloMo's problem that a few teachers might be nervous, and if any of them happened to glance at the story that led the reptile tree killer and digital editions, they might be thinking 'what the fuck?'
What virus science says it's safe? Is it coming from the same health advice that only a little while ago suggested it was fine to shake hand and trot off to the footy? But the pond digresses, and must return to the savvy Savva ...
Oh she really doesn't like SloMo that much, does she, and will she do the reptile thing, and mention that dreadful Malware 'tome' …?
Eek, she did mention Malware, she did, and what's more, she dished out some adjectives of praise, and thought he was perfectly entitled … to publish the book, as well as being perfectly entitled …
Are the reptiles completely unaware they have a heretic in their midst? Must it be left to the pond to point it out? Oh heck, have a cartoon instead, and while it's not the same as SloMo using the crisis to revive his failing, flailing reputation, it features another media hog …
And so to what can only be described as soupçon serves.
Poor Henry must be off his oats today, because he made a very short offering …
While he's short on text, naturally our Henry is outraged, and at one with others in the current crisis …
The pond had to provide a few cartoons, because in a few more pars, poor Henry was all over, a fizzer, a dud, an Oscar Wilde rocket, without the spectacular display in the sky, but with plenty of forlorn mud ...
Oh indeed, indeed …the finest economists are at work ...
And so to a final treat … the lizard Oz editorialist …in full inspirational mode … and the opening line is a wonder to behold ...
Was it only a few days ago that the red-blooded rent-seekers and schemers at the lizard Oz were howling for the blood, and revenue, of the tech giants?
The pond guarantees somewhere in any reptile text there will be rich humour, and enough irony to keep the budget in balance by exporting tons of irony abroad …
No doubt others will find their own personal highlights, but the pond has tarried too long, and must get the final gobbet out of the way ...
The pond barely understood all the reptile gobbledegook, but it seemed to be saying, forget the federal government, SloMo and the rest of his herd, and leave it to the states …
Forget SloMo? Has the conspiracy, the heresy, spread to the very centre, the very heart of darkness?
It seemed like the perfect federalist coda to federal issues elsewhere, with the same heartfelt message coming down the tubes as we had from our Henry …
